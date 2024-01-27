Frid’Eh Update #4 | Jake Piccolo | Brought to You by RP Race Performance

Frid’Eh Update #4 | Jake Piccolo | Brought to You by RP Race Performance

By Billy Rainford

RP Race Performance: the choice of the WLTN Kawasaki team.

Week #4 belongs to Jake Piccolo from Abbotsford, BC. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #4 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update brought to you by RP Race Performance. I think we’ve just gone through all 4 seasons here in southwestern Ontario in the last 5 days. Right now, we’re in what appears to be a massive thaw that will likely take care of the 5 or 6 inches of snow we received, so things are a mess right now with fields completely flooded and rivers overflowing their banks. We have a couple kayaks in the garage but it may be just a little too cold to take advantage of how full the Thames River is.

And while we’re having this crazy weather, I get an email from Rogers apologizing for the service interruptions as they work to improve the hardware on our specific crescent. There were literally 6 little vans working at different spots along our street which meant our wifi and cell service was in and out today. Because of that, we’re a little late with the Update this week.

We now have our summer schedule for the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals for all classes. Here’s how they look:

Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing’s Jake Piccolo from Abbotsford, BC is career #4 here in Canada and is our focus for this week. He is the 2021 Canadian 250 MX National champion but just had a 2024 year he would like to forget.

I’m sure you all remember that he crashed in the first turn at Round 1 in Edmonton, Alberta, last summer and the crash injured his shoulder and took him out of action until the series was almost finished in the east.

He came back and tried to race MX Deschambault and Walton Raceway to finish off the summer, but just wasn’t himself and was obviously not 100%. He then raced the first couple rounds of the SX/AX portion of the series and finished 2-4 at Gopher Dunes and in Medicine Hat, AB but sat out the final round in Calgary, AB and then missed the AMO Arenacross in Chilliwack, BC. It was a rough time for one of our fastest riders.

Here’s a summary of his season:

It’s always difficult to watch one of our riders go through a period like this but if you talk to any retired racer they’ll likely have a story of the time they missed a season due to injury. It’s just a rite of passage in our rough-and-tumble sport. You didn’t ask, but I missed one!

Here’s what Jake had to say this week when we contacted him:

Here’s what Jake Piccolo had to say this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hey Jake, we haven’t talked in a while. I think it’s pretty safe to say that 2023 was not a good year for you. We gave the condition of the track at Round 1 our Biggest Surprise of the season. You didn’t make it past turn 1 and were out. Can you remind us what exactly you injured in that crash?

Jake Piccolo: Yes, definitely bummer start to season after putting all that work in. I ended up dislocating my shoulder.

Was that the angriest you’ve ever been in your life? How did you take it? Did things get thrown?

At the time I wasn’t too angry, more just in pain but definitely woke up bummed and mad.

10 years ago, we all knew Jake (right) would be something special on a motorcycle. | Bigwave 2013 photo

You were off for the entire western swing and into the east. We saw you doing a turn track at Gopher Dunes. How bad was your shoulder still when you were doing that?

Yes, I came back to turn track after 4 weeks. My shoulder was still super week and I couldn’t really hit jumps yet, but I felt decent on the bike. I did that for a week to build up some strength.

You came back and raced Deschambault and Walton to finish off the MX portion, going 7-6. Were you happy with that considering how you were feeling? How were you feeling?

Ya, definitely felt like it was a bit early coming back but I wanted to get some races under my belt in 2023. I struggled that day for sure with starts and crashes but was just happy to get a race in and move on.

Jake grew up racing in the Chilliwack barn. | Bigwave photo

You were able to grab some points in the SX/AX portion of the series, going 2-4 at Gopher Dunes and Medicine Hat. How did those go for you?

Ya, it was cool to get some podiums again and battle up there. I really enjoyed the track at Gopher Dunes going 2-3 in the mains. I was dealing with a bug at Gopher and Medicine Hat which had me sit out Medicine Hat. After trying to ride the night show I wasn’t feeling good so called it.

And then you skipped the final round in Calgary?

I was still dealing with being sick and having some throat problems. I didn’t get to ride and definitely wasn’t ready to race Calgary.

Along with his 450 teammate, Dylan Wright, they make up a very strong GDR team. | Bigwave photo

You weren’t even able to race your local AMO Arenacross Series. That must have hurt. What have you been doing since your last race?

Sadly, the week before AMO I popped my shoulder out again witch sidelined me for that. I went out to watch. It was great with lots of good competition. Since popping out my shoulder again I’ve just been taking it easy healing working for my dad a bit doing other hobbies.

What do you guys do for work?

I work a bit with my dad. He distributes boat trailers so I would help assemble trailer loads that he gets but I stay pretty busy.

Jake won the 250 MX title in 2021. | Bigwave photo

And now, I know you had a doctor’s appointment in Ottawa to assess you shoulder situation. Can you tell us what they told you and what you’ll have to do or get done?

Yes, I went down to Ottawa to hopefully get my surgery done sooner, but didn’t get results I wanted to as there is a 6-month wait list for surgery, so I’m currently looking for alternatives.

Are you optimistic about getting back on the bike for the upcoming season or will this take you out for the summer of 2024?

Most likely this injury will take me out for the start of racing in 2024.

Do you get out skiing or snowboarding? What do you do for fun out there in the mountains?

Yes, I snowboard every year, usually, but this year I’m trying to stay away from it because I don’t wanna crash on my shoulder and I hate the cold.

Jake finished 2-4 in the 2 rounds of SX/AX he did in 2023. | Bigwave photo

On the upside, you won our Jeff McConkey “Best Style” Award for the year. Even at 60% you look better than the majority of the field out there, so I hope that feels good.

Yes, super stoked on that. I love getting compliments on my style. Haha

How old are you now? Do you still have the fire burning bright to get another championship?

I just turned 21. Yes, I can’t wait to get on the bike and start the grind. Being out 2 seasons with injury really makes me want to prove something.

Jake wants to race AMA Supercross in the future but says he wants another title in Canada first. | Bigwave photo

What about AMA Supercross? Is that in your future?

Yes, that’s definitely something I want to do in the future, but my main priority is getting another championship in Canada.

OK, I meant to not ask you so many questions about your injury, but every one just ended up going there! Sorry. I know I can speak for everyone when I wish you good luck with your recovery and future. The races are always better when you’re on the track! Talk to you soon, and who would you like to thank?

Haha all good. I’m stoked to come back better than ever. Huge thanks to: Honda Canada, GDR Honda, Fox Racing Canada, Matrix, Pro circuit, Oakley, Renthal, Lime Nine, Motoseat, Motul.

Motocross Instructor Position at Motopark

We are now accepting motocross instructor resume’s. Do not miss your chance to possibly become a part of our team!

For more information and how to apply, please follow this link: https://www.motoparkracing.com/jobs-listings/motocross-instructor-position-at-motopark/

Motopark

Web: motoparkracing.com

Phone: (519) 794-2434

Address:

622794 Moto Park RD,

Chatsworth, ON, N0H 1G0

Canada

Supercross Round 4 | A2

Friday at A2 | Tree Three Media photo

As we head into Round 4 of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series at Angel’s Stadium in Anaheim, California, it looks like we’re going to finally get another dry race.

Jessica Longname from Tree Three Media is still calling Murrieta home and will be our eyes and ears in the pits and on the track again this week. She’s at the stadium today for Press Day, so watch for some photos and video from that later on.

Supercross Futures should be good to watch this week. Check out the Canadian Content on the list! We’ve got #138 Dylan Rempel, #800 Preston Masciangelo, and #943 Noah Viney to keep our eyes on.

#31 Jordon Smith retains the red plates heading into the weekend. | Tree Three Media

#7 Aaron Plessinger will run the red plates in the 450 class. | Tree Three Media photo

And MXGP World Champion #111 Jorge Prado has decided to stay for this Triple Crown round:

Canadian Partzilla PRMX rider #138 Dylan Rempel will line up in the Supercross Futures class. | Tree Three Media photo

Entry Lists:

Times are Local/Pacific

Who does MX101 hire to replace Shawn Maffenbeier who can potentially beat Dylan Wright? | Kate Kowalchuk photo

Back here on this side of the border, MX101 Yamaha team owner Kevin Tyler is still looking for a rider to put in the 450 class for the team based out of the Sand Del Lee track near Ottawa, Ontario. Yes, there are still riders looking for a place to work in 2024, but the kicker is trying to find someone who has the potential to beat or at least give Dylan Wright a run for his money. That’s the difficult part.

I know he’s attending A2 this weekend, so you can be sure he’s sniffing his way around the pits keeping an eye out for someone who may fit the bill. #75 Marshal Weltin is on the 450 Entry List this weekend. 🤔

Motopark Hiring for Instructor Position

Accepting Applications

Start Date: January 1, 2024

Position Title: Motocross Instructor

Location: Motopark, 622794 Moto Park Rd. Chatsworth, Ontario N0H1G0.

Job Type: Part time, 8 weeks in the Summer. Accommodation can be made for applicants that can only Instruct part of the 8 week program.

Hours: Monday to Thursday: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Friday: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

About Motopark: Motopark is renowned for its exceptional Motocross Camps, a tradition since 1972. Our camps attract students from all over North America and various other countries. We are dedicated to teaching motocross enthusiasts of all skill levels, focusing on technique, speed, safety, and professional development in the sport.

About our Instructors: You’ll be joining our team of Instructors. Chief Instructor is Zeb Dennis.

Zeb is a United States Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA] Certified Coach. Zeb is a Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Licenced Official for International Motocross events as well as a Firefighter with West Grey Fire Services. Zeb is also a Pro Motocross, Freestyle and BMX Competitor

Amelia Matchett has her Bachelors in Kinesiology and is also a Certified Personal Trainer.

Amelia races Motocross in the Ladies class.

Kyle King is also a USMCA certified Coach. Kyle is a Pro Motocross competitor.

Job Description: We are seeking to add two to three professional motocross riders with a passion for teaching and a commitment to excellence. Instructors will be responsible for conducting motocross lessons under the direction of our Chief Instructor at the renowned Motopark 5 Day Camp.

Responsibilities:

Provide high-quality motocross instruction to riders of varying skill levels.

Teach the fundamentals of motocross including body positioning, braking, cornering, jumping, and racing techniques.

Lead and manage groups, ensuring a safe and productive learning environment.

Assist in maintenance and setup of motorcycles, offering guidance and support to students.

Uphold Motopark’s standards of professionalism, safety, and respect within the sport.

Qualifications:

Proven experience as a professional motocross rider.

Previous attendance at motocross camps or similar training programs.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with an ability to instruct and motivate students.

Knowledge of motorcycle maintenance and safety protocols.

A positive attitude and a team-player mindset.

Benefits:

Competitive salary.

Opportunity to work in a dynamic and passionate environment.

Be part of a prestigious motocross camp with a rich history.

How to Apply: Interested candidates should apply via email to info@motoparkracing.com

Please include a resume, a brief cover letter, and any relevant certifications or endorsements.

Application Deadline: March 15, 2024

Join the Motopark team and help shape the next generation of motocross riders!

BACK TO THE BEACH: SUMMER X GAMES SET TO RETURN TO VENTURA IN 2024

X Games today announced that the Summer 2024 games will officially return to Ventura for a three-day event June 28-30.

“Southern California is the birthplace of action sports and a culture that is now global,” long-time host and recently appointed X Games Chief of Sports Culture Selema Masekela said. “Last year was legendary, so we are excited to return to Ventura and turn things up a notch.”

Last year’s X Games California, which culminated in Ventura, was a huge success – selling out of tickets and merchandise in record time. X Games California 2023 drew a crowd of more than 50,000 people to Ventura alone. Officials from both X Games and Ventura Visitors and Convention Bureau are committed to making X Games Ventura 2024 bigger and better than ever, with more sports, more music and more space for spectators.

“To say we’re stoked is an understatement,” said Marlyss Auster, President and CEO of Visit Ventura. “We’re still beaming with hometown pride with what took place in our Ventura last year. We’re excited to make this summer even better, all led by the newly appointed Selema Masekela, Director of Sports Culture. We’re ready to see athletes break more records and do it all by the beach with our coastline as the perfect backdrop. We’re stoked — let’s do this!“

Sign up at xgames.com for exclusive access, first-to-know on tickets, discounts and more for X Games Ventura 2024.

When: June 28-30, 2024

Where: Ventura, Calif.

Enjoy the racing, everyone. A dry race is going to finally give us another look at who we can expect to be in this title hunt when we finally get to Salt Lake City in May.

Oh, in case you didn’t see this, the guy who flies the drone for Supercross ( @buddsskycam ) posted this video of the Jett Lawrence/Jason Anderson incident from San Diego:

We’ll see if there’s any more to this story this weekend, but being a dry race it’s likely going to even more difficult to share the same real estate as Jett, so I’m not expecting much to happen.

Hey Jake, “See you at the races...” | Bigwave 2015 photo