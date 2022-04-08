Frid’Eh Update #14 | Quinn Amyotte | Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

Frid’Eh Update #14 | Quinn Amyotte | Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #14 belongs to Quinn Amyotte. | Bigwave photo

Hello and welcome to Week #14 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Yamaha Motor Canada. I always start out with a weather report and I’m happy to say that it looks like we’ve finally turned the corner to SPRING here in Southwestern Ontario where I call home.

Cold and wet weather dragged on throughout March, but tracks are opening up in these parts and that means we’re heading into another season of riding and racing…finally.

I posted a photo on our Instagram page that showed my old friend Cary Hitchen with his new bike, so I can’t wait to hit some local practice tracks with the guy who was at about 98% of my races back in the day.

Cary Hitchen and I holding photos from…1982 and 1983. Ouch.

Quinn Amyotte is the rider who earned #14 for 2022. We’ve known Quinn for a long, long time as the brother of Bennet Amyotte, Mitch Amyotte, and ‘Out of the Blue‘ contributor Jensen Amyotte. We’ve got a close relationship to the Amyotte family around here. And in case you’ve been living under a rock, Bennet doubles as Larry Enticer.

Here’s a look at Quinn’s 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series season:

Here’s what he had to say when we got in touch with him this week:

Here’s what Quinn had to say this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hey, Quinn. I guess we have to back it up and talk about 2021 quickly. You finished 10th in 250 MX points, but I’m sure you’d agree that you should have been up higher in the standings. Can you sum up the MX portion of the series for us?

Quinn Amyotte: Hey, Billy! Yeah, I definitely agree. We had a lot of bike problems last year that held me back from being higher in the standings but I definitely learned a lot from my first year being on a team and I now know where I should be. I still had some really good moments to take from 2021.

Quinn finished 10th in 250 MX last season but mechanical issues held him back. | Bigwave photo

And then you were 7th in the SX portion. How did that go for you?

Supercross was pretty good for me! It was pretty hectic with like the top 7 guys being relatively the same speed so it was all about who got the start and stayed off the ground. I was so close to a couple podium finishes but some mistakes stopped me. It was awesome knowing I could podium and I’m trying to carry that momentum into this season.

Are you a rider with his eyes on AMA Supercross in the future?

Yes, I would love to do some AMA Supercross. I wanted to do it this winter but I just didn’t have enough practice and I want to be fully comfortable before jumping into that. I am planning on going for it next winter!

Then he finished 7th in SX. | Bigwave photo

What did you get up to when the series ended last year?

I spent a couple months working and just having some fun with my friends and family while getting things set up to come down south.

What is it you do for a job away from Moto?

I work as a millwright with Aide Industrial. I can’t thank my boss Jesse enough for letting me come and go when I need to for motocross and always letting me come back when I am in the off season. It’s always nice making extra money and possibly giving me a future after racing.

Quinn has his sights set on AMA Supercross in 2023. | Bigwave photo

I haven’t seen you in a while but your Instagram shows a lot of training down south. What have you been doing this winter? Where are you and who are you with?

Yeah, I have had an amazing couple months training with Tyla Rattray out at his facility in Florida. I’m training with a lot of fast guys and getting to ride with Ryder McNabb every day was really good for me and helped me a lot to get my speed up.

Your last post talks about doing some woods riding. What’s that all about? Just mixing things up?

I spent the last couple month just training in sand which is all I ride at home as well so I decided to come to The Shoals MX for a couple weeks and get myself comfortable oh hard pack and deep ruts! We had some rain the first couple days so we had to head into the woods and I honestly think it is a really big advantage to work on technique and bike skill. I am riding with some top GNCC riders who are super fast and I have been learning a lot from them!

He will also have a 450 teammate on the Manluk team this summer. | Bigwave photo

When will you head home and will. You line up for any pre-season races before Kamloops?

I am planning on heading home in a couple weeks and yes hopefully hit up some local races to get some gate drops in before the season!

Speaking of this coming summer, has Manluk signed a 450 rider to go with you yet?

Yes, we will have a 450 teammate this year which I am really excited about to have someone there with me to talk about the track and relate more then just having the team members with me.

Loose lips sink ships, I guess. Haha. Assuming you guys have your reliability issues sorted out, what are you hoping for this summer in the series?

Yes, we are coming into this season much more prepared with a lot more time with testing and practice on the bike which I am really happy about. Honestly, my goal for this season is to just be a top 5 guy every race battling for podiums. I have worked hard this winter and I am feeling really good.

Hard to believe this little dude is now a millwright in the “off season.” He knew an old photo was coming! | Bigwave 2013 photo

Are you looking forward to the new tracks on the schedule? Does one of them look most enjoyable to you?

Yes, I am so excited to head out west again and get the entire series back!! It will feel much more legit and I can’t wait to be traveling racing my dirt bike. It’s hard to say any other track than Gopher Dunes. It is always a favourite for me and I love how rough it gets.

