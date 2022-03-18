Frid’Eh Update #11 | Davey Fraser | Presented by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada

Frid’Eh Update #11 | Davey Fraser | Presented by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #11 belongs to Davey Fraser. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #11 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update presented by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada. As soon as you saw the #11 you immediately thought of two people: Davey Fraser and Kyle Chisholm. Well, you’re in luck because I spoke with both of them today.

I’m currently sitting in the bowels of Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana. It was a 4:30am start to the drive from London this morning. It was good to have Brad Nemeth ( automotoco ) along for the ride. Shooting the breeze and bench racing definitely made the time go by a lot quicker. The border guard gave me a pretty hard time about crossing the border this morning. It’s all you can do to keep your cool and not fly off the handle with these guys. I managed to stay calm and, well, here we are.

Press Day just finished and I was out on the track shooting some photos and video of the riders getting the chance to spin a few laps on the track.

They didn’t ride the entire thing. They, of course, skipped the whoops and the sand section. I spoke to a couple riders before they hit the track and they told me that the track rutted up quickly during the 4:00am session that took place for local media. This is going to be a good track for racing, I think.

There is an elevated sand corner section that drops back off into a 9-whoop (?) whoops section. There is a triple into a sharp right corner after the finish line that is going to be a great place for inside stuff passes. Actually, the section right after the finish line is going to be interesting because you can either do an on/off to a double or a triple/triple into the corner. I heard a few riders talking just now and the consensus was that the on/off may have been quicker. We’ll see.

Eli Tomac was on the track and I think he was probably smiling from ear to ear knowing that the track is going to get rutted up and the transitions tough. I would guess he will have an advantage on this track, not that he needs one.

Eli Tomac will like the way the Indy track is going to rut up. | Bigwave photo

It has started to rain pretty hard here so it’s nice that the privateer pits are inside. They’re in a big area instead of crammed into the hallway like they were in Detroit.

Julien Perrier talking with Logan Karnow in the privateer pits in Indy. | Bigwave photo

I also did an interview with #67 Logan Karnow to talk about all the changes to his program the past week or so. He added that Julien Perrier from Team PRMX Partzilla has been his biggest supporter through all of it and is going to take his bike west for him and would even set him up with a 250 to continue in 250 West if he wants to. As Don Cherry would say: “Good Canadian kid.”

Anyway, back to Davey Fraser and his Update week…

Davey is coming off that bad ankle injury that he’s still dealing with. He raced the Canadian Triple Crown Series once again in 2021. He did the 250 MX and then the 450 SX. Here’s a look at his season:

250 MX:

450 SX:

Not bad for a guy who if someone were born the year he started racing Pro would be old enough to drive themselves to the voting place now!

We got in touch with Davey, who now calls Langley, BC home, this week to find out how he’s doing and learn what he’s got planned for this upcoming season. Here’s what he had to say:

Here’s what Davey had to say when we spoke this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Davey. Last time I saw you was in California at Supercross. How long did you stay down there and what were you doing?

Davey Fraser: Hey, Billy. I was just down for a quick weekend trip with Parker Eales and Kyle Springman. Ideally, I would have been down there racing but I had a crash back in December which resulted in a grade 4 laceration to my liver and a week in the hospital. So this was just a quick trip to spectate and get some mountain biking in.

Yikes! I know you did the Toronto SX back a few years ago. How many have you tried and do you think you’ll try again before you retire? Oh, and what was your best one?

I raced Toronto SX 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2014. I have mixed feelings – On one hand, I really enjoyed it and could see myself doing it again. But on the other hand, it’s a really big commitment and would mean a lot of time away from home. I don’t remember the exact results but I remember 2008 being pretty fun.

2008 Davey Fraser. | Bigwave photo

Let’s back up to last summer. You’ve been fighting with that injured leg. How did your 2021 summer of racing go?

It was definitely a struggle fighting my leg injury and I think it really showed in my racing. Overall, I think I had a pretty good season, especially considering I didn’t think I was even going to be able to race. I raced one of the most competitive MX2 classes that we’ve seen in a while and I was able to mix it up at the front many times, finishing 9th overall in the MX tour.

I ended up switching to the 450 class on my 350 for SX and I am really happy with how it went. I was able to get a little redemption after ending my 2020 season early, and that felt really good to walk away (limping) with the best results I’ve had in my career.

