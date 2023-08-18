Frid’Eh Update #33 | Tanner Scott | Brought to You by Fox Racing Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #33 belongs to Tanner Scott from Oro Medonte, Ontario. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #33 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week brought to you by Fox Racing Canada. Our Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals are done a week early, so we all find ourselves looking elsewhere for our motocross fix this weekend. Fortunately, racing can be found in a couple different directions and we have more reasons to be interested in them.

4-time Canadian 450 champion Dylan Wright will head to Maryland to race the second-last round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Budds Creek on Saturday. We thought maybe Ryder McNabb would line up in the 250 class, but they have decided to wait and not race this weekend.

Doing these one-off races always makes me nervous for our riders. We all put so much emphasis on what we think they are capable of achieving but then there’s such a high risk of something out of their control happening that could dash that possibility in an instant. A first-turn pile-up could have a rider chasing from the back of the pack to a 25th place finish and that’s all anyone will see is the 25th. It’s tough to show up and have everything go perfectly. Of course, a great day can happen!

Dylan has now raced around the world enough times that I don’t think nerves or “freaking out” is an issue anymore. We all take a look at the results from the last race and enter his name where we think he should be: He’s faster than that guy…he probably won’t be on that guy’s level…with a good start he could run up there for a while… It definitely makes for some entertaining bench racing and we all know what he’s capable of doing.

We’ll have Jordan Wilsey @russography on site to capture all the action for us. He even promises to introduce himself to Dylan for an onsite interview. 👍

Tanner Scott is the rider with #33 this season here in Canada. He headed into his first full year as a Pro rider with Al Dyck’s MVP Husqvarna racing team alongside another young rider, #56 Blake Davies. These two riders should definitely factor into our sport’s future here in Canada and abroad as they are both super talents.

Tanner is still only 17 and that meant he was able to also race the Schoolboy 1 class at all the amateur national races, including the WCAN, ECAN, and TransCan where he managed to win every moto he entered in the class. Not bad.

Full Results:

WCAN

ECAN

TransCan

He really turned heads at the TransCan when he held off some very talented Pro riders to take the 2nd moto win in the Pro/Am class.

I’m not sure where he’ll end up for the 2024 season, but any team looking for a young rider to build their future around should have Tanner on their list, for sure.

Here’s a look at his results from this summer:

We got in touch with him this week, so check out our interview:

Here’s what Tanner had to say this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hey, Tanner, Thanks for chatting with us this week. This was your first year as a full-time Pro racer. You travelled across the entire country racing. Was it what you thought it would be or did something surprise you about it all?

Tanner Scott: I had a ton of fun getting to go across Canada. Travelling the west coast with my dad and friends was something I will never forget. Although my riding was not great out there I had a ton of fun and hopefully I can build upon that portion for next year.

The year didn’t start out the way you planned with issues at Round 1 in Edmonton. Can you tell us what happened?

I ended up in the turn 1 pile up with (Jake) Piccolo in the beginning. After a rough start I just stopped thinking and got tangled up with another rider and dummied myself pretty good. After that it was a DNF and the rest of the day was just a bummer. I was beat up and tried to salvage but no points.

You had your best overall finish of the season – 7th (12-6) – at Gopher Dunes. Is that where you thought you’d do best?

I love the the sand. I think my best track is always Walton (Raceway)but unfortunately a bummer this past weekend. I started coming down with a cold late in the week, so I had little-to-no energy. I was able to salvage the day but Gopher Dunes was an amazing day for us, minus the hiccup in turn 1 moto 1.

Now that you’ve raced the entire series, do you have a favourite track?

Definitely (Motocross) Deschambault. The elevation, sand, big jumps, just everything all around doesn’t even feel real. It’s the country club of our series for sure.

If he had any bike to choose from, he’d go with the 125/150 2-stroke. | Bigwave photo

What part of the country did you enjoy the most?

Alberta was really cool. I got to spend time in Banff and travel the mountains with Coonie (Tristan Dares) and Tanner Merrick and lots of cool new things. I was able to do like Lake Louis and glacier water baths, so definitely Alberta for me.

You were on the MVP team this summer but from the outside looking in there seemed like there was a disconnect. How did your first team experience go for you?

It was a pretty good experience for me. The team and I were always on good terms, I just found myself to do better out of my zone and area. That’s where I was comfortable and they were OK with that.

You raced the WCAN, ECAN, and TransCan and you don’t lose a single Schoolboy 1 moto. If you walked into a garage and every size and type of bike were in there, what would you choose to ride?

125 all day! Something about those bikes is just so much fun. It feels like you’re going so much faster than you really are but the wide open is awesome. I’m a little bummed I didn’t do the leap [big double at Deschambault] on it after watching Jimmy D (Decotis) do it, but he’s a nut job for that one.

