Frid’Eh Update #48 | Devyn Smith | Brought to You by Fox Racing Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #48 belongs to Devyn Smith from Maple Ridge, BC. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #48 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week brought to you by Fox Racing Canada. This week and next find me in Kamloops, BC looking after my mom while my sister takes a vacation. It pains me to be this close to the final (second) weekend of racing in the newly-owned and operated AMO Arenacross Championship in Chilliwack, BC.

Last year when I was here, I put mom in one of my sister’s cars and we made the 2 1/2 hour drive down the Coquihalla Highway to Chilliwack Heritage Park in time to catch the final races and podiums. It was worth it to me, but it was at the very edge of what my mom could tolerate, and I don’t want to do that again, as her dementia progresses.

Fortunately, Jessica “Longname” from Tree Three Media is there and we’ll be getting content from her both Friday and Saturday.

After weekend #1, #14 Quinn Amyotte is 2-for-2 in the overalls and has a solid lead heading into the end of his first-ever AX series out west and the first for his new WLTN Kawasaki team (unofficially until the new year).

They used to run a 250 Pro/Am class and a 450 class but this year there is just the Pro/Am class that you are able to “run what you brung” as far as a 250 or 450 goes. They run 3 Mains per night and the winner gets the full 25 points.

Here’s a look at the points after the first 2 of 4 rounds:

#1 (you heard me) Parker Eales from Maple Ridge, BC is the defending champion but he chose not to run the big #1 due to the fact that the series has changed hands and he didn’t feel right doing it. I think he couldn’t be more wrong. I’ll interview him in 10 years and bring up the fact that there are no photos or videos with him running a Pro #1 and we’ll see if he regrets it.

There’s still time, Parker Eales! | Bigwave “photo”

Devyn Smith from Maple Ridge, BC is #48 for the 2023 season. He spent the winter getting ready at Club MX in South Carolina, but came down with a strange illness that caused him a lot of pain. He came into Round 1 of the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX nationals at RAD Torque Raceway in Edmonton, AB not up to where he wanted to be, physically (he talks about it in our interview). He’ll be #34 in 2024.

He’s currently competing in the AMO Arenacross Championship in Chilliwack, BC and will be back in action tonight and Saturday to finish off the 4-round series.

Here’s a look at his 2023 Canadian season:

MX:

SX/AX:

Here’s what Devyn had to say this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Devyn. Looking back at your 2023 season, you don’t have a result for Round 1 in Edmonton. Can you remind us what happened?

Devyn Smith: Yes, Round 1 in Edmonton wasn’t the best for me. I came in on some medications that weren’t making me feel the best and tried to push through it the best I could. The track was also super sketchy, and I wasn’t going to push too hard and risk ending my season on a track like that with lots of racing left in the season.

I wasn’t at all happy with that result but had lots of racing left.

You did the entire MX season and cracked the top 10 once. You must have been pumped with that result. Why so good in Moncton?

I was super pumped with a top 10 result; I think it was 11-12 that got me that. I think it was just a combination of feeling good on the bike and loving that track. River Glade is probably my favourite track in the series and was able to find a good flow around all day.

Already excited to go back next year!

You ended up 22nd overall in the MX series. I’m guessing you’re not thrilled with that but can you sum it up for us?

The start of the season was tough for me, I’m not too pumped on the season with how most of my finishes were, I know I can do better. I came in sick on a few different types of medication to help me out and just wasn’t feeling good at all on and off the bike.

Before round 1, my skin started swelling up a lot at Club MX and started to become painful, so we decided to head home early to get it figured out. Doctors put me on a few different types of meds to try and help it out, which it did but took all my energy and strength away.

At the end of the season we met with another doctor, and it was all severe acne on my chest, shoulders and back that caused swelling. Don’t know the cause but most likely just shitty luck and is all figured out now.

I feel that it definitely put a dent in the start of my 2023 season, not being able to feel 100%, but that’s part of it sometimes. 2024 is another year to do better.

Devyn and his dad, Troy Smith, were on the road most of the summer and even did the final round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Ironman MX. | Bigwave photo

You and your dad, Troy Smith, spent a ton of time on the road this summer. Was it a good experience and something you’d do again?

Yes, we definitely spent a lot of time on the road this year; I think we drove 35,000 KM total this summer. My dad was able to take the time off work and stay with me the whole time, which was nice.

I think it was a good experience and will definitely do it again next year, but just a little different for my training.

You did all 3 rounds of the SX/AX portion too and finished 10th overall. Were you happy with your riding?

It’s always better to finish higher up but I rode the speed of 10th place. I think preparing myself better for the SX/AX series would have helped a lot and I could have done better. Looking back, I for sure was not riding good at all.

It was my first time doing the Triple Crown SX/AX series but have a lot of experience racing inside so I should have done better.

You lined up for your first AMA Pro Motocross National at the final round at Ironman MX. Can you take us through that experience?

Yes, that was a great experience and will hopefully do it again next year if everything lines up right. It was honestly probably one of the most fun tracks I’ve been on. Being able to ride that track and see how fast it changes throughout the practice and qualifying sessions was cool. I think I ended up in the mid-60’s once qualifying was done. Next year if everything goes well I might try Budds Creek as well, and next time we’ll qualify! AMA Pro Nationals are definitely the real deal and an awesome feeling to line up at the gates.

Did you take any time off when the season ended?

I didn’t really take much time off when the season ended, I stayed in pretty good shape for the AMO Arenacross series. I did quite a bit of riding on an outdoor track that is super close to my house when the weather wasn’t the best and road at some friends’ houses when the weather was good to get some AX practice in. It’s hard to ride here sometimes at this time of the year but there are a few places to rotate around to.

Devyn will be #34 in 2024. | Bigwave photo

And you’re now racing the AMO Arenacross in Chilliwack, BC. How did the first weekend go for you?

The first weekend was good and bad. I felt that my speed was super good, and I was getting good starts both nights, but mistakes held me back from good finishes.

My results were 11-10-15 for 13 overall, which I’m not really happy about and will fix that this weekend for rounds 3-4.

You grew up turning laps in the “Beats Barn,” how is the track this year. Kyle Beaton is the guy working the dirt, right?

Yes, Kyle is back again to do the builds this year, he always does a really good job designing and building tracks. I thought the track last weekend was great, and had a good flow and a good pace. The tracks always get changed in between weekends to switch it up a bit. The track this weekend it also really good. It’s a lot slower and a little bit more technical, so it will be cool to see how the racing goes. I did some practicing on it already and think it will turn out awesome for racing.

The series is over this weekend. What will you do for the rest of the Christmas season?

After this weