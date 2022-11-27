Fox Australian Supercross Round 3 Results
SX2 STANDINGS
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Max ANSTIE
|75
|2
|Cole THOMPSON
|54
|3
|Rhys BUDD
|51
|4
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|51
|5
|Noah FERGUSON
|49
|6
|Wilson TODD
|44
|7
|Kaleb BARHAM
|42
|8
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|37
|9
|Jayce COSFORD
|34
|10
|Jaxon HADLOW
|30
|11
|Chandler BURNS
|25
|12
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|21
|13
|Gage LINVILLE
|18
|14
|Luke DAVIS
|14
|15
|Caleb GOULLET
|14
|16
|Jy ROBERTS
|13
|17
|Geran STAPLETON
|12
|18
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|11
|19
|Brad WEST
|9
|20
|Jack KUKAS
|8
SX1 STANDINGS
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Justin BRAYTON
|67
|2
|Matt MOSS
|59
|3
|Dylan WILLS
|52
|4
|Aaron TANTI
|47
|5
|Kyle WEBSTER
|46
|6
|Dylan WOOD
|39
|7
|Josh HILL
|38
|8
|Hayden MELLROSS
|32
|9
|Joel CIGLIANO
|30
|10
|Elijah WIESE
|26
Final Round next weekend:
ROUND 4 – WAGGA WAGGA, NSWWAGGA MOTORCYCLE SPORTS CLUB
SATURDAY 3RD DECEMBER, 2022