OK, thanks for your time and good luck with your training. Who would you like to thank?

Of course. Thank you, Billy. I would like to thank my entire Manluk Rock River Racing team, TEAM LTD, BLUD lubricants, ROOST FACTORY, HOOSIER tire, GUTS seats, Matrix Concepts Canada, Rekluse, my entire family, Miles and Andrea Atkinson for letting me live with them during my time in Florida – it honestly wouldn’t be possible without them.

Tee Perrott Signs to Race 450 for Manluk Racing

Tee Perrott will ride the 450 on the Manluk Racing team. | Bigwave photo

Quinn didn’t take the bait when I asked him about a 450 teammate on the Manluk Racing team this summer, but we’ve got our answer. The deal is done to have Alberta rider Tee Perrott ride the big bike on the team for 2022. We’ll be sure to post the official press release as soon as we see it.

St Louis Supercross Triple Crown Track Map and Schedule

Times are Central.

Cooper Webb OUT for St Louis SX

MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb will miss this Saturday’s St. Louis Supercross, Round 13 of the 2022 AMA Supercross Championship, after suffering a practice crash that left him pretty banged up while training in Florida this week.

The defending 450SX Champion did not sustain any serious injuries and he will use this next week to recover in hopes of lining up at Round 14 in Atlanta, Georgia on April 16.

Jeffrey Herlings to Race AMA MX in 2022?

The rumours of us seeing Jeffrey Herlings competing in the full Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series for 2022 are gaining steam. He’s been out with an injury to his heel and the mill has been turning that he’s going to be heading to the USA for the series.

Obviously, this year would be the perfect time for him to come over and give it his full attention. He’s already way behind in MXGP points and he would have time to get ready to race the American series.

Marvin Musquin is Supercross Only and we’re hearing rumours that Cooper Webb may also want to go that direction. Time will tell, but a Baker’s Factory-trained Herlings heading into the AMA Nationals would definitely bring a ton of excitement to the series and some disappointment to the top 450 guys.

Dylan Wright Riding with Some New Fit Guy at Gopher Dunes

Check out how fit Derek Schuster is looking sitting on that tailgate! I’m going to head that way with the dirt bike and bicycles to do some riding. Derek says he’s not cycling, but I don’t think I believe him!

Racing Loretta’s Regionals? Sign Up Now

2022 Regional Championship Registration Now Open for

41st Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (April 5, 2022) – MX Sports, producer of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, is excited to announce that online registration for the upcoming 2022 Regional Championships is now open. Unlike Area Qualifiers, riders must confirm their guaranteed spot or alternate status by pre-registering online with MX Sports.

The pre-registration processing fee for each class is $60, which is separate from the gate admission and track race entry fee that will be charged at the event by the track organizer. If a rider does not pre-register, including riders with guaranteed positions, it will be assumed the rider is not attending the Regional Championship and the position will be filled with an Alternate. Riders will receive $20 Rocky Mountain Race Gas Credit to their online profile.

Regional Championships will continue to feature a series of Youth, Amateur and Vet regionals to be held from the last weekend of May through the middle of June. The Northwest, Midwest and Southwest Regional’s will have combined regionals featuring Youth, Amateur and Vet classes.

Click HERE to see which classes will race at the Youth, Amateur and Vet events. Registration deadlines for each Regional Championship will be the Monday before each event at 12 p.m. ET.

The 41st Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, will take place Monday, August 1st through Saturday, August 6th at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.mxsports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.

Facebook: @LorettaLynnMX

Instagram: @LorettaLynnMX

Twitter: @LorettaLynnMX

Troy Horbaty and Yanick Boucher Hit SnowBike Series Podium

Rider Hometown Sled Points 1 Jesse Kirchmeyer Arcade, NY Polaris 735 2 Troy Horbaty Tyndall, MB Other 712 3 Yanick Boucher Hearst, ON Husqvarna 654 4 Keaton Ward Bozeman, MT Yamaha 577 5 Canyon Ashley Meridian, ID Kawasaki 511 6 Bobby Pagel Eau Claire, WI Yamaha 444 7 Nathan Kingston Caldwell, ID Other 437 8 Jacqueline Riess Eden Prairie, MN Other 330 9 Jorgen Dahl Loretto, MN Kawasaki 197 10 Nick Kraeger Constableville, NY Honda 180

Good luck to #551 Guillaume St Cyr who will fly the Canadian flag Saturday in St Louis. It’s a Triple Crown format so it definitely doesn’t favour the privateers. Good luck, Guac and Chris DaSilva.

As racing fires up across the country, good luck to everyone who will be lining up for the first time on a new bike, in new gear, and maybe even in a new class on a bigger bike. Have fun and don’t complain about the mud because the dry and dusty days will be here soon enough.

Have a great weekend.