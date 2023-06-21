Registration Is Now Open For Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National MX Championship Presented By AMSOIL

The AMA Amateur National Will Take Place July 31 – August 5

National Registration will remain open until Tuesday, July 11th at 12:30 PM ET.

Photo: Align Media

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (June 21, 2023) – With the final step in qualifying for the 42nd Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship presented by AMSOIL ending this weekend, online registration is NOW OPEN. Registration will remain open until Tuesday, July 11th at 12:30 PM ET. Amateur racers have been working hard, competing since February to qualify for the world’s largest and most prestigious amateur motocross race at the iconic Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

As online registration gets underway, riders will enter their current AMA membership number and hit submit. Riders will then select their national classes; facility permits and check to enter into the Hookup Lottery (optional). Riders are limited to (2) Facility Permits and (2) Pit Vehicle Permits per Facility Permit. Permits must be purchased in advance. Riders will receive a text message and email with a link to adult racers, and in the case of parents with joint custody, both parents. Please select either the text message or email link to receive the required release waiver. Read the release carefully, enter your name and select Sign and Confirm. A confirmation receipt will be issued, and after that you have completed your registration.

Updated for 2023, when you pre-enter you will receive $50 in Race Gas Cash credits on RockyMountainATVMC.com (One cash credit per rider, per event). You will receive an email after registering letting you know that cash has been put into your account, what event you received it for and the expiration of that credit.

MotoTees will continue to offer riders the opportunity to put their last name on their official Loretta Lynn’s racing bib. All bibs are fully sublimated and will include riders last name above their race number. No press on numbers or letters. Purchase extra bibs to frame after the event or have on-hand during race week. These customized bibs are in addition to the race bib provided by MX Sports. Orders will begin when rider numbers are assigned

Photo: Align Media

MyLaps transponders are used for the National event. Transponders can be rented or purchased in advance of the event. To speed up the rental process, we request you order your rented/purchased transponder online when registering for classes and passes. The online purchase price is $120, while the rental fee is $40 with a $100 refundable deposit. Riders that currently own a transponder must register it at the event. You do not have to have your transponder in order to register, but you must obtain one prior to racing.

Although pre-entered, all riders must confirm their entries at the event during Registration. Only adult riders and the parents of minor riders are required to attend Registration. Minors are not required to attend registration.

Registration will be located at the Monster Arena as follows:

Sunday:

10 am – 11:30 am Youth Classes ONLY (Classes 22-29)

12 pm – 1:30 pm Youth Classes ONLY (Classes 30-36)

2 pm – 3:30 pm Amateur Classes ONLY (Classes 1-12)

4 pm – 5:30 pm Vet Classes ONLY (Classes 13-21)



Monday:

7 am – 10 am All Classes

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will commence from Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, from Monday, July 31, through Saturday, August 5, with six days of action featuring the finest amateur motocross talent on the planet, across 36 classes of competition.