Final Sprint for ECAN Pre-Registration
Final sprint for pre-registration for the ECAN! You have until midnight July 24 to take advantage of discounts.
20% off by pre-registering as well as the practice day on Tuesday and Thursday completely free sponsored by FXR and AmoReloaded
Even if you are not registered before midnight Sunday, July 24, you can register on site on Thursday July 28 from 7:00 P.M to 9:30 P.M.