There are those who are not happy that a full-time Pro can race Schoolboy (12-17) at an amateur event. What do you say to that?

I felt as though obviously everyone wants to win but it is an age class so I was eligible. I was just trying to have fun during the week and get some seat time in before the races because I felt as though it would help me learn the track more.

I’d also advize against challenging him to a race on a Surron. | Bigwave photo

So, you’re saying a classic, don’t hate the player, hate the game. Lol You finished 8th in the 250 class this summer and were only 3 points back of #28 Sam Gaynor in 7th. Are you happy with your results? Any regrets?

The goal for the year was a top 10 overall. I could taste 7th going into Walton but just little mistakes held me back from it. Sam was riding great all season and I needed to clean up my riding earlier on in the season when I was making a ton of mistakes. But it was a solid season for sure, and something to build on for next year

What are your plans for the indoor portion of the series?

I really enjoyed the Gopher Dunes SX last year so I think I will be back for that. But on the other few I’m still unsure. It’s an expensive sport and only so many people make it. I might have to though to get a better number.

You’re only 17. Do you have any aspirations or plans to race AMA Supercross or AMA Pro Motocross in the USA?

To do an AMA National is definitely bucket list. An SX would be cool, but it would take some time. At this point in my life I’m really just enjoying doing it with my dad and spending time with him.

What will you do for the rest of the summer and fall this year?

Sleep and hang out with my friends. I’ll probably head up to my cottage because I’ve only made it 1 time this year. I have a truck I tinker around on and just try to keep myself as busy as I can.

Wherever he ends up in 2024, he should be one to watch. | Bigwave photo

Do you do any other sports? Any school teams or anything?

Nothing anymore really. I’m graduated from high school now so nothing there. I would like to do a triathlon in the fall though.

Now you’re talking my language! OK, thanks for your time. Good luck in the future and who would you like to thank?

Mom, Dad, Brentwood Roofing, Husqvarna Canada, Fox Racing Canada, JC, Danika, St Onge, Dunlop, 139 designs, Seco seat covers, Bondi engines, Sl photo, Craig, TL tire, and everybody else I forgot, thanks.

To quote Brett Lee on the microphone at Walton…”I like that.”

Budds Creek AMA Pro Motocross

Here’s a look at the entry list for this week’s races at Budds Creek:

250:

450:

MXGP of The Netherlands

ARNHEM (The Netherlands) 18 August 2023 – The sixteenth round of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship is arriving in Arnhem this weekend for the MXGP of The Netherlands.

This Grand Prix promises to be one of the most epic of the season. In MXGP, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings will be keen on showing that his recent injury is only a distant memory, after his 5thand 4th place at the GPs of Finland and Sweden. Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Glenn Coldenhoff has shown great consistency and character in recent weeks, finishing on the podium on several occasions. For his part, Team Gebben Van Venroy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen has often been able to spring a surprise when least expected. Not forgetting Standing Construct Honda MXGP’s Brian Bogers on his Honda, also capable of playing spoilsport at the top of the standings. In the MX2 class, as usual Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Rick Elzinga will be defending his podium chances with no hang-ups, while in the women’s category, Lotte Van Drunen has not said her last word and still has hopes of climbing to the top of the WMX classification. As for Fantic Maddii Factory Racing’s Lynn Valk, the podium remains within reach for the Fantic rider.

As it has done in a solid partnership that has lasted since 2017, the Dutch National Public TV NOS will be LIVE and ON SITE throughout the weekend, covering the races. Also, there will be a large worldwide LIVE coverage, which includes CBS Sports Network, Automoto TV la chaine, RAI Sports, Sport TV Slovenia, Moji, Stan Sports and more.

Below you can find a list of TV channels that will air LIVE and delayed action of the MXGP of The Netherlands, as well as the 26min Behind-the-Gate magazine featuring the best moments from the races, exclusive interviews and more will be available on MXGP-TV.com and via our TV magazine partners following the Grand Prix.

As always, MXGP fans can follow the MXGP and MX2 races LIVE throughout the weekend along with the supporting classes, EMX250 and WMX. All you need to do is log onto www.MXGP-TV.com Saturday and Sunday, from anywhere you wish.

USA CANADA

CBS Sports Network

Sunday August 20th 2023 – MX2 Race 2 – 10:00 ET – LIVE

Sunday August 20th 2023 – MXGP Race 2 – 11:00 ET – LIVE

We have Canadian Kate Kowalchuk from Kowalchuk Photos over in Europe and she’ll be keeping our Instagram updated from trackside, so watch for that.

OK, I have to get Jordan’s Unadilla road trip story up before racing gets underway tomorrow, so I’ll end this here and get that posted right away. Have a great weekend and enjoy the racing action.