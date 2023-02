Podcast | Quinn Amyotte Takes Us through the 2023 Tampa Supercross

Quinn Amyotte at the 2023 Tampa Supercross | Rock River photo

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by OGs Moto

Podcast interview with Manluk Rock River Yamaha rider #614 Quinn Amyotte from Blackstock, Ontario, as takes us through his experience at his first-ever Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

