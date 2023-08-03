FOURTH EDITION OF RED BULL OUTLIERS RETURNS TO CANADA FOR AN EPIC HARD ENDURO BATTLE

Free for spectators, this legendary motocross event will gather the world’s best athletes on August 26-27th.

CALGARY, AB – Red Bull Outliers, the renowned mass-start Hard Enduro competition, is back for its highly anticipated fourth edition. Scheduled to take place on August 26-27, this year’s event is proud to be part of the FIM Hard Enduro Championships, a six-round championship featuring stops across the globe. International and local athletes, both professionals and amateurs, are preparing to push their limits and conquer the extreme multi-discipline competition that await them.

Red Bull Outliers, as the fourth stop of the series, will kick off in downtown Calgary, igniting the city with its unique excitement. The event will begin with an exhilarating prologue featuring 126 riders, each looking to set the fastest lap on the custom-built track situated on the city streets. This intense showdown will take place at the Olympic Plaza on Saturday at 11AM MT, promising a thrilling spectacle.

‘“It’s pretty spectacular to bring such a unique event, with this much energy, to downtown Calgary,” says Cindy Ady, CEO of Tourism Calgary. “It’s not every day that you get to see a motocross competition at Olympic Plaza. Red Bull set up an exciting course last year, and we look forward to seeing what’s in store this summer as we welcome them back to the city.”

The action continues Sunday, where all 302 riders will move on to the iconic Canadian Badlands for the main event. Competitors will navigate the intricate terrain, racing from checkpoint to checkpoint across different outliers. The hard enduro course in the Canadian Badlands will put riders to the test with its steep climbs, unforgiving off cambers, and tough descents.

Each day of the competition will present its own set of unique and daunting hurdles, challenging participants to showcase their skills, endurance, and determination. From navigating treacherous obstacles in the urban landscape to conquering the unforgiving natural terrain, every moment will be filled with adrenaline-pumping action.

Shane Cuthbertson, the event course director, highlights that: ‘’Red Bull Outliers is not just a test of physical prowess but also a celebration of the Canadian Hard Enduro fans spirit and the unwavering pursuit of pushing boundaries. With its reputation for pushing riders to their limits, this event has become a must-attend for both athletes and spectators alike.’’

Last year, Canadian Trystan Hart fought fiercely until the final second to secure the second place of the Pro Category. The Red Bull KTM athlete is determined to give is absolute best and take on this year’s win in his home country. Already demonstrating his prowess, he is proving to be a top contender in the 2023 series.

Registrations are now open for all level of athletes who are ready to take on this ultimate test of skill and grit. For those who prefer to witness the excitement first-hand, spectators are encouraged to mark their calendars and attend both days of this unparalleled display of adrenaline-fueled competition.

The competition is sanctioned by the Canadian Motorcycle Association, to officially be part of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. For additional details on the global series, you can consult the event page HERE.