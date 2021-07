FB Live Video | A Tour of the Walton Raceway Pits on Thursday Afternoon

By Billy Rainford

Figured I’d ride my Scott Spark MTB around the pits here at Walton Raceway to show what’s going on right now at this Canada Day Two-Wheel Festival. It was a little windy, so I’m assuming you’ll hear it.