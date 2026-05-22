Frid’Eh Update #21 | Gavin Brough | Brought to You by Dirt Care

Frid’Eh Update #21 | Gavin Brough | Brought to You by Dirt Care

Frid’Eh Update #21 belongs to Gavin Brough who now calls Mesquite, Nevada, home and is brought to you by Dirt Care.

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Dirt Care

Week #21 belongs to Gavin Brough from Mesquite, Nevada. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #21 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update brought to you by Dirt Care. As I mentioned before, for this Update I’m actually going to have to mail it in a little because Emily and I are on a actual, non-moto vacation; our 3rd official one since 2015.

We’re on the island of Naxos in the Greek Islands right now. After taking a red-eye flight from Toronto to Athens and then hopping on another to the tiny airport in Naxos, we grabbed our rental car from a van in the parking lot of the smallest airport I’ve ever been to and got to our sweet little place in Agios Prokopios.

We headed out to check out the island today and made our way pretty close to one of the main attractions, Mount Zas, and decided at the last minute to go over and give it a climb.

You’re really supposed to prepare a little bit better than we did, but the sign at the bottom said it should take about 1:10 to get to the top of the highest point on the island, so we went for it on a bit of a whim.

After parking the car, we bumped into a very nice couple from Australia who had just made it down to their car. They told us this way was supposed to take a lot less time but that it was a much more “challenging” route. Pfft, how tough could it be?

This little video clip will give you an idea of its height and, to tell you the truth, it got a little sketchy at times!

Gavin Brough is the rider who earned #21 for the 2026 Canadian Makita Triple Crown Series. Gavin is the youngest of the 3 Brough brothers, Riley and McCoy are older, who are from Kaysville, Utah, but now call Mesquite, Nevada, home at their track and training facility.

Gavin started in the west and headed east with the series last summer. He missed 2 rounds and still managed to finish 10th overall in the 450 class. Here’s a look at his results:

One of the nicest, most helpful families you’ll meet at the races, they’ve been coming north to race our series for a long time. They also played host to a bunch of our pro riders this past winter and dropped the gate with some of them.

Gavin has a bit of bad news to share that will keep him at home for the 2026 season. Here’s what he had to say when we spoke this week:

Here’s what Gavin had to say when we contacted him this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hey, Gavin. For those who may be a little newer to the sport, you’re from a big family of Motocross racers. Can you tell everyone how you guys got your start in racing and how it has now brought you to Nevada?

Gavin Brough: Hey Billy! Thanks for including me! My oldest brother, Riley, started riding when he was about 8 years old and things just progressed from there. My dad took him to a lot of local races around Utah and Idaho, and wasn’t a fan of how things were ran, so he decided to start his own race series in 2010. It started off mainly in Utah and Idaho. Then as things progressed and got bigger, my dad saw an opportunity and took over the track here in Mesquite, NV in 2020. Since then we’ve made huge improvements to the property and it’s become one of the most popular tracks on the west coast!

Did or do any of you compete in any other sports and was there a chance any of you went on a different path?

None of us ever took any other sports seriously. I remember playing basketball in 5th or 6th grade, but definitely wasn’t any good. Haha

Gavin in Nanaimo back in 2016 helping out his eldest brother, Riley Brough. ( I hope that’s not McCoy) | Bigwave photo

When was the first time we had a Brough racing in Canada and how did it go?

Riley’s first Canadian national was Nanaimo, BC in 2012. He was 18 years old and raced the 450 class. I knew he scored points one of the motos but I’m not sure his exact moto scores.

I always seem to mess up the order, but it’s Riley, McCoy, and then you, Gavin, right? Also, I see that there’s a battle for supremacy in the AMA Pro Motocross results with you and McCoy both having 23rd overall as your best. Is this something you guys will continue to try and improve on?

Yep, I’m the youngest and Riley is the oldest. It is pretty crazy we have the same personal best overall, but I have the bragging rights for best moto finish, which is 21st at the 2023 Lakewood national. McCoy and Riley have started families and mostly race for fun now, but I definitely want to keep pursuing my goals for a few more years!

