Monday Morning Coffee

Monday Morning Coffee opinion column where we talk about what happened over the weekend with a decidedly Canadian slant.

By Billy Rainford

I remember watching young New Zealander #17 Cole Davies at a Supercross Futures race last season and being impressed with his skills. The big news was that Ben Townley was onsite helping him out, so it was really cool to see him back at the track.

#17 Cole Davies at A2 in 2023. | Bigwave photo

At A2 last year, Davies started the Main in 7th and made his way upi to 4th by the end behind Daxton Bennick, Casey Cochran, and Talon Hawkins, ahead of Haiden Deegan, Preston Boespflug, Gage Linville, and Slade Varola.

If he is 16 this year, some quick math tells me he was only 15 at A2 in 2023. Not bad.

This year, he came back and put on the best show of the night as he and #15 Gavin Towers went wheel-to-wheel for the entire Main.

They talked about him a lot in the booth and it sounds like the family will see how the rest of the series goes before making the huge decision to uproot to the USA or not. No pressure, Cole.

#27 Krystian Janik crashed during practice and didn’t make it through the day. | Tree Three Media photo

It was actually refreshing to see him sort of dumbfounded by all the attention during the podium interviews. He was obviously nervous and although he didn’t say too much it was a nice change from the usual robotic answers given by many of the media-savvy rides coming onto the scene nowadays.

As they say, winning gets easier after you do it once, so I’m expecting a more confident Davies in the next Futures races.

If you didn’t watch the event Saturday night, you should check it out.

Opening ceremonies at Anaheim 2. | Tree Three Media photo

We had 3 Canadians racing Futures:

#138 Dylan Rempel | Tree Three Media photo

#138 Dylan Rempel – Q 14, Main 10

#800 Preston Masciangelo | Tree Three Media photo

#800 Preston Masciangelo – Q 12, Main 11

#943 Noah Viney | Tree Three Media photo

#943 Noah Viney – Q 13, Main 19

The 3 of them were all running together in the Main (and all day!) until Noah crashed and dropped to the back. The next round of SX Futures will be at Daytona International Speedway on March 2nd.

250 West:

#551 Guillaume St Cyr | Tree Three Media photo

#551 Guillaume St Cyr: Q 37, LCQ 8 (top 4 went to the Mains).

#71 Cole Thompson | Tree Three Media photo

#71 Cole Thompson: 18 (final rider to go straight to the Mains), Mains 15th (14-13-13).

MX101 at A2. | Tree Three Media photo

The MX101 gang were on hand to watch some racing and to look for a 450 rider to come up to Canada to try and challenge the dominance of Dylan Wright. That’s a tall order because any rider who stands a chance against our multi-time champion is likely a highly sought after rider in the AMA. Finding an available rider who is up to the task isn’t going to be easy for Kevin Tyler.

Next round is at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. It’s where I’ll step back into action for the first round of the 250 East series. I wish we were heading to the Motor City with the Detroit Lions going to the Superbowl, but they lost to San Francisco on Sunday, so the city’s vibe won’t be what it could have been.

GT Arena Motocross Series

There’s only one weekend left of racing for #22 Tyler Gibbs and his CREO KTM team. It’s this coming weekend at Wilson Logistics Arena in Springfield, Missouri, so that means they’ll miss the first round of 250 East Supercross, but will pick up the series after that. Good luck, guys.

Jayden Riley Wins AX Amateurs

Jayden Riley from Calgary, AB just moved up to the big bikes and it looks like he’s gotten pretty comfortable already! He raced the AMA Arenacross Amateur National Championships in Guthrie, OK over the weekend. He looked so comfortable, in fact, that he was unbeaten in the Amateur A/B All-Star class. Congratulations, Riley.

A/B Allstar Overall Positions 1st #48 JAYDEN RILEY PENHOLD, AB Heat 1: 1st Main 1: 1st Main 2: 1st Main 3: 1st 2nd #25 GAVIN PLAYER HOCKLEY, TX Heat 1: 2nd Main 1: 2nd Main 2: 4th Main 3: 2nd 3rd #95 JACE HINRICHS COLORADO SPRINGS, CO Heat 1: 3rd Main 1: 3rd Main 2: 3rd Main 3: 3rd 4th #177 KADE JOHNSON HIDEAWAY, TX Heat 1: 5th Main 1: 5th Main 2: 2nd Main 3: 5th 5th #337 AUSTIN WATSON ODESSA, TX Heat 1: 7th Main 1: 7th Main 2: 5th Main 3: 4th 6th #63 RYAN HADLEY COLORADO SPRINGS, CO Heat 1: 6th Main 1: 6th Main 2: 6th Main 3: DNS 7th #21 CANE WOOD YUKON, OK Heat 1: 4th Main 1: 4th Main 2: DNS Main 3: DNS DNS #42 HAYDEN BONE WEATHERFORD, TX Heat 1: DNS Main 1: DNS Main 2: DNS Main 3: DNS DNS #10 JETT KELLOGG WINDSOR, CO Heat 1: DNS Main 1: DNS Main 2: DNS Main 3: DNS DNS #227 NICHOLAS TRACY WOODLAKE, CA Heat 1: DNS Main 1: DNS Main 2: DNS Main 3: DNS

Full results HERE.

Have a great week and I’ll see you in Detroit!