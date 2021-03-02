Flashback Podcast | Kaven Benoit and Vince Friese Talk after the 2014 Ulverton Incident…

By Billy Rainford

The battles between #24 Kaven Benoit and #719 Vince Friese during the 2014 CMRC Canadian Motocross Nationals immediately went down in Canadian MX Folklore.

It all came to a head at the penultimate round in Ulverton, Quebec, when Kaven’s brother, Karel Benoit, got involved, fans threw rocks at Vince, stood in his way, and Vince put Kaven on the ground. In fact the Quebec fans were called “like monkeys” by Vince and then circled his rig so he couldn’t leave! It was a day like none other.

One of the funniest bits is that Vince refused to pronounce Kaven’s name properly and always referred to him as “Kevin Bennett.” Classic stuff.

Here are their post-race interviews from that day.

iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/kaven-benoit-vince-friese-talk-after-2014-ulverton/id1499153886?i=1000511306619

Stitcher:

https://www.stitcher.com/show/direct-motocross

Spotify: