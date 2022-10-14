Frid’Eh Update #41 | Jamie Mason | Brought to You by Race Tech

Frid'Eh Update #41 | Jamie Mason

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Race Tech

Week #41 belongs to Jamie Mason. | Bigwave photo



Welcome to Week #41 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week brought to you by Race Tech. I’m currently at my sister’s place in Kamloops, BC taking my turn looking after our elderly mom who is advancing with her dementia. It’s difficult to watch but it’s a very real part of the aging process, it seems. If you don’t have to deal with it, consider yourself very lucky.

We’re heading into the first weekend of racing in the 2022 Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC.

I’ve been going to these races since the early 2000’s and I’m trying to figure out a way that would allow me to make the 3-hour drive down to Chilliwack, at least on Sunday, to do some post-race interviews. I think I can make it happen but we’ll see how my mom feels about the long drive.

#41 in 2022 belongs to a rider we didn’t get to see run the digits at the races this summer. Jamie Mason‘s story is an interesting one, so I was happy I was going to be able to get the chance to ask him some questions about his life away from the sport.

All you have to do is take a quick look at his Instagram page ( @Mason958 ) and you want to ask a few questions, so that’s what I did. Jamie was the truck driver for the MX`101 team in 2021 and then showed up on the line for the Supercross portion at Gopher Dunes.

Here’s a look at his SX results:

Check out our interview from this week:

Jamie and Kevin Tyler at Gopher Dunes in 2021. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Jamie. It’s not often we do these interviews with riders we don’t know their entire racing career from start to finish, but that’s where we find ourselves this week, and I‘m glad we do because you have a pretty interesting story. Let’s go way back to the beginning and tell us how you got your start in Motocross in the beginning. And, of course, you have to tell us why you chose #958.



Jamie Mason: Well, my cousin got me into dirt bikes at the age of 11. I remember riding it until it was out of gas. I absolutely loved it. Then my parents bought me a Yamaha RT100. That was my first bike. After that, my parents bought me a brand new 2001 YZ250F. The local dealership connected me with a track close by and the rest is history.

As for the 958…lol…honestly, I was going to my first race and I needed a number. I didn’t know anything about racing so I picked a number I thought no one would have. Plus, I like a full number plate and I thought it looked cool. Haha.

Where are you from and who did you come up through the ranks with?

I’m from Belleville, Ontario. Being from Belleville, it was easier to race in New York than it was to race western Ontario. So I just raced wherever the good tracks were. Jay Chatwood, former national number 63, was my mentor and I rode with him the most. However, I remember racing Paul Carpenter, Bobby K (Kiniry), Mitch Dourghty, and of course the Canadians we all know.

OK, so last summer you were behind the wheel of the MX101 rig and then you raced the Supercross series at Gopher Dunes. Can you take us through how this whole thing came about?

Ya, so Keylan (Meston) was struggling with some injuries at the time and then Maff (Shawn Maffenbeier) had a gnarly get off at Deschembault messing up his knee. As we were loading up the rig, I slapped Kev on the back and jokingly said, “If you need a rider for Walton let me know.” Well, low and behold, Kev took me up on what I said. What’s wild too is I’m an average Pro at best, but I’ve got to say, Kev went all out and treated me like gold. I can’t say enough about that guy and the whole team. Love those guys.

Jamie was a DNF at the first SX and then finished with 12-10-10 Mains. | Bigwave photo

You ended the season with a couple 10th place finishes. How did the series actually go for you?

I rode very conservatively. Even though I still practiced a lot I hadn’t seen a gate drop in 7 years.

And then the series ended and that was the last we heard from you! I’ve lurked your Instagram page (Mason958) and things look pretty interesting. You are a coach, right? Who do you coach and what is the discipline?

I coach elite athletes and business professionals on mental toughness. I’ve coached people in motocross, hockey, football, and horse training as well as countless different businesses.

What’s the toughest sport on earth?

Golf.

Jamie has got to be one of the busiest riders in the game! | Bigwave photo

Your bio also lists “Keynote Speaker” at the top of the list. I have to ask you what this entails?

Of course! So basically I pick a topic that I am well versed in and I give a motivational teaching on it. I do this for sports teams, businesses, and sometimes I put on events locally to help encourage people. Developing confidence and mastering your emotions are my most popular topics.

And then it adds that you are a philanthropist. I only know of people like Bill Gates or people like that who fall into this category. Can you explain this one?

Ya, so my wife and I love to give back to the community. We do so by helping people with food, water, shelter, clothing as well as monetary donations, too.

Oh, it doesn’t stop there! And you’re also a Real Estate Investor. What do you do there?

We invest in properties to either rent out or buy and sell.

How do you find the time to still race Pro motocross?! I haven’t even mentioned that you guys are pregnant! Congratulations.

I meet my coaching clients remotely for the most part so I was able to meet with them while on the road with the team last year. The real estate thing takes care of itself. Plus, you always make time for what you love. Haha.

Yes!!! We have a baby boy on the way and I couldn’t be more excited!!!

Will we see Jamie in 2023? Maybe… | Bigwave photo

We didn’t see the #41 at the races this summer. With everything else you have going on, it’s looks like a pretty stupid question, but I won’t let that stop me…why not?

I actually got a really gnarly concussion from riding at the end of last year. I’ve had my fair share of concussions but this one has been hands down the worst one I’ve ever had to deal with. I’m unable to ride or play physical sports for at least another year as per doctors orders. But I hope to be back on two wheels of some kind before too long.

Oh wow. So, will we see you and your #958 at the races in 2023?

I love the community, and most of my long-term friendships are from the track, so I definitely would like to come out and see everyone. Who knows… maybe I’ll find myself behind the wheel of KT’s rig again.

OK, I think we’ve now got enough information on you to get you fitted for these Army boots… Kidding, but thank you for letting us dig into your story so in-depthly. Good luck in the future. Is there anyone you’d like to thank?

Jesse Morgan, that guy has always been there for me. He has a national-level track in his backyard that he let me ride anytime. It’s literally endless the stuff the Morgan family has done for me. Jay Chatwood for mentoring me for so many years. Cale Foster, KT, my wife, mom and dad, and just everyone that has poured themselves into my racing career.

REGISTRATION NOW OPEN FOR THE ACTION PACKED 2023 KTM JUNIOR SUPERCROSS SEASON

The KTM Junior Supercross, presented by Wells Fargo is ready to race into its 24th year with the AMA Supercross Championship in 2023. Announcing an exciting 10-race series, with an 11th “Championship Round” at the series finale, KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to continue providing an exciting and action-packed introductory platform for our future Supercross stars.

Continuing to lead the charge in innovation in 2023, participants will race aboard KTM’s all-electric mini-supercrosser – the KTM SX E-5 – on the global stage under KTM’s solar-powered semi. The 3.9-kilowatt powered KTM Junior Racing semi is equipped to power the entire semi on race day, including the 15 purpose-built charging stands, thanks to its 30 rooftop solar panels.

For the upcoming season, applicants will be randomly chosen for the KTM Junior Supercross program and treated to a once-in-a-lifetime experience throughout the day, including a track viewing like the pros, two practice sessions, participation in Opening Ceremonies and a three-lap exhibition race on the very same tracks as their Supercross heroes. The 10-round schedule will kick off at the series opener in Anaheim, California on January 7, making stops at many familiar stadiums on the tour, while introducing all-new locations such as Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California and Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. At the end of the 10-round schedule, the winners from each individual round will be selected to participate in the ultimate “Championship Round” at the series finale in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 13.

Wells Fargo continues to be the supporting partner for the program, returning for the third year. To further add to the excitement, longtime brand partner and Official Gear and Helmet of the KJSX program, Troy Lee Designs, returns for its eighth consecutive year as very generous supporting sponsor, providing premium protection for the “World’s Fastest Racers.”

Registration is now open for the 2023 KTM Junior Supercross, presented by Wells Fargo. Interested applicants must be 7-8 years old and meet the full requirements listed in the official rules. All rules and registration deadlines can be found at www.ktmjrsx.com.

Si vous souhaitez obtenir une copie de ce communiqué de presse en français, veuillez envoyer un courriel électronique à marketingcanada@ktm.com.

Future West Moto Arenacross

I won’t be able to make it out to the first day and night of racing, but, like I said at the beginning, I’ll try to get there for some post-race interviews Sunday afternoon after Round 2.

I’ll try to talk to a few riders before turning around and heading back over the Coquihalla Highway to Kamloops.

2021 Champions:

Annalyse Lopushinski was unbeaten in 2021, so watch for her to go after another title.

Charles Charlton used consistency to take both the Pro/Am Lites and Pro Open titles last season. Unfortunately, he’s recovering from that scary crash and injury he suffered at Sand Del Lee last summer, so he won’t be on the line to try to defend. Fortunately, he’s been making progress in his recovery.

He won the Lites class by just 1 point and 4 points in Pro Open over Devyn Smith. Devyn had a crash of his own last summer that took him out of competition, but he’s back on the bike and heading to the barn.

Tanner Ward is in the west to take a run at this title, so watch for him to be the one to beat this weekend and next. He won the first 2 round last season, so look out.

You can follow along with the LIVE RESULTS HERE.

Red Bull Straight Rhythm

Watch LIVE on Red Bull TV Saturday starting at 2:30 Pacific/5:30 Eastern.

From Red Bull:

After a two-year hiatus, the seventh running of the ultimate two-stroke challenge moves from California’s Pomona Valley to Huntington Beach State Park in partnership with the popular Moto Beach Classic.Despite leaving Pomona, Red Bull Straight Rhythm will still offer the two-stroke-obsessed drag race style combat on a half-mile unwound supercross course nestled between the ocean and Pacific Coast Highway.A star-studded cast of 32 riders will be divided into 125/150 and 250 classes for mano-a-mano, bar-to-bar, bracket-form competition. Take a look below to see who will be riding at this year’s long-awaited event on October 15.

Ken Roczen returns to defend his 250cc title from Red Bull Straight Rhythm 2019. The event marked the first time KROC competed with a two-stroke engine since turning pro in 2009. It’s uncertain whether he will reclaim Jeremy McGrath’s 2006 bike from the mothballs to attempt consecutive wins.

At Red Bull Straight Rhythm 2017, the three-time AMA champ hosted the inaugural Ken Roczen Two-Stroke Shootout—but didn’t participate. The event ignited a nostalgic energy in those longing for braap-braap buzz and the smell of pre-mix exhaust wafting through the air. The following year, Red Bull embraced the vintage vibe and Straight Rhythm evolved into a two-stroke exclusive contest. Roczen, 28, faces a deep field of 250-class riders, including two former winners—Marvin Musquin and Gared Steinke.

Musquin has ridden to victory in two different classes since RBSR debuted in 2014. After winning the Lites Class in 2014, Musquin returned two years later to collect his first of two wins in the Open Class. The 32-year-old two-time Motocross World champion executed a perfect run in the 2016 event through qualifying rounds to the finals.

Steinke won the first two-stroke competition in 2017, outdueling Mike Brown in the quarterfinals and Ryan Villopoto in the semis. Stank Dog then cruised to victory.

Cooper Webb hopes to improve on his 2019 RBSR debut. The two time 450SX supercross champ did not advance out of the Round of 8, but the 26-year-old has refined his racecraft dramatically over the last three years.

Justin Barcia, who finished fifth in the 2022 AMA Supercross standings, adds his name to this year’s list. Aaron Plessinger, Justin Hill and Josh Hansen, who finished on the podium in 2019 are among the riders headed to Huntington Beach. Ivan Ramirez, Robbie Wageman, Kevin Moranz, Chris Blose, Josh Greco, Deven Raper, Austin Politelli, Mike Alessi, Nico Izzi and Patrick Evans round out the 250cc Class.

DMX on Amazon Music Podcasts

Well, Direct Motocross podcasts can now also be found on Amazon Music. There seems to be a never-ending list of podcast platforms, so we should be able to be found on the one you enjoy. Be sure to give us a follow so you know when we post up new podcasts.

Cole Thompson in Australia

Cole Thompson is in Australia getting ready to race the Australian Supercross Series on the #6 Yamaha.

Schedule:

ROUND 1 MELBOURNE VIC | 21ST OCTOBER

ROUND 2 ADELAIDE SA | 29TH OCTOBER

ROUND 3 NEW CASTLE NSW | 26TH NOVEMBER

ROUND 4 WAGGA WAGGA NSW | 3RD DECEMBER

Live stream details can be found HERE.

Cole will have another announcement once his commitments in Australia are done. in mid-December.

Greg Goes over the All-New Fox Instinct Boot for 2023

Greg Poisson goes over the all-new Fox Instinct boot for 2023.

Video and Podcast Interview with Shawn Maffenbeier about Plans for 2023

We grabbed #3 Shawn Maffenbeier for a quick chat about his future racing plans while at Sand Del Lee for the 2023 Yamaha YZ450F ride day. Of course, as they always do when we interview Shawn, things went a little sideways a couple times…

Have a great weekend, everyone. Hopefully, I can make the trip to Chilliwack happen on Sunday but I can’t really make any promises at this point.

Shawn Maffenbeier at the 2023 Yamaha Ride Day at Sand Del Lee says, “See you at the races?” | Bigwave photo