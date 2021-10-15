Frid’Eh Update #41 | Jyire Mitchell | Presented by KTM Canada

Frid’Eh Update #41 | Jyire Mitchell | Presented by KTM Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #41 belongs to Jyire Mitchell from Bermuda. | Bigwave 2020 photo

Welcome to Week #41 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by KTM Canada. I’ve made it out to BC for the Future West Moto Arenacross Championships that starts this Saturday and Sunday at Chilliwack Heritage Park. We’ll be broadcasting all the action live on the FWM Facebook page, so you don’t have to miss a second of the action.

I’m driving to the Lower Mainland from Kamloops today, so we’ll keep this column pretty short.

We met Jyire Mitchell from Bermuda a couple years ago when he showed up at Walton Raceway and turned some heads. He came back to race the Supercross portion of the Canadian Triple Crown Series at Gopher Dunes. He looked good but went down hard awkwardly, ending his series.

He didn’t return to run the #41 in 2021 as he was looking after some injuries and COVID-19 made travel difficult, anyway.

We got in touch with him this week from Bermuda to see what he’s been up to and what his future plans are. Here’s what he had to say:

Here’s what Jyire had to say when we got in touch with him from Bermuda this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hey, Jyire. We haven’t seen you for a while. I hope you’ve been well. Let’s back up to the 2020 season for a minute. You finished the season and got #41 for the 2021 season. Can you tell us how your 2020 race season went here in Canada?

Jyire Mitchell: I missed the outdoor season due to Covid but was able to get across the border in time for the SX rounds. Unfortunately I got hurt at round 2 in the second main. Round 1 i struggled in the whoops and had a tip over in main 2 but ended up 3-3 for 3rd. Round 2 I got a good start and won the first main while the second main I fell in the second corner, I got through the pack pretty smoothly and caught up to the lead pack and attempted to change my line in the whoops and swapped ending my season.

What was the highlight for you?

Personally, I would say the highlight looking back is going down and catching back up to the leaders, to be honest. I never felt like I showed how I can actually ride and that’s definitely the closest I’ve come to doing so.

Do you have a favourite track up here in Canada?

Deschambualt definitely stands out from the other tracks I got to ride in Canada. The elevation is crazy and that jump is HUGE.

Jyire at Walton Raceway in 2019. | Bigwave photo

But then we never saw you up here again in 2021 to run #41. What did you do for racing last season?

I didn’t do any racing last season. The hand process was slow then Bermuda went on lockdown so I took a little over a year off the bike.



So, you’re in Bermuda now? What’s keeping you busy these days?

I’m currently in Bermuda waiting to get one last surgery then I’m good to go again. I’ve been working and enjoying my home.

What are you winter plans?

I’ll do a week or so of riding next month before surgery then get back on the back in January and start getting back into the swing of training at SOB (South of the Border).

Jyire says his favourite track in Canada is MX Deschambault. | Bigwave 2019 photo

What are your racing plans for 2022?

I don’t have a concrete plan on racing in 2022 but Supercross is off the cards because of surgery, so i’ll see what my options are later this year then go from there.

If the borders went back to normal, could we see you back up here to race again?

My bikes, van, gear, basically everything to do with riding is stuck in Ontario so I have to come back to Canada to retrieve that stuff, so there is a good chance that could happen.

Jyire is currently getting his injuries sorted out back home in Bermuda. | Bigwave photo

What do you do for fun away from the sport?

Football (Soccer) and I’ve been pretty hooked on the gym since there hasn’t been too much riding to do.

OK, I took a look at your Instagram page earlier. Was that scrub something you were doing lap after lap? Did you stay up? Where is that?

That picture is from South of the Border. I got to get 3 weeks of riding in between doctor visits but that was from sections, which is basically repeating that rut standing through it maybe 10 times. That wasn’t my best pass through it because my clutch hit the ground and let the bike get buck but the rut definitely helped you lean over the roller.

Maybe we’ll see Jyire and his dad again in the future. | Bigwave photo

What does the future look like for you?

The future is blurry but once I come to a better understanding of my plans i’ll let you know.

Well, I hope everything goes well for you, Jyire. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my parents, all the support from Bermuda (VT construction, M&M construction, Pro built Construction) Fly racing, WPS, Pod knee braces, South of the Border, Tim Titan and Hoosier Tires for the continuous support through the ups and downs.

Future West Moto Arenacross Championships

I made it out west for the Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships at Chilliwack Heritage park in Chilliwack, BC. I’m giving my sister a break from taking care of our mom, so when the racing is finished on Sunday I’ll be driving back to Kamloops so my sis can hit the road for a couple weeks to unwind.

Anyway, we should be in for some pretty amazing racing this season. Casey Keast won the series last year, so he should be running the big #1 on his bike and bullseye on his back.

There should be a whole slew of west coast talent trying to take his plate from his this season. Tyler Gibbs, Julien Benek, Tanner Ward, and Davey Fraser should be in the mix at the front. I know I’m missing a bunch and will post a photo of the entry list as soon as I se it in Chilliwack.

Tanner is helping Ryan Lockhart with the MX Schools this time around, so if you want to learn a ton in a short time, be sure to get your rider on the floor for one of these schools.

As I said earlier, we’ll be broadcasting all the action live from the FWM Facebook page. John Wren will be back on the mic and Matt Koeleman will be manning the camera to catch all the racing LIVE.

Here’s the LINK for the broadcast:

https://www.facebook.com/BcMotocross

We’ll be sure to send it out as we get closer to the action, but, so you know, racing is Saturday and Sunday this time.

Julien Benek Signs with Team PRMX Partzilla for 2022

Julien Perrier over at the PRMX Partzilla team has just given me another reason to head south to cover Supercross this coming season, and he says he’s not quite done yet. Here’s the latest announcement about signing young Julien Benek to the team:

Julien Perrier from Team PRMX Partzilla just announced that British Columbia rider Julien Benek has signed with the team to race the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Canadian Triple Crown Series.

From their Instagram post:

Let’s go @julienbenek50 welcome to our team! Julien will race AMA SX and Canadian Nationals! Time to get to work! @partzilla @carlsonracingmx @sobmx

Stay tuned for more breaking news

Podcast | GDR’s Derek Schuster Talks about Dylan Wright Racing MXGP and More

We talk with Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing team owner Derek Schuster about Dylan Wright getting the opportunity to race the final 5 rounds in the 2021 MXGP series in Italy and lots more.

Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Spotify:

Find this and many more podcast interviews on your favourite supplier. Be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Direct Motocross while you’re there to keep up on all news interviews.

Inside X | 2021 Triple Crown Awards

OK, it’s time to hit the Coquihalla Highway and hope I don’t get to meet Jamie Davis! The weather is a little questionable here in Kamloops, so my fingers are crossed that things don’t get weird up at altitude in the mountain passes.

There will be people on the track tonight (3-7pm) for some practice so I’ll find out who we have for the races this weekend.

All You Need To Know

Important note:

-Riders do not require vaccinations to race

– Spectators will be permitted but DO require proof of vaccination to enter the building

– Parents and family of riders DO require proof of vaccination to enter the building to watch your rider, or can watch from outside.

– Masks are still mandatory in all public spaces

GATE OPENS

Thursday 4:00 pm – 10:00pm

Friday 7:00 am – 8:00 pm

Saturday 7:00 am – 7:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 12:00 pm)

Sunday 7:00 am – 3:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 8:45 am)

ABSOLUTLEY NO ENTRY OTHER THAN THESE TIMES – ALL CAMPERS NEED TO BE CHECKED IN AT THE GATE

FAMILY INFORMATION

All prices plus GST

GATE FEES: Friday – Sunday

$20 wristband per Family Member – (to be paid and registered online)

Mechanic Wristband required to go to Start Gate



CAMPING – (to be paid online at time of registration)

$20 – No Hookup

$35 – Hookup

Per Night

RIDER INFORMATION

REGISTRATION FEES: (price includes wristband)

$65 first class

$40 second class

$30 third class

$10 Tykes – NO TRANSPONDER. NO SCORING. PARTICIPATION AWARDS ONLY.

PRO ENTRY FEES: (price includes wristband)

$70 per class – 100% Payback

RACE DETAILS

Registration Sign Up:

ONLINE ONLY

Friday Practice and Saturday Racing – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/?event=88

Sunday Racing – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/?event=94

Wristbands and Camping – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/?event=90

** Please Note: Everyone must purchase a wristband seperatley to have your name on the gate list. **

FRIDAY:

Open practice: $40

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Limit one practice per bike. If you have 2 bikes you need to select 2 practice groups when signing up.

RIDING SCHOOL: SATURDAY

$65 for expert instruction by Ryan Lockhart and Tanner Ward.

25 SPOTS PER SCHOOL

Sign up : https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/?event=91

8-9am – Advanced 85cc and Big Bike

9:10-10:10am – Advanced 50/65cc and Beginner/Junior 85

10:20-11:20am – Beginner/Junior 50/65

All riders must be ready 15 minutes before class. Registration and waivers must be completed online

SATURDAY:

12:00 noon Mandatory riders meeting

Practice to follow Riders Meeting

Qualifiers to follow practice

Main Event to follow Qualifier

Sunday:

8:45 am Mandatory riders meeting

Practice to follow Riders Meeting

Qualifiers to follow practice

Main Event to follow Qualifier

Practice Schedule:

Saturday & Sunday:

To be announced over loudspeaker, radio and posted at Admin Trailer

CLASSES (subject to change)

Note: race format will be posted trackside on the day of the race

Tyke 50cc Participation Awards only

New Kid Beginner (50cc, 65cc, One year or less experience) Ages 4-9 Trophy 1-5

Girls Ages 7-14 Trophy 1-3

50 cc 4-6 Trophy 1-5

50 cc 7-8 Trophy 1-5

50 cc Open Trophy 1-5

65 cc 7-9 Trophy 1-3

65 cc 10-11 Trophy 1-3

65 cc Open: Trophy 1-3

85 cc 7-11 Trophy 1-3

85 cc 12-16 Trophy 1-3

Supermini Trophy 1-3

School Boy 12-17 Trophy 1-3

Schoolboy 2 – (13 to 16) – 122cc to 153cc two-stroke – 150cc to 250cc four-stroke – Intermediates can only ride Schoolboy 2 Minimum wheel base 53 inches. No mini cycle. No Super Mini bikes. Trophy 1-3

Open Beginner Trophy 1-3

250 Junior Trophy 1-3

Open Junior Trophy 1-3

250 Intermediate 50% payout

Open Intermediate 50% payout

Ladies 50% payout

Under 30 50% payout

+30 Vet Junior Trophy 1-3

+30 Vet Master 50% payout

Vet +40 50% payout

Vet +50 50% payout

Pro Open 100% payout

Pro Am Lites (Intermediates allowed) 100% payout

No trophy for payout classes

All Payout classes must have 5 riders or more on the gate for pay.

All trophy classes go back to 3rd places, no matter the numbers, unless otherwise noted above.

PLEASE NOTE:

RIDERS MUST HAVE AN MRC MEMBERSHIP

Membership can be bought online www.mrcracing.com

TRANSPONDERS:

Transponders are now mandatory for all racers. Your transponder number must be included on your registration sign up.

There are limited transponders available to rent for $20 per day.

TRACK RULES:

NO one permitted on the track other than FWM staff and parent assist classes (Tykes, NKB and 50 cc 4-6).

One mechanic permitted at the start gate with their rider – online registration for wristband.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR 2021

• NO INDOOR PITTING

• If you are sick, please do not enter the building. STAY HOME

• Dispose of all used oil at the appropriate site in the parking lot. Site marked.

• No alcohol in the building. This will be strictly enforced by Heritage Park.

• No smoking in the building.

• NO RIDING YOUR BIKE IN FRONT PARKING LOT UNLESS IN DEGIGNATED BIKE LANE

• No pit bikes.

• Please obey NO PARKING LANE SIGNS. Vehicles will be towed with no warning.

• Please be respectful and follow the rules – we are doing our best to provide you with more great racing, but we must be mindful of the times we are living in.

• MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING – NO EXCEPTIONS!!