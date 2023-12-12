THE 2024 FIM JUNIOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP WILL LAND IN HEERDE IN THE NETHERLANDS

The FIM and Infront Moto Racing are pleased to announce that the 2024 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship will be held at the Circuit Kamperweg Heerde in The Netherlands, on 14th July 2024.

The venue is a superbly professional and permanent facility in the centre of the country, some 50km north of the MXGP circuit at Arnhem. In 2008 the Junior World Championship was held in Heerde, with Jeffrey Herlings crowned as the 85cc World Champion. The race is a showcase for the future stars of Motocross, with past winners including the likes of Tim Gajser, Jorge Prado, Maxime Renaux, Pauls Jonass, and Jago Geerts. It is a great stepping stone to make it into the professional world of Motocross and experience competition with a similar feel to an MXGP weekend. You can be certain that there will be factory scouts watching the progress of the best riders as well!

After a massively popular event at the TCS Racing Park near Bucharest in Romania in July 2023, the move to the classic woodland sand circuit at Heerde should bring another huge entry of riders to compete in the biggest dedicated Junior racing event of the season.

The Romanian meeting saw the French flyer Mathis Valin crowned as Junior World Champion in the 125cc ranks and Patricks Cirulis of Latvia won the 65cc World Cup. Dutch rider Dani Heitink, who also won the Dutch Masters, was the Junior World Champion in the 85cc class, and he moves up to the 125cc class for 2024.

The home crowd will be looking to encourage their team to go one better than they did in Romania, when they finished a close second to the victorious Italian squad. Team France were 3rd ahead of the USA and Latvia in 2023, so there is a genuine international World Championship atmosphere at this incredible event, and with fervent local support it promises to be a spine-tingling weekend of action!