TEAM CANADA ISDE 2022
The Canadian Motorcycle Association (CMA) is proud to announce the Canadian Teams for the 2022 FIM International Six Days of Enduro. The ISDE will take place from August 29th to September 3rd, in Le Puy en Velay, France. Congratulations and Best Wishes to our Teams!
World Trophy Team
- Philippe Chaine
- Tyler Medaglia
- Jared Stock
- Kade Tinkler-Walker
Women’s Trophy Team
- Marie-Claude Boudreau
- Kristen Broderick
- Shelby Turner
Team Managers
• Renee Turner and Lee Fryberger
