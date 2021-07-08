Faces at the Races | Walton One | Presented by TLD Canada

By Billy Rainford

With so much content and so little time, I decided trying a new slideshow plug-in would be the way to go for the first ‘Faces at the Races‘ column of the summer. With so much racing action jammed into one weekend, there really hasn’t been enough time to do anything with the content I have clogging my hard drive, so please enjoy this slideshow from Walton One.