How is your leg these days?

It’s still giving me a lot of trouble and has felt really limiting in what I’m able to do. I’m working on rehabbing it and doing what I can to try and get it stronger.

What have you been doing all winter?

Living life in beautiful BC. I’ve been working for Westwoods Construction and enjoying the mild winter that has allowed me to get out riding and mountain biking.

Davey at the 2020 Daytona Supercross. | Bigwave photo

So, the weather been cooperating to let you ride out there in BC?

It definitely hasn’t been one of the best winters, but in comparison to winter in the Maritimes, I’d still say it’s been a rather nice treat.

What are your plans for racing this summer?

I’ve never been much of a planner, we’ll see what happens when the time comes.. nah I’m just kidding. In all seriousness, I’ve got some plans in motion and like always, you’ll be sure to see the #11 at some races.

You’ve been at this longer than anyone at the Nationals. What keeps you coming back and motivated to race?

I really enjoy racing and the competition. I have never got the same joy from simply riding my bike, it’s all about the competition for me – it’s what I enjoy most. It’s hard to picture not being a part of something that I’ve been a part of for so long, especially when I enjoy it as much as I do.

Davey finished an impressive 3rd overall in the 450 SX series in Canada last summer. | Bigwave photo

Speaking of how long you’ve been racing, what’s a highlight of it all that first comes to your mind?

One of the first ones that always comes to mind is Riverglade 2013 with the fist pump holeshot. Being able to lead over half the race in front of my hometown crowd is a highlight for sure.

You’ve also seen every track over the past 15+ years. What track has been your favourite?

It’s hard for me not to pick Riverglade for many great reasons, but I most certainly have enjoyed racing all the incredible tracks across Canada and the amazing people on and off the tracks.

Are you looking forward to the new Western swing tracks this summer?

I’m really looking forward to Kamloops being Round 1 as that’s been a track I’ve become a lot more familiar with since my move to the West Coast. I’m definitely happy to see the series have a presence in the West once again, making it a true Nationals.

How’s the cycling coming along?

Extremely well – I’ve really found a love for riding my mountain bike and all the experiences that come along with it.

“Let’s see how many more of these Frid’Eh updates you and I can do.” ~ Davey | Bigwave photo

I just looked at your IG feed but you aren’t very busy on social media. Why is that?

Not for any specific reason, I guess I tend to keep to myself a little bit… Maybe I should work on that. Lol

OK, thanks for talking with us this week. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank you, Billy – I appreciate you and your passion for the sport.

Let’s see how many more of these Frid’Eh updates you and I can do.

That was awfully nice of him to say. Thanks, Davey, and I hope we see you at the entire series again this summer.

Looks like we’ll be seeing Kaven Benoit for same racing again in 2022.

Cole Thompson is Back on the Bike…450 Bike

Cole Thompson is back on the bike again after getting injured racing 250 West SX. I highly doubt we see him make it all the way out west to finish off the series but maybe we see him on the line in the east. We’ll accept the East/West Showdown in Atlanta on a 250 or any of the other races on a 450. Fingers crossed…

Or, according to this Instagram post, maybe a GNCC! LOL

Jess Pettis Getting Ready for Canadian 450 Series

It’s great to see that Jess Pettis is back to his training and will now get ready to try and challenge 2-time and defending 450 MX champion, Dylan Wright.

Noah Viney Getting Frisky in the Pro Class

Here’s a quick summary of how #43 Noah Viney did these past couple weeks at Freestone and the Spring a Ding Ding events from his dad, Ulf Viney:

Freestone:

Blew up a motor – second motor got destroyed when a rider slammed Noah and put the gear shifter through the ignition engine case. Noah’s ankle got hurt. Nothing broken – tendon bruising.

Spring a Ding Ding:

Noah and RD23 got docked 4 spots for jumping over an entire s section 😂😂😂 it was a sick line!

6th overall 250 Pro.

12 Open Pro after a 4-place penalty.

He also added that Noah is still only 113 pounds! Keep up the hard work, guys. Noah has gone from racing the Supermini class last season to a full-time A class/Pro Sport rider. Keep an eye on the #43.

OK, that will have to do it for this week. Check back in a few minutes for the Kyle Chisholm and Logan Karnow interviews. Have a great weekend, everyone.