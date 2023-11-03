Frid’Eh Update #44 | Dylan Rempel | Brought to You by Troy Lee Designs

Frid’Eh Update #44 | Dylan Rempel | Brought to You by Troy Lee Designs

By Billy Rainford

Week #44 belongs to Dylan Rempel. | Bigwave photo

I finally got the opportunity to make it out to the Dubya Vet World Championships at Glen Helen in San Bernardino, California. I’ve paid attention to this race over the past few years as it continued to grow and attract more of the stars of from our sport’s past. Canada had been sending an every-improving team to compete in the Vet MXON class and so I jumped at the chance to tag along this year when Team Manager Ryan “Skippy” Mobbs got in touch with me and asked it I would be interested in covering Team Canada.

I arrived at the Ontario airport just before noon after less than 3 hours sleep the night before. 6:44 am sounds like a reasonable flight time, but when you factor in the 2-hour drive and what that means in terms of setting your alarm, and it begins to add up to very little sleep.

As I sit here at the dining room table in the team’s Air B’n B, the effects of it are starting to take their toll. However, earlier today I had the chance to head over to the track to check out the team’s pit presence which is really second to none. In fact, Johnny Proteau‘s tricked out custom rig with the spectator levels and storage all over it, is probably going to steal the show!

Having said all that, it’s going to leave me with little time to dig into any of the stories that seems to be spinning in the early silly season rumour mill, but I’ll touch on a couple.

Dylan Rempel is the young rider who runs the #44.

Here’s what the 16-year-old had to say when we spoke with him this week.| Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hey, Dylan. We haven’t had the chance to ask you about your 2023 Canadian 250 MX season. Your results were a little up and down, looking over the sheets. How did it go from your perspective?

Dylan Rempel: It was pretty good for the most part. I had some bike issues throughout the season but it happens to everyone. Just a little bad luck and some mistakes that we will try and fix for the 2024 season

How old are you now, anyway?

I am 16.

Some bad luck and “being lazy and out of shape” hampered some of Dylan’s results this past summer. | Bigwave photo

Your best finish was a 6th at Sand Del Lee. Is there a reason that round went so well for you? Is that where you should be every week?

Moto 1 I just got a good start and that always helps, and I grew up racing on that track so I was more comfortable on it than most the other tracks. I should’ve been up there all season but I was being lazy and out of shape.

Yikes! I know you like the indoor stuff. In the 250 class, you were 10th at Gopher Dunes and 7th in Medicine Hat. In the Open class, you were 12th and 8th, so far this season. Take us through how those races went for you?

It been all right. I haven’t been doing so good. I just need to get better starts and I can do better.

What did you do for training to get ready for AX/SX? Where have you been riding?

I’ve been staying at Blake Davies‘ house since Medicine Hat riding every day.

Dylan will race Calgary AX this weekend and then head to the Mini O’s at Gatorback in Florida before heading to SOBMX to prepare for Supercross Futures. | Bigwave photo

Heading into the final round this weekend in Calgary, what will it take to make you happy with your season? What are you expecting?

I want to be top 5.

And next for you will be the Mini O’s at Gatorback in Florida, right? Can you tell everyone what you think of that race?

Yes, it will be. It’s my favourite race of the season. I just like being down south in the warmth and can’t wait for it.

And then you’ll be at SOBMX with your Partzilla PRMX team, right? What’s the plan for this season?

Yes, I am heading there after Mini O’s to train on Supercross for the Supercross Futures, starting in January.

So, you’d race a Pro SX when it’s done then? Do you have your eye on a particular round?

I’m not to sure yet. If I am doing good in Futures I will give it a shot. My goal is just to get good results in 250 Futures and go from there.

The future is bright for this young up-and-comer. | Bigwave photo

What are the winter plans as far as staying down south and coming back home from time to time?

Just grinding at SOBMX all winter to get better.

What’s the most interesting shop at SOBMX? I can’t leave there without grabbing some sort of memorabilia!

Haha. Probably the sombrero. It’s got a lot of stuff going on in there.

Do you plan to race the Canadian season next summer or are you trying to branch out into the USA at all?

Trying to get in the USA. I am going to do Loretta’s so I will probably miss the Canadian west rounds for the qualifiers. I’ll be doing the local Canadian Nationals and then the Moto Combines.

OK, thanks for talking with us today and I’ll see you at Gatorback. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

Thank you, I would like to thank my mom, dad, Partzilla, PRMX, OGs optics, Arai helmets, odi, luxon, asv, firepower, guts, firelli, flo, willams, SOBMX.

So, today started very early, adn with the time change, I’m all messed up. Practice has ended here at Glen Helen and everyone is doing some bike work here in the pits before we all head back to the house.

I didn’t see the transponder times, and I’m not even sure everyone had on eon, but the eyeball test told me that our very own #58 Mitch Cooke was the fastest guy on the track.

Mitch Cooke looks to be the rider to beat here at Glen Helen. | Bigwave photo

We had one casualty today as #126 Tim Perry from Brooks, Alberta, crashed in a pretty tricky rhythm section that I mentioned maybe the place that is going to claim some riders. He ended up falling and breaking his right collarbone and is now looking into early flights home. Heal up, Tim.

We’ve got Noel Flatters at the final round of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series Arenacross at Nutrien West Centre in Calgary, Alberta. He’s been doing a great job so far, running our Western Canada Bureau, so be sure to keep checking in to see coverage from Cowtown.

We’ve also got Team Canada ISDE getting ready to start the 2023 International Six Days Enduro in Argentina. We’ll be sure to keep checking in with them as the week progresses. Maybe we’ll put this one on our Western Bureau, too? He loves the off-road stuff! Wink, wink.

Cole Thompson is over in Abu Dhabi racing the WSX round there on the Club MX team. Good luck to Cole.

Oh, and I mentioned the rumour mill turning lately but haven’t said anything more. I’m sure you’ve all seen Josiah Natzke‘s Instagram post thanking Partzilla PRMX for all their support? Well, rumour has it, he may be the new 450 rider over at Red Bull Fly KTM and that Jess Pettis will slide over to fill the 450 hole Shawm Maffenbeier is leaving over at MX101 FXR Yamaha.

Nothing has been said officially that I’ve seen, so that’s why this is still spinning in the rumour mill.

With a few other things being talked about, there’s also the rumour that Tyler Medaglia would like to drop down to the 250 class to try and be the only 3-time 250 champion.

Have a great weekend, everyone. It’s forecast to be 31 or 32 degrees here at Glen Helen, so it’s going to be pretty tough on our riders.

You can follow along with the racing at Glen Helen HERE and watch it all live HERE.

We have to let Tim say it this week before he heads home: “See you at the races…” | Bigwave photo