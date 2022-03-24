2022 Team Canada ISDE Team Announced

ISDE Press Release

TEAM CANADA ISDE 2022

The Canadian Motorcycle Association (CMA) is proud to announce the Canadian Teams for the 2022 FIM International Six Days of Enduro. The ISDE will take place from August 29th to September 3rd, in Le Puy en Velay, France. Congratulations and Best Wishes to our Teams!

World Trophy Team

Philippe Chaine

Tyler Medaglia

Jared Stock

Kade Tinkler-Walker

Women’s Trophy Team

Marie-Claude Boudreau

Kristen Broderick

Shelby Turner

Team Managers

• Renee Turner and Lee Fryberger

