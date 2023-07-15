Photos from the 2023 Amateur Open at Sand Del Lee

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at the winners of each class on Saturday at the Sand Del Lee Amateur Open.

It was warm and humid in Ottawa today. It clouded over late in the day and the forecast isn’t looking great for Sunday. In fact, I’m not looking forward to rain and humidity, but I’ll be suiting up in my rain gear and embracing it.

There were a couple stories in the pits today, so let’s go over those before heading into photos from the racing.

#613 Jimmy Decotis is here to race the 250 class. Jimmy raced in Canada for MX101 way back in 2015 and misses the vibe up here. He raced Southwick last week, qualifying with the fastest time out of the B Group and finished 12-17 for 15th. He should mix it up at the front.

#14 Quinn Amyotte is lining up this week. He said the skin on his injured finger will just come off leaving him with nice fresh skin. They told him the risk of infection is very low so he’s going for it.

#392 Michael Fowler is back for some fun in the 450 class. He’s worried he may have an anchor hidden somewhere.

#231 Josh Clark is back in Canada to race the 450 class at Sand Del Lee. He should be able to battle up inside the top 5. We grabbed him in the tech inspection line-up to talk about it:

Amateur Open

Here’s a look at the winners of each class from the race order:

#95 Maddox Genereux took the win in the youngest class, the 50 (4-6) 1-1 as well as 50GP 1-1.

#7 Oli Prudhomme won 50 (7-8) 1-2.

#226 Jonathan Bergeron won 85 (12-16) 2-1 after #667 Tyler Kirby took the win in moto 1.

#15 Talon Medaglia grabbed the win in the younger 85 (7-11) class 1-1 without a sand tire.

#26 Ethan Darrach won 250 Junior 1-1.

There’s really no other way to put it, #312 Izack Guadagno smoked the field in Open Intermediate.

#1 Eve Brodeur went 1-1 in Ladies Open but #192 Amelie Croteau kept her in check all of moto 2. #2 Jamie Astudillo raced Intermediate and #36 Avrie Berry finished 2-DNF.

#26 Ethan Darrach also won the Schoolboy class after splitting moto wins with #22 Anthony Voghell.

#101 Ryan Lockhart won +30 1-1.

#15 Talon Medaglia also won 65 Open 1-1 but #224 Jeremy Bellefroid is another rider to keep your eye on.

#22 Anthony Voghell won Supermini (1-2) with #27 Alek Guadagno taking moto 2. How often do we see a rider racing Supermini, Schoolboy, and Intermediate?

+40 went to Ryan Gauld 1-1.

Under 30 belonged to #327 Brandon Gourlay 1-1.

Open Junior went to #38 Adam Gauthier but I don’t have a photo of him. That’s #85 Cedric Racine who finished 2nd (1-3).

#9 Chandler Powell finished 1-1 to take the 65 (7-9) class.

And #221 Maxime Lanthier closed the show by winning Open Beginner 1-1.

Let’s end it with #17 Jacob Thibault from Motocross Deschambault saying, “See you at the races…“

Full results HERE.