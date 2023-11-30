Out of the Blue | Sophia Huillery | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Sophia Huillery

Date of Birth: January 22, 2008

Hometown: Fort St. John, BC

Grade: 10th grade

Number: 21

Bike: Husqvarna 105 and Husqvarna 250

Classes: Girls (11-16), Women’s 12+, and sometimes Supermini

This week, we we feature #21 Sophia Huillery from Fort St. John, BC. | BIgwave photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

What got me to ride was a PW 50 that my dad had bought for my little brother from my uncle and I had rode that around and right from then I knew I wanted to ride.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

I think one big thing that women have to do deal with that men will never have to deal with is when we have our time of the month and for me that’s a big thing when I’m riding that changes my riding style. And when women race we only get one chance in women’s, it’s not like we have women’s A, B, and C or a limited class, so it’s a lot harder for us because we go out there knowing that’s our one-and-only chance.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

Before I race I pray on the gate.

What are your plans for this upcoming season? Any specific events you’re looking forward to?

In the 2024 season I’m looking forward to racing Spring a Ding and I am going to try and hopefully qualify for Loretta Lynn‘s.

Sophia spends most of her time down south and hopes to race Loretta Lynn’s in 2024. | Unknown photographer

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

I think the biggest thing that motocross has taught me is that it’s not easy and it gets really tough sometimes and motocross racers put so much more work into it than what you would’ve thought.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Start sooner than later In motocross.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

My first fear was racing with other people and thinking that I could never get any faster and with riding it just helps with everything and training.

Sophia just raced the 2023 Mini O’s at Gatorback. | Bigwave photo

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

I am not sure if I plan on racing WMX or not. For now I just plan on racing down here and training for the year and we’ll just see how things go, since things change so much

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my family for getting me where I am now and making everything possible, especially my dad and my grandma for staying with me. I’m thankful for all the people and sponsors I have that help me like T&T communications, Seven MX Canada, Merge racing, Cycle Works Edmonton, and Jesus Christ for always keeping me safe, and I’d like to thank Tapt house.