Gavin has the best finish for a Brough brother with his 3rd overall at Walton Raceway in 2025. | Bigwave photo

Speaking of family battles, who has the best overall result up here in Canada between you 3?

I can gladly say that one belongs to me again. Haha. I finished Walton last year with 3rd overall which was a dream come true for me!

We’ve known you guys for quite a long time but now you’re playing host to a bunch of Canucks at your place in Mesquite, Nevada. Did you pursue this business when you were up here or did our riders find your facility organically?

We didn’t necessarily pursue our business up there, but we met some great people that already knew a bit about what we do here in Mesquite!

They played host to a bunch of Canadians this past winter at their track in Mesquite, Nevada. | Bigwave photo

I spoke with Dylan Wright and he said you guys “had some fun” in the one race you guys held that he was in. Can you confirm this fun? How did it go?

Oh yeah, it was awesome having him down here for a couple months! Dylan won every moto he raced (obviously), but I’d say I kept up with him pretty well given it’s my home track. Haha.

Aside from Dylan, from what you saw, which Canadian are you predicting big things from this summer?

The whole Dusty Rocks Yamaha crew spent a lot of time down here and they all looked really good and made tons of improvements. I think Noah Porter can have some good results this summer!

What does your facility look like? Are you now a full training, coaching, food, hook-ups place? And how close are you to Las Vegas?

We’re about 80 miles north of Las Vegas. We’re not a full-time training facility but Riley coaches 3 days a week from October to April. But we’re also open to the public every single weekend, whether it’s open practice or one of our events. We have about 60 power spots with water. Unfortunately, no food yet. Haha

So, on the off weekends or days, where do you go to relax and have fun out there?

Well, to be honest, off days are a pretty rare occurrence for us here. But when I get the chance, it’s always nice to drive to St George, Utah, and just hangout with friends and relax. It’s only about 40 miles from Mesquite. Very scenic area also!

You raced Fox Raceway for Round 1 last year and finished 40th with motos of 889 (?)-32. That first moto must have been ROUGH! Lol Will you race Round 1 at the end of May again this year?

Haha Yeah, I got 5th in the LCQ so just missed out on the first moto, but was able to race moto 2 as an alternate. I will not be racing it his year.

What are your summer acing plans?

I was planning on racing round one of the Pro Motocross series here at Pala, then doing the full Canadian outdoor series, but, unfortunately, I tore my meniscus 2 weeks ago and had surgery to repair it. Everything went well but the recovery time is about 3 months, so I’m not sure what the future looks like as of now.

Unfortunately, after tearing his meniscus a couple weeks ago, we won’t be seeing Gavin in Canada this summer. | Bigwave photo

Oh, that sucks. Have you ever given Supercross a try and is that anything that interests you?

Nope, I never have. To me it’s just to much risk for not enough reward.

Hey, what’s your age, height, weight?

I’m 21 turning 22 in June, 6 feet, exactly, and 150 pounds.

How much longer will you chase the racing dream before moving over in the family business? Or is that even the plan for your future?

I do eventually want to be more involved in the family business, but I’m not completely sure how long I’ll keep racing. I still enjoy and I’m young, so might as well keep going at it!

OK, thanks for indulging us for Week #21. Good luck with knee recovery this summer. Who would you like to thank?

Thanks again for including me! I’d like to thank my whole family and everything they’ve done for me so far, 891 suspension, Pocatello powersports, MSR gear, Flow Vision goggles, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, and Fasst company!

I’ll keep trying to report on anything that happens in Canadian Motocross, but I’m going to definitely take a bit of time to hang out and do nothing over here in Greece, so let me apologize for my lack of productivity these next few days right now.

Have a great weekend, everyone, and I’ll see you out at Wild Rose MX in Calgary, Alberta, in just a couple more weeks.

I’m gonna let 2008 Mitch McColl say it this week: “See you at the races...” | Bigwave photo