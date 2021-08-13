Frid’Eh Update #32 | Casey Keast Interview | Presented by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #32 is an interview with Casey Keast from Kelowna, BC. |Bigwave photo

Welcome to week #32 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada. We’re currently at the 2021 TransCan at Walton Raceway and we’re on a short trackwork break not so I wanted to get our interview with Casey Keast up.

Casey is actually here and is looking to race after his crazy crash the last time we were here racing. If you remember, he went through the fence after the big step up and ended up breaking his upper arm.

We’ll keep this short this week since I need to get back to the racing action here. We’ll be crowning some champions later this afternoon! Here’s what Casey had to say:

Casey has been on everyone’s radar since he was on little bikes. | 2013 Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hey, Casey. It’s great to see you back at the track here at the TransCan. You had one of the craziest crashes we’ve seen. Can you tell us what you‘ve been doing since that fence hit and arm injury?

Casey Keast: Yeah, it was definitely a scary one. I flew home, recovered and did some physio to come back as soon as possible.

How are you feeling now? Are you ready to ride? Have you been on a bike since?

I haven’t been on the bike since but I’m feeling good and ready to start riding again.

There are rumours floating around that we may see the #32 on the track this weekend on a 450. Is there any truth to that?

I’m going to ride practice in the morning and see how I feel. Most likely I will race.

Let’s say you do line up in the premiere class, what would you be shooting for?

Not really shooting for any position, I just need the seat time. Although, I think top 10 is achievable.

Casey went south and lined up for some AMA Supercross in 2020. | Kevin Urqhart photo

You’ll be back full-time for the Supercross portion of the series on the 250, though, right?

Yes, the focus right now is Supercross. I’m super excited to get that going.

And what is the plan for the winter months? We’re going to see you in AMA Supercross, right?

I’m not 100% sure on the plans yet, but I really would like to do the AMA SX with PRMX. I think we could have some great success down there.

You were at the track watching the amateur racing this week. Did anyone stand out for you?

(Cole) Pranger and (Dylan) Rempel are super fun to watch.

We may see Casey Sunday on a 450, but we’ll definitely see him when Supercross starts at Gopher Dunes. | Bigwave photo

As a Pro, what’s your favourite amateur class to watch?

Well, Supermini and Intermediate are always my favourite. 250 Junior is a fun one to watch, too.

Are you the kind of racer who doesn’t enjoy watching races when you’re injured or do you like watching?

I don’t like watching the races that I’m supposed to be in, that’s part of the reason why I went home, but I enjoy watching amateur races and watching 450 Pro.

OK, thanks for talking with us. Good luck when you’re back on the track. Who would you like to thank?

Have a great weekend, everyone. Break is almost over here at Walton Raceway, so off I go…