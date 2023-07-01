Frid’Eh Update #26 | Julien Benek Interview | Brought to You by Leatt

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Leatt

Week #26 is a video interview with #26 Julien Benek from Mission, BC. | Bigwave photo

Well, it’s Week #26 of the DMX Frid’EH Update and this week it’s brought to you by our friends over at Leatt distributed by Kimpex. I knew I was going to run out of time, so I planned ahead and went over to Rempel’s track just outside Copenhagen, Ontario, which is just outside Aylmer, ON next to Lake Erie.

While I was there, I shot a bunch of video and photos of #26 Julien Benek and his Partzilla PRMX teammates and I’ll get to that stuff as soon as I get home on Sunday.

I also decided it would be easier for me to simply video interview Julien and post it up on YouTube, so that’s exactly what I did. I’ve been at the MX Combine at Red Bud and am just now getting to this Interview, so I apologize for being late.

Excuses, excuses…

Here’s our interview from Thursday afternoon: