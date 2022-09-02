FIM North American Continental MX Championship at Motopark | Registration OPEN

September 10 & 11, 2022

The FIM North American Continental Motocross Championship is next weekend at Motopark. Online registration is now open.

Introducing the first ever FIM North American Continental Championship. This is a collaboration between the AMA, the CMA, Motopark and High Point Raceway. FIM North America is one of 6 Continental Unions accountable to the World Governing body of Motorcycling, the FIM based in Geneva Switzerland.

Championship Classes

Supermini

250 Pro Sport

450 Pro Sport

250 B

450 B

250 A/B All Star

Open A/B All Star

Vet 30+

Vet 40+

Women

Entries for the Championship classes are done thru the AMA. You require an AMA or CMA competition licence. Your licence can be arranged separately or purchased at Round 1

Championship class entry fees are in U.S. dollars.

Register for championship classes:

Championship Round 1 – Motopark – September 10 & 11, 2022

Championship Round 2 – High Point Raceway – October 1 & 2, 2022

Support Classes

50cc GP

65cc GP

85cc 7-11

85cc 12-16

Open D (Beginner)

Open C (Junior)

Ladies C

Collegeboy 14-24

2 Stroke

+30 C

+40 C

+50 C

*C – Junior

*D – Beginner

Entries for the support classes are handled by Motopark. No license required to register.

Support class entry fees are in Canadian dollars.

Register for support classes:

Support Round 1 – Motopark – September 10 & 11, 2022

Transponder Rental

Transponder rentals available for $30 for the weekend.

Register online when you sign up for a support class.

Information

An AMA or CMA competition licence is required for round 2 at High Point raceway in Mount Morris PA. should you wish to enter that event October 1 & 2.

Online preregistration only for both events. No post entry.

You can enter a support class as well as a Championship class.

Only the main track will be used this weekend. The Family and Mini Track are closed. Motopark is closed to practice riding from Tuesday September 6. There is no practice riding the week of the event. The track re-opens for practice riding Thursday September 15.

Information on entering a support class at High Point.

Motopark Rates

Entry Fees

Championship Classes – $35 to $40 USD

Support Classes – $45 CAD

Camping Fees

Primitive Camping – $30 per night

Serviced Camping – Not available

Gate Admission

ADULT

Adult Weekend – $30

Adult Day – $20

KIDS (Children 6 to 12)