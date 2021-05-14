First Look | Keylan Meston on MX101 Yamaha
Last week, we reported that Calgary, AB rider #10 Keylan Meston had indeed signed to race on the MX101 FXR Yamaha team with assistance from Carlson Racing MX. Today, Kevin Tyler from MX101 posted a photo of Keylan getting comfortable on his new ride on their Instagram page.
Check it out:
Keylan joins close friend Shawn Maffenbeier in the 450 class with Marco Cannella, Austin Jones, and Jamie Powell in the 250 class.
