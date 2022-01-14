Frid’Eh Update #2 | Marshal Weltin | Presented by Troy Lee Designs

By Billy Rainford

Photos by Bigwave

Week #2 belongs to Marshal Weltin. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #2 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by TLD Canada. Unfortunately, I’m not typing this Update from Oakland, California. Instead, I’m sitting in my office back in London, Ontario, in the cold, snowy weather.

I flew out to the first round instead of flying because I just couldn’t be there for the entire time. It seems I gave Emily COVID and the family has already knocked me down a few notches for having left her at all! Now, before you pile on, I should point out that she’s fine and was fine when I left, so please don’t @ me.

Anyway, I’ll be watching this one from my couch on the Video Pass app like most of you. Top be honest, I’ll probably be able to see more of what’s going on than I can when I’m standing on the track. I can’t see the forest for the trees (or the trees for the forest?) when I’m so close.

And of course, as soon as I left the Viney’s place in Murrieta on Monday, we had all our Canadians and then some show up to ride the SX track there at Viney Ranch.

Here’s how I summed it up on our Instagram page:

Well, it figures. The day after I leave Viney Ranch in Murrieta, California, @browniemx @rynoglobal and @deanwilson15 show up to watch @noahviney43 @colethompson16 and @jesspettis ride Supercross.

@ulfviney said the funniest part of the day was when Jess and his mechanic @mattderoy70 said, “If Billy was here today he would have content for a month!” Yep. 🤦‍♂️

OK, moving on.

Week #2 belongs to the rider from Michigan who usually calls Club MX home. Marshal Weltin is a rider we’ve gotten to know pretty well over the past few years. He’s been a member of the Monster Kawasaki Pro Circuit team over there with the gang at Piller’s but it looks like that run has come to an end as he will not be returning to that team in 2022.

Marshal has been riding a Yamaha and getting ready to race some eastern rounds of Supercross. Here’s a look at his 2021 season here in Canada:

Even though he had to leave the Supercross portion of the series early, he still did enough in MX to secure him 2nd place in the 2021 Triple Crown Series.

Here’s what he had to say when we got in touch with him this week:

Direct Motocross: Hey Marshal, thanks for taking some time with us for Week #2. We did your bio last time so I won’t make you tell us everything agin. However, we have to look back a something from your past so how about you tell us your best story from your amateur days? There must be something you could sum up for us???

Marshal Weltin: Yeah, actually I have a little funny story on the track. In 2013 at Gopher Dunes, my dad and I decided to come over in a van. I actually ran really good and was top 3 I think at the time. Some guy on a Yamaha two-stroke #539 tried to pass me around the outside and I block passed him off the track. Me being American I’m like, “Who is that dude?” I don’t care, I’m going for it. Well, it was Dylan Wright. Safe to say he’s gotten me back since then. Hahaha.

[Here’s the sequence I got of said payback at Gopher Dunes:]

You were always known as #285. Is there a story about how you got that number?

No story for the 285… just my random AMA number and I stuck with it.

You finished your 2nd year up in Canada on a Kawasaki. You got 1 overall in the MX series last season. How would you sum up the MX portion of the series? Was that win your best race?

I think the win was my best race. I really enjoyed that and I feel I carried it over into day 2 of racing at Gopher. I had some dumb mental mistakes in the lead on day 2 that took me out of it. But overall, if we are being honest, I miss racing a full series. Keeping it close in those 3 tracks takes a bit of fun out of it for me.

I spoke with Jess Pettis last week and we talked about him coming back to race the final race at Walton and managing to tie you for 2nd overall but taking the spot. Did you know what you had to do at the last round? Were you counting points during the race?

I knew it was going to be close. Jess is gnarly for racing and mad props for that. I definitely missed out on some bonus money, but he earned it. I knew when I got the 4th in the first moto it didn’t help me. T-Dags (Tyler Medaglia) and Cole (Thompson) were really on their game for the final round and I just couldn’t find the flow.

You did “win” Tanner Ward’s charity ride ahead of an old, bald guy who totally blew his break move. Where does that win rank for you?

I had to win something that weekend!

Is cycling something you’ll get into more seriously if/when you quit racing MX? Do you prefer road or mountain?

No, I see myself doing it just for fun. Post moto will probably be a lot of insulation installation and golf.

What was it like being an American racing in Canada during the pandemic? It must have felt like being a prisoner a bit, no?

Yeah, it was a culture shock. It’s safe to say Americans view the “pandemic” slightly different than the Canadians.

Marshal will race some East rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series this season. | Bigwave photo

You were 2nd in the first two SX rounds but didn’t finish the series. Can you tell us what happened and how things went?

I had a shoulder injury in between the races. I dislocated it at a bbq actually and it was the most random thing. I had been battling the injury all year and it just happened to flare up right at the end badly. I spent 6 hours in the ER trying to get it put back but it just wasn’t strong enough to race the final two rounds.

What did you get up to when you went home since our series ended?

I ended up getting my labrum tightened up in my shoulder and spent some time back in Michigan with my parents. It’s been a while since I’ve been able to spend quality time with my mom and dad. It was a nice little reset into whatever comes next.

The question is, where will he ride next summer? | Bigwave photo

Rumours are floating around that we may see you line up for some east Supercross rounds. Where are you training and is this true? What are your plans?

I’m planning on doing a privateer effort for some east coast SX rounds. I would like to make as many as I can. The goal for the year is to stay healthy and just enjoy being competitive for whatever position that may be.

I asked him about the rumours that he’s potentially riding in Canada for a different team in 2022, but he didn’t want to answer that one. He did say that he wasn’t in talks with his old team but the rumours we’re hearing is he’s in talks with teams up here, one being MX101. Everyone is being pretty tight-lipped but we’ll see what Kevin Tyler has to say when I call him today. Scroll down the page to read that.

The world is so divided right now. It’s hard to believe we can even share the same space with everyone seemingly on opposing sides. I guess we’ll find out what the right choice is eventually.

What did you think I was talking about? I’m talking about this:

Should Christian Craig be racing the 250 class?

be racing the 250 class? Is 250 East or West the stronger coast?

Will anyone else win a West race this season?

Is Vince Friese the Kyle Lewis of the 2022 250 West class?

the of the 2022 250 West class? Will Eli Tomac be faster on the Yamaha?

be faster on the Yamaha? Will Ken Roczen finally keep this early momentum going and with the title?

finally keep this early momentum going and with the title? Is Cooper Webb the mental giant he’s being made out to be?

the mental giant he’s being made out to be? Can Malcolm Stewart win one of these things this season?

win one of these things this season? What’s going on with Marvin Musquin on the track?

on the track? Can Justin Barcia win a race besides A1?

win a race besides A1? Is Chase Sexton going to be the rider most of us think he can be?

going to be the rider most of us think he can be? Is Aaron Plessinger worthy of his KTM ride?

worthy of his KTM ride? Will Jason Anderson be able to win another championship or a race?

be able to win another championship or a race? Is a sand section good in Supercross?

What are your thoughts on any of these questions? Feel free to answer in the comments section either right here or on our Facebook page. Debate is good.

As we head into Round 2 this Saturday in Oakland, I don’t think we’re in for any surprises in the 250 class.

250 podium: Christian Craig, Seth Hammaker, Hunter Lawrence. Let’s get 2nd place on the proper side this week.

#28 Christian Craig showed that he is the class of this field, I think.

If #29 Michael Mosiman can put a solid night of racing, he should be able to keep him close. He was fast in qualifying and then had some troubles in the Main, but went from last to 6th. Let’s see how he bounces back.

And we’ll need to see what #30 Jo Shimoda can do with a start and a mistake-free Main. I need to see more from him.

#47 Seth Hammaker should be in the top 5 regularly.

I really liked what I saw from #35 Garrett Marchbanks, except for him getting caught and passed by Lawrence. He looked good though and should be a consistent front-runner and maybe even Main winner. You sure couldn’t miss him out there in that FXR gear!

#96 Hunter Lawrence is the question mark here, I believe. He mowed down riders all Main and his average lap time was just a fraction off Craig’s at the front as he came through the field. If the whoops are tough, it’s advantage Craig. And we all know he won’t let that weak block pass/tip over happen again.

We lost the 250 East champion #45 Colt Nichols after that scary crash early in the day. Here’s his latest update from Instagram:

“It’s been a tough week, but I wanted to share a quick update with everyone. Unfortunately, my season was over before it started with my crash in the heat race last Saturday. I ended up breaking both arms and had surgery as well as a quick little skin graft to help with the burns on my back from when the bike landed on me. I should be heading home any day to begin the recovery process.

“Life doesn’t always make sense, but we must get back up and keep going. Just like my championship post said last May — To Hell And Back — because I’ve overcome far too much to stop now. Appreciate all the messages and support more than you can imagine 💕💪🏽”

450 podium: Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia.

I think where it will be more interesting is in the 450 class. We have more riders capable of winning here, as it should be.

#94 Ken Roczen got the Round 1 win, but can he keep it going? When he wins like that it’s hard not to think the championship is his for the taking. Unless history repeats itself, this championship is his for the taking!

#23 Chase Sexton was all over him but fell victim to mistakes. Without them, he’s the young rider to watch for. He’s too good to need consoling after races. He needs to harden up a little out there.

#1 Cooper Webb came through the pack and pushed to 2nd at the checkered flag. He showed everyone something at A1, I think. You just know he’s not going anywhere but to the front. That mental toughness and reputation will take you a long way in this sport. Young riders should take note of this. Never quit or whine.

#51 Justin Barcia had his A1 streak come to an end, but I still think 3rd is a solid finish for him. I don’t want to underestimate him but I just don’t see him being in the title chase, moving forward.

#25 Marvin Musquin was 4th at A1 and didn’t make many friends. For a rider who is so nice off the track and in interviews, it was just weird to see the type of riding he was doing out there. Sure, rubbing’s racing but he’s now got to pay for those racing moves, doesn’t he. I don’t think anyone out there will go easy on him if they go into a corner with #25 on the outside.

#3 Eli Tomac is the rider I always bet on. I still think he’s the fastest but my confidence in this theory is waning a little. I’m going to need to see him throw down one of hit patented killer rides, either a big win from the front or a come-from-behind charge. Otherwise, I’m afraid I’m going to have to move on. I swear I will!

#27 Malcolm Stewart looks like a different rider this season. He’s fit and fast and still has that crazy whoops speed. We all stood around and talked about how fast he looked early in the day but I joked, “Ya, but he’ll still finish 7th.” I was just playing on a joke Jeff McConkey always used a couple years ago. Well, he was 7th! Crazy. No, it’s not where he belongs but it’s uncanny how often he gets 7th.

I think I speak for everyone when I say that I want to see #9 Adam Cianciarulo have a good season. He’s nursing another injury but got out to a great start and rode 3rd for a while. If he gains strength as we move forward, watch for him to get better and better results. As the Acorn Stairlift commercial says, “Just. Don’t. Fall.“

The really big bummer for the day was the lack of activity in the Partzilla PRMX pits.

With #46 Justin Hill already out with a shoulder issue, the team was down their sole 450 rider. And then, #85 Hunter Sayles got pinched with COVID at the screening, so he was out. And then (“No and then!!“), #388 Brandon Ray missed the night show by just a couple places, leaving the team with nothing to do but tear down the pits when it got dark.

Hopefully, the team can right the ship as we head into Oakland and beyond.

Photo Report | A Look at Cole Thompson’s A1 Supercross

I didn’t mention our own Cole Thompson up there because I did this post covering his day on Monday. Here it is again, in case you missed it:

It felt like we were back in 2007 and I was chasing a much younger Cole Thompson around the racing circuit as he travelled around in their big RV. Fast forward 15 years and there we were in the parking lot of Angel Stadium of Anaheim getting ready for round 1 of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250 West series with Cole and his wife, Chloe, living the dream as a privateer team.

At first, they didn’t even have a place to park on the inside of the fenced-in pit area. As I interviewed Cole on the Friday after Media Day, it didn’t phase either of them at all. This was all part of the adventure.

Cole and Chloe had driven from Brigden, Ontario, to North Carolina to train at Steward Baylor‘s place, and then drove out to California for the series, arriving in time to make the event but not really with enough time to test the bike and new parts. In his own words, they were sort of “winging it” for Round 1.

Here’s our interview from Friday afternoon:

When we were finished recording that interview and shooting the breeze there in the gigantic parking lot, it was just after 4pm on a Friday afternoon and I was hit with the prospect of having to drive from LA back to Murrieta in rush hour traffic.

I contemplated heading to a nearby restaurant and waiting for things to die down but then realized that it likely wouldn’t ease up until well into the evening. That was no good either, so I took my chances and headed out of the stadium and onto the highway.

I was in Ulf and Cheryl Viney‘s Honda Ridgeline pick-up and they pay for a transponder that allows you to use the HOV/Express lanes on the highways in California.

Traffic wasn’t actually bad at all until I hit #91 Riverside Highway. It clogged up pretty fast but was still moving. In fact, I thought we were standing still until I looked down to realize we were all still cruising along at about 65 mph, bumper to bumper.

I saw the first Express Lane entrance but then noticed the electronic sign that gives you the cost of using the lanes to the next exit. The first one I noticed said $17. No way. Although traffic was really busy, it just didn’t seem worth it to pay so much just to get to the next off ramp. I stayed in the regular lanes and dealt with it.

I checked every time a new sign appeared but they were all too much for what I thought I would benefit, so I remained on the public highway and turned up the music.

It actually eased up once I made my way onto the #15 south, and I was happy I hadn’t used the pay lanes because the total would have to have been at least $40 when all was said and done. I also noticed that when the highway isn’t busy, the Express Lanes are just pennies to use. Go figure. Supply and demand in action, I guess.

I got back to Viney Ranch at a decent hour and worked on a few photos and videos before heading to bed pretty early to be ready for another long day.

When I returned to the stadium, got my stuff set up in the Photo Den underneath the rock fountain in the outfield and then went to find Cole and Chloe again.

I guess they were woken up pretty early in the morning and told they been found a place to park in the actual pits. I know they were trying to clear out everyone’s personal vehicles that were clogging up the pits the day before so they must have opened up a lot of space for other privateers, too, which was cool.

I didn’t know where they’d been parked at the time and wandered the entire pits but couldn’t find them anywhere. How could that huge rig be hiding anywhere?! It was.

Hidden behind the RMATV/MC rig and a Yamaha rig was Cole. It was actually perfect for him because it was close to the action but hidden out of the way.

Then it was time for riders meeting followed by track walk.

Cole at riders meeting Saturday morning at 10:00am.

Cole and Chloe during track walk that started at 10:30.

JC Seitz and I stood behind Cole’s rig for about 15 minutes. We headed over to wish him luck but he was nowhere to be found so we just stood there chatting.

Eventually, Jeremy McKie and his family showed up and we all stood there. Jeremy said he’d just walk up and knock, which he did. Cole had no problem with that and came out to chat with us all and continue getting ready.

I think JC and I would still be standing there had Jeremy not walked up and knocked on the door…

Cole working on his bike and getting ready.

FYI: The photo den was under those rocks over there.

Those didn’t really feel like round 1 whoops…

Qualifying results:

16th place: 1:01.280

Cole and Chloe heading to the line for Heat 1.

Between #47 Seth Hammaker and #29 Michael Mosiman on the line.

250 Heat 1 results:

8th place – directly to the Main

Time to get ready for the Main.

Chloe getting Cole’s gate ready while he was out for his sight lap.

Yes, Cole still changes gloves after sight lap.

When the gate dropped on the 250 Main, Cole was 6 gates in from the outside. He didn’t look to get the greatest jump and then decided to try for the old move to the inside trick to gain a few spots around the first turn.

He ended up around 16th as they headed down the first rhythm section along the 3rd base line.

Around the halfway mark, he was in 15th place and riding on his own. Factory riders were going back and forth as they seemed to take turns falling in the Main. That put him in 13th for a while until #49 Nate Thrasher got back by him, dropping him to 14th.

#28 Christian Craig was out front and came up on Cole as they passed the mechanics area. Cole pointed to the inside for Christian to get passed without any trouble.

Cole slowly closed in on #101 Dylan Walsh and made the pass down the 3rd base line and into the left-hand 180 corner. Walsh would then crash down the next rhythm section pretty hard.

Cole crossed the line in 14th place and was happy with how his first race back went. He was focusing on being smooth and making it safely to round 2.

He’ll now be able to get on the bike this week and be ready for Oakland.

Here’s our interview at the end of the day:

Thanks for letting me get in there and cover your first race back, Cole. Good luck with the rest of the series and we’ll see you soon.

Kicker AMA Arenacross

Kicker Arenacross Results – Rounds 1-2

Full results HERE

Next Round: January 15, Amarillo National Center, Amarillo, Texas.

Watch Kicker Arenacross on RYDETV

Before you Tune in to Round 2 of SUPERCROSS in Oakland, check out the LIVE action from Kicker AMA Arenacross, coming at you from Amarillo, Texas…..2 hours before SX starts.

8:00pm est – LIVE Arenacross action

10:00pm est – LIVE Supercross action

Amsoil Snow Bike Round 1 Results

Friday:

MOTO 1

Full Results HERE.

Next round: Dubuque, IA Jan 14-15.

OK, enjoy the racing action from Oakland, everyone. I’ll see you from trackside shortly.