Frid’Eh Update #24 | Guillaume St Cyr Interview | Brought to You by Canadian Kawasaki

By Billy Rainford

Week #24 belongs to Guillaume “Guac” St Cyr from Quebec. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #24 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week brought to you by Canadian Kawasaki. Today I find myself waking up in the beautiful Bow River Campground just east of Canmore, Alberta. The view out the front window is the swollen Bow River. It’s pretty nice to wake up in the mountains!

Every rider I talked to after the Kamloops round of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals last week mentioned how much they were enjoying touring around out here. Especially, #173 Hunter Schlosser who is from Texas and couldn’t believe all the water that was pouring down from the mountains everywhere you look.

Both Emily and I used to live in the mountains and sometimes we look at each other and wonder why we don’t now.

We’re heading to Wild Rose MX in Calgary for Round 3 this weekend. Before that, we’ll be at the Blackfoot in today for a meeting to discuss the preparations for the 2023 MXON in France. Kourtney Lloyd is back at the helm and so we’re ll looking forward to a pretty special trip and race.

The question is, who do you put on the team? That will be something we talk about today, but ‘m sure we’ll have to wait to see how this current season plays out to see who is in top form this summer.

#24 is Guillaume “Guac” St Cyr this season. we’ve gotten to know him very well over the years. We always hang out together when he’s down south racing Supercross and hitting the practice tracks. He likes to concentrate on the indoor racing but is still pretty good at MX too. He’ll likely line up at MX Deschambault this summer and be one of the riders to consistently hit the massive double with style.

We got in touch with the friendly rider from Quebec this week to talk about some things. Here’s what he had to say:

Here’s what Guillaume had to say this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hey, Guillaume. Last time I saw you you were being taken to the hospital! You hit pretty hard. Tell everyone what you hurt and how long you were out.

Guillaume St Cyr: Hey Billy! Yeah, unfortunately, I had a crash in timed qualifying in Atlanta resulting with a pretty good concussion. I was out for the remainder of the east coast season.

And what was the deal with the concussion protocol? You wanted to race another round but couldn’t, right?

After my crash, I skipped the next weekend in New Jersey and was gonna come back to race Nashville and Denver but the concussion protocol from the AMA required me to get some further evaluation by a concussion specialist to be allowed to come back racing. Since I’m from Canada it was complicated to find a doctor who could evaluate me or get me an appointment in a short amount of time. So I just basically didn’t have time to do all the return to ride program steps.

But then you went home and got ready for Riviere du Loup. I saw some video and it looks like you had some issues there. Can you tell us about that Arenacross?

That’s right. I got back home and got ready for the famous Rivière-du-Loup Arenacross. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the results I was hoping for. I had the speed to be on the podium but a simple mistake in a turn during the main event put me down and all the way at the back what made me end up 7th.

Guillaume raced the 2023 Riviere-du-Loup Arenacross. | Bigwave photo

What’s the afterparty like these days?

Always pretty fun after race day getting to party with some other fast riders from around the world and just having a good time.

I remember it being a pretty fun and memorable scene. Is there a story you could share with us to let people know they should go check it out next year?

There’s many stories but I don’t think I can share them. Hahah. But I would say every guy that came to do that race had a blast and were willing to come back the next year.

You haven’t raced any of the Canadian Nationals yet this summer. What have you thought of the first 2 rounds?

I thought the 250 class is pretty stacked and was pumped on T-Dags’ (Tyler Medaglia) win at Kamloops!

How is your SXQC season going? What have you raced and how has it been?

My SXQC season didn’t go the way I was expecting. We only had 3 rounds this year. I had some bad luck in round one and round two where I ended 7th and 2nd. I won the third round but came up short and lost the 2023 SXQC championship by only 1 point! It’s a bummer but I’ll be back next year to regain the #1 plate!

What’s your next race?

My next race will be Deschambault national.

Next time we see him it will be in the 450 class at Motocross Deschambault. | Bigwave photo

So, we’ll see you at Deschambault but will you race any other MX Nationals?

Yeah, of course I’ll be at Deschambault in the 450 class.

And what about the WSX? Will you be racing the AX/SX portion of our series?

I would love for sure to race some WSX and yeah my plan would be to be racing the AX/SX portion of the Triple Crown Series but since there’s 3 rounds out West I’ll need to figure something out and try to make it!

Will you be racing Supercross again in 2024? Will it be with the same team that was helping you out at the end of the season?

Definitely racing AMA Supercross in 2024 and don’t know yet about the team, but I for sure will be talking to Jeff the team owner.

Is he still coming up to race Gopher Dunes? I think we have a bet about his finishing place! He may have said he could be in the top 10.

I haven’t talked to him lately but yeah I think he’ll be at Gopher Dunes. He was talking about doing a couple rounds.

Guac will be back in action at the 2024 AMA Supercross series. | Bigwave photo

Hey, last thing, is “Guac” just because people struggle to say your name or is there another reason for the nickname?

Yeah, that’s pretty much how it started. Ahah! I was training at JWTF training facility in the US during winter and the guys I was training with thought it was hard to say my name, and since my name ”Guillaume” kinda looks like ”Guacamole” they just started calling me that and then it turned into “Guac.” After that it just stayed and every english person calls me Guac now.

I love it! OK, I’ll see you in a while. Good luck this summer and who would you like to thank?

Thanks i’ll see you soon. Big thanks to:

Canadian Triple Crown Series

First off, here are a couple of our videos from last weekend at Whispering Pines:

Race Recap:

Post-Race Walk and Talk where we talk to 18 different people!

Post-race MTB lap showing the condition of the track:

We weren’t able to post the correct points until today because there the 250 class had a couple red cross flag point deductions that were in effect until the tribunal had a look at the appeals and made their final decision.

Both #14 Quinn Amyotte and #8 Mitchell Harrison were docked 10 points for jumping on the flag but both filed appeals that overturned the deductions. Here’s the result:

COMPETITION TRIBUNAL RULING – TRIPLE CROWN MOTOCROSS SERIES – ROUND #2 KAMLOOPS BC

June 11, 2023.

The MRC Competition Appeals Board:

This Competition Tribunal (CT) was directed by the MRC Board and/or the MRC Competition Committee

pursuant to provisions of subsection B of Chapter 9 of the MRC Pro Competition Rulebook to rule on

protest appeals submitted as a result of penalties levied against two riders at the Triple Crown Motocross

Series event in Kamloops, BC. The acting Chairperson (non-voting) of the CT was David Grummett,

Director of Communications, Motorcycle & Moped Industry Council (MMIC). A meeting convened to

address the appeal in question being held via video conference/telephone conference at 4:00 pm

(Eastern) on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Appointees to the Competition Tribunal (CT) and attendees at

the meeting included:

Colin Fraser – CSBK

Toni Sharpless – Canadian Mini-Superbike Series

Aaron Hesmer – Flat Track Canada

David Pinkman – MCC & Wild Rose Motocross Club

Ross de St Croix – CMA

Rick Bradshaw – Former CMA President and Internationally Certified Race Marshall

Background:

At the second round of the MRC/Jetwerx Triple Crown Series Motocross event held in Kamloops on June

11, 2023, protests were filed against Mitchell Harrison and Quinn Amyotte for their conduct in the

second moto of the 250 Pro class. It was alleged that both riders had engaged in “jumping with the

intent to clear an obstacle with a defined landing area while under White w/ Red Cross flags being

displayed or waved” in contravention of the provisions of sections of Chapters 7 and 8 of the Rulebook.

The protests were upheld by the Event Referee (Paul Kingsley) and each rider was subsequently

penalized as provided in the Rulebook by the docking of 10 event points from the total number of event

points otherwise earned by them on the day.

Of note in the MRC Rulebook Section “K -3” states that jumping is allowed under a stationary or waved

yellow flag.

Harrison and Amyotte both appealed the penalties, stating that the White w/ Red Cross flag was not

clearly displayed at the time they passed the face of the jump. Both riders stated they did not see the

flag.

Evidence:

Paul Kingsley, the Event Referee, attended the Competition Tribunal meeting and submitted a written

account of the basis for and his understanding of the alleged actions and infractions as committed by the two riders and the reason for the penalties assessed. Daryl Murphy, Assistant Referee, provided official and home-produced videos to support the position of the race administrators. Rider Appeal Forms were also provided.

The tribunal reviewed all the information provided and, in particular, viewed the video evidence as

submitted. In so doing, the Competition Tribunal assessed the actions of both the riders and the track

support staff in dealing with an emergency situation occasioned by the fall and serious injury of another

rider.

Decision:

The following pictures were considered to be indicative of potential concerns with the status and

inconsistency of the flagging in that particular situation. It was determined by the CT that there was

reasonable doubt that the White w/ Red Cross flag was visible to all competitors. Therefore, the CT

voted unanimously to revoke the 10 point penalties given to Harrison and Amyotte.

Leader McNabb receives full unfurled White w/ Red cross flag with the flag person on the left side of the

track.

Amyotte & Harrison pass the jump while the White w/ Red cross flag is wrapped around the flag handle.

The flag person has moved from their standard position to the right side of the track in an effort to

protect the downed rider.

Team Canada ISDE Named

I’m off to the MXON meeting now where it look we’ll record it and then put it up on our YouTube channel.

We’ll have Kate Kowalchuk and Greg Poisson at the Calgary round on Sunday so watch for more coverage than you can even handle! 👍

We have to get one more look at Braxton Zeitner‘s mullet from the WCAn and let him have the honours… “See you at the races…” | Bigwave photo