Fast, Young WMX Up-and-Comer Bella Morgan Injured in Ontario

If you’ve been paying attention in the WMX ranks across the country, you’ll know that #92 Bella Morgan is on her way to the upper echelon in the sport at the young age of 13.

Unfortunately, she crashed this past weekend at a TVR race at Gopher Dunes and sustained an injury that will take her out of action for 6-8 weeks. Whenever you’re dealing with an injury to the spine, we’re all grateful the damage wasn’t any worse.

Her injuries include multiple fractures to her vertebrae as well as bumps and bruises.

Bella is in a nice battle with Maya Legare in the WMX class and was looking forward to continuing their fight at Sand Del Lee this coming weekend for Round 3 of the AMO Reloaded Ontario Provincial Championship.

Heal up fast, Bella.