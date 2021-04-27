Podcast | Kade Walker Talks 2021 Italian Enduro, World Enduro, and Team Canada ISDE | Race Tech

By Billy Rainford

Kade Walker is from Quebec, Canada but has been calling all parts of Europe home for the past several years.

He landed on the podium last year in the the European 2-Stroke Championships and is now competing in the Italian Enduro Championships.

He’ll turn his attention to the 2021 World Enduro Championships and follow that circuit around the globe when it starts in June.

His goal is to also represent Canada at the ISDE this summer.

We spoke with him from his new place in northern Italy.

