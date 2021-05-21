Frid’Eh Update #20 | Logan Leitzel Interview | Presented by Gas Gas Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #20 belongs to career #20 Logan Leitzel. | Bigwave photo

What a difference a week makes! Here in the DMX World Headquarters area of Southwestern Ontario the weather has changed, big-time. Suddenly, we’re having to think about getting out early enough so that we don’t have to deal with 30+C weather and humidity. I can hear the central air whirring away in the background as I type, but I’m not complaining! No, because it’s been a long spring.

Welcome to Week #20 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Gas Gas Canada. Logan Leitzel from Pennsylvania chose #20 as his career number after doing well in his first year here in Canada at his first-ever Pro outdoor series.

Logan at Walton Raceway in 2020. | Bigwave photo

When I heard that he came up here on his own and was living out of his small box trailer, you just knew I was going to wander over and shoot a video of his set up and call it a “Rig Tour.” In case you haven’t seen it, here it is from last summer:

How can you not cheer for this guy?!

He’s become very comfortable in Canada…maybe too comfortable??? He appears to be here to steal our women! Yes, I’m kidding, but he is now engaged to Megan from Quebec. Congratulations, guys.

He got the opportunity to ride as a fill-in on the Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha team in 2020 after injuries took down one of their riders. He obviously impressed team manager Steve Simms because when Steve started up his new team – SSR TLD Gas Gas Canada – he grabbed Logan for the 450 position.

Logan fits in well here in Canada. | Bigwave photo

Here’s a look at Logan’s 2020 results:

The timing was perfect earlier this week to get get out for a cycle with Logan, Marco Cannella, and Josh Long, so I took advantage of it and recorded a Tailgating episode with Logan before we headed out for our ride. Check it out:

Maybe you’re more of a podcast person:

Catch it on any of your favourite podcast suppliers and be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Direct Motocross while you’re at it.

Oh, I should add that Logan did have some gear issues on his bike and wasn’t able to drop into an easier gear. He claims that’s what forced him off the bike and walking up Rattlesnake Hill. But seriously, I gave it some thought on the way up but decided walking in road cycling shoes would be even worse, so I continued to breath out of my elbows and fought my way to the top.

Sure, you laugh, but head over to Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area in Milton, ON and take a shot at this climb on Appleby Line yourself and you’ll get it.

Marco mentioned they had some sort of Canadian Cycling Championship in the area and that the riders did a loop that took them up this hill 13 times! Ouch.

Speaking of Marco…

Marco Cannella Interview

#46 Marco Cannella. | Bigwave photo

#46 Marco Cannella from Waterdown, Ontario, is entering his final year in the 250 class and has high hopes for him and his MX101 FXR Yamaha team.

I talked him into letting me put my phone in his face near the end of our cycle the other day. I say “end” because it was for me, but Marco actually kept going for another 50K! He will not be fading in the heat this summer, that’s for sure.

Here’s our chat:

Where Are They Now? Josh Long

While I was in Waterdown I thought it would be cool to catch up with Josh Long to find out what he’s been up to since he left the motocross racing seen a few years ago.

Josh was a fast, up-and-coming Intermediate racer a bunch of years ago, but then he left MX and headed over to the Off-Road world where he would end up taking a couple Canadian Championships in the woods! Not bad.

He now runs his own business in Brantford, ON and stays fit on his bicycles and still turns a throttle as often as he can. Check it out:

Thanks for agreeing to let me shoot an interview, Josh. Great to hear that you’re doing well.

Out of the Blue with Kylie Cox | Presented by Schrader’s

Well, I did it again, I thought Thursday was Wednesday. I really wish I could tell you it was the last time I was going to make that mistake…

Wednesday is the day we post our #WMX feature column by Jensen Amyotte called ‘Out of the Blue‘ (a play on words about the blue number plates on WMX bikes). I blame Emily and her funny shift-work schedule at the hospital for my confusion.

This week, we featured Kylie Cox from Brighton, Ontario:

Name: Kylie Cox

Date of Birth: February 16th, 1995

Hometown: Brighton, Ontario

School: Graduate of Loyalist College Fitness & Health

Race Number: 22

Bike: Yamaha YZ250f

Race Club: BTB Riders Club

This week, we feature #22 Kylie Cox from Brighton, Ontario. | Rob Cox photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross?

From a young age my dad got me hooked on Supercross. We would watch the races every weekend, and once I got a little older we would go every year to Toronto Supercross. He got me my first dirt bike when I was 8 years old, and as I got older and bigger I slowly moved up to bigger bikes.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy?

Aside from dirt biking, I’ve really gotten into photography this last year and love going to the track and taking photos and videos of the homies riding. I love just standing beside a big ol dirty tabletop with my camera and hyping my friends up. They inspire me so much.

Kylie’s dad took her to the Toronto Supercross when she was younger and started this whole dirt bike thing. | Rob Cox photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

The Thunder from Down Under… Chad Reed all day everyday, baby! I’m pretty sure he was my first crush. I used to have so many posters of him in my room. Haha. I always admired his dedication to riding and how humble he was.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

Pre-moto rituals definitely include some pump up music and dancing ( which I am horrible at ). Usually a mini rave in the garage before I head out to the track to get movin’ n groovin’. A little pre-moto snack is essential, too.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

To be patient and take care of yourself. Motocross isn’t an easy sport, and takes time and lots of trial and error. If it was easy… everyone would do it. I have the sickest friends and am so lucky to have people surrounding me who love the same stuff as me. Sometimes I have to remind myself that I’m not a 15-year-old anymore and can’t bounce back from injuries as fast as I used to.

Advice? “SEND IT! Don’t worry about what people think or say no matter what age you are! If it makes you happy then that’s all that matters.” | Rob Cox photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In five years I see myself still brapping with my homies; they’re more than just a five-year plan…they are stuck with me for life. I hope to improve my riding and reach my goals!

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

I vibe the most when the track looks like chocolate cake … *moist* chocolate cake … not too dry/ dusty but not muddy and wet, just a solid balance between the two makes for the best riding days.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

SEND IT! Don’t worry about what people think or say no matter what age you are! If it makes you happy then that’s all that matters. Don’t be afraid to ask questions and don’t be afraid to make mistakes, it’s all about learning and improving at your own pace. I think any chicks who get into riding are the raddest.

Don’t forget to keep that style in check when you see Kylie posted up with her camera on a jump this summer! | Rob Cox photo

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

Definitely scared of hurting myself, and I’m still working on overcoming that fear. It’s a physically demanding sport and things can happen but you can’t think that way all the time. My boyfriend, Brandon, is the biggest hype man and keeps me stoked when we go out riding. He builds my confidence up so much and I admire that so much.

Who would you like to thank?

Huge shoutout to the best riding crew around, you know who you are. They inspire me so much, and my face always hurts from laughing so much when I’m around them. Can’t wait to see what this season brings.

How to Watch AMA MX Nationals in Canada

The question has come up a few times about how to watch the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships in Canada.

It’s on the NBC Sports Gold Pass again for 2021:

https://www.nbcsports.com/gold/int/nbc-sports-gold-packages-prices#

Tyler Medaglia and Burg Giliomee Racing at Pala

We mentioned it earlier in the week that we’ll have at least 2 riders at Round 1 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, next week. Tyler Medaglia and Burg Giliomee will be on the line.

Tyler has lots of experience down south but this will be a first for Burg. We spoke with Tyler about how the deal all came together. Give it a listen here or on your favourite podcasts supplier:

We’ll track down Burg in the next few days to get his thoughts on the big, upcoming event. Good luck, guys!

Mike Treadwell on the Long Road to Recovery

Mike Treadwell and Carl Vaillancourt. | Bigwave photo

Our old friend Mike Treadwell took a bad crash and has been recovering the past little while with some pretty heavy injuries.

Here are a few Facebook posts to get everyone caught up on what happened and how he’s doing today:

Elise A. Stansbury-Treadwell is with Michael Treadwell and Christal Treadwell.

I just wanted to take a moment to reach out to everyone. I know this past week has been difficult not knowing what is going on with Michael. Thank you to his sister Christal for keeping everyone in the loop. I needed to keep my focus on Mike and being there for him every moment I’m aloud so I apologize for my lack of responses. COVID really has made that more difficult and I feel for all who have been in a situation like this during this time.

Mikes injuries are, starting with the one that was fixed and saved his life was his ileocolic artery tear, he received 9 bags of blood to save his life so thank you all who donate. Then he went back into surgery to work on his large colon. Some was removed, he was left open after surgery and left under for 24 hours until they could go back in after it settled down a little to see how things looked. They didn’t need to remove any more so they were able to close his stomach. I think during that surgery they put on his cage for his pelvis that is temporary. He has a G-tube going to his stomach to take care of fluid there. His digestive system needs to function properly to move forward. His next step is surgery to permanently repair his open book pelvic fracture.

During the past 8 days I have seen every emotion and feeling Mike could ever have. He is the strongest person I have ever met, I know his strength and determination will get him through the next chapter of his life. He is aware of all the prayers, love and support. So thank you. All your strength is giving us strength. There is a silver lining in all unfortunate situations and we have had MANY blessings on this journey.

He still has a long journey ahead, please keep the prayers, positivity and love coming. We appreciate you all and we are grateful for the outpouring of love.

Christal Treadwell

Update on Michael Treadwell

He’s on his way to the rehab facility at 4 pm!! Probably the only time he will be excited to go in an ambulance… He’s looking forward to the regimen of rehab, he knows that all to well. I talked to him this morning and he sounds the best he has in 18 days! He’s upbeat and optimistic!! I am so happy he’s on to the next journey with his accident. Getting out of the hospital was a goal of his, and ours! Thank you all for all the support! We really appreciate all the prayers, well wishes, donations and positive thoughts!! THANK YOU ALL!!

Elise A. Stansbury-Treadwell

Just wanting to take a moment and let everyone know that it’s REHAB TIME!! Michael Treadwell and our family want to thank everyone for all the prayers, love and support. Thank you for carrying us during this difficult time we wouldn’t have been able to get this far if it wasn’t for you all. We have so much to be thankful for and are so blessed. We love each and every one of you.

Wow. Hope you’re feeling better, Mike.

The Year of Jubilee – Episode 2

For the racers, race team technicians and families at the highest level of professional Motocross and Supercross, a return to racing was not guaranteed in 2020, and it was treasured when it came. While a surge of new off-road motorcycle enthusiasts were born in the 2020 lockdown, some of the sport’s most faithful allies were laying the groundwork for the sport’s future.

Producer Troy Adamitis and director Nate Scribner, who have created The Great Outdoors, The Moto: Inside the Outdoors, Supercross: Behind the Dream, MX Nation and MX World, have partnered with RIDE Motorcycles to bring you an account of American Motocross’ Year of Jubilee.

Presented by: RIDE Motorcycles Sponsored by: KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles, GASGAS, Troy Lee Designs, USMCA

MX Sports Pro Racing Announces

Move of 2021 Southwick National to July 10

New Date Will Serve as Round 5 of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (May 21, 2021) – Following the newly announced lift in various COVID-19 restrictions in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced an updated event date for the Southwick National. The annual visit to New England was originally scheduled for June 26, but will now commence on July 10 as the fifth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.



The decision to move Southwick to a later date is in an effort to better accommodate event organizers at The Wick 338. Due to previous concerns in the ongoing communication with state and local health officials in Hampden County to host large public gatherings, preparations for this year’s event were briefly halted. However, following the latest announcement from Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to lift the state’s remaining restrictions, the staff at The Wick 338 has resumed its efforts to welcome the anticipated return of American motocross, following the event’s cancellation last season.



“We want to commend Rick Johnson, Keith Johnson, and the team at The Wick 338 for their resiliency over the past year,” said Roy Janson, Managing Director at MX Sports Pro Racing. “They have faced quite a difficult task navigating the state’s mitigation strategies, but have remained steadfast in doing everything possible to successfully host the Southwick National for the 2021 season. Fortunately, their patience has allowed them to reach this celebratory juncture in which fans will be openly welcomed to watch the world’s fastest racers tackle the hallowed sands of Southwick, albeit at a slightly later date than originally planned.”



The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will begin on Saturday, May 29, with the Fox Raceway I National in Southern California. With its new date on the calendar, the Southwick National will move from Round 4 of the season to Round 5, following the RedBud National over the Independence Day holiday.



Ticket availability for the Southwick National will be announced in the near future.

For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the Pro Motocross social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:

Inside X | Episode 6

Restrictions Loosening in Ontario

As we near the start of our 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series, the question has remained: Will the province of Ontario be open for free travel and sporting events by July? Well, we’ve just been told that, as of tomorrow (Saturday), we will be able to do some things that were restricted during this latest stay-at-home order.

Tracks in the London area are already announcing they’ll be open for riding this weekend. Be sure to check with tracks and FOLLOW THE RULES when it comes to social distancing etc..

Have a great Victoria Day Long Weekend, everyone. This weekend marks the start of the summer season, so I hope you all have a good time and are able to get some seat time. Our neighbours just offered us their hot tub FOR FREE, so we’ve got to go figure out how to move this thing over here…