Photos from the 2023 Amateur Open at Sand Del Lee
By Billy Rainford
Here’s a look at the winners of each class on Saturday at the Sand Del Lee Amateur Open.
It was warm and humid in Ottawa today. It clouded over late in the day and the forecast isn’t looking great for Sunday. In fact, I’m not looking forward to rain and humidity, but I’ll be suiting up in my rain gear and embracing it.
There were a couple stories in the pits today, so let’s go over those before heading into photos from the racing.
#613 Jimmy Decotis is here to race the 250 class. Jimmy raced in Canada for MX101 way back in 2015 and misses the vibe up here. He raced Southwick last week, qualifying with the fastest time out of the B Group and finished 12-17 for 15th. He should mix it up at the front.
#14 Quinn Amyotte is lining up this week. He said the skin on his injured finger will just come off leaving him with nice fresh skin. They told him the risk of infection is very low so he’s going for it.
#392 Michael Fowler is back for some fun in the 450 class. He’s worried he may have an anchor hidden somewhere.
#231 Josh Clark is back in Canada to race the 450 class at Sand Del Lee. He should be able to battle up inside the top 5. We grabbed him in the tech inspection line-up to talk about it:
Amateur Open
Here’s a look at the winners of each class from the race order:
