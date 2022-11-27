Fox Australian Supercross Round 3 Results

SX2 STANDINGS
Pos Name Total
1 Max ANSTIE 75
2 Cole THOMPSON 54
3 Rhys BUDD 51
4 Nathan CRAWFORD 51
5 Noah FERGUSON 49
6 Wilson TODD 44
7 Kaleb BARHAM 42
8 Jai CONSTANTINOU 37
9 Jayce COSFORD 34
10 Jaxon HADLOW 30
11 Chandler BURNS 25
12 Haruki YOKOYAMA 21
13 Gage LINVILLE 18
14 Luke DAVIS 14
15 Caleb GOULLET 14
16 Jy ROBERTS 13
17 Geran STAPLETON 12
18 Tomas RAVENHORST 11
19 Brad WEST 9
20 Jack KUKAS 8
SX1 STANDINGS
Pos Name Total
1 Justin BRAYTON 67
2 Matt MOSS 59
3 Dylan WILLS 52
4 Aaron TANTI 47
5 Kyle WEBSTER 46
6 Dylan WOOD 39
7 Josh HILL 38
8 Hayden MELLROSS 32
9 Joel CIGLIANO 30
10 Elijah WIESE 26

Final Round next weekend:

ROUND 4 – WAGGA WAGGA, NSWWAGGA MOTORCYCLE SPORTS CLUB

SATURDAY 3RD DECEMBER, 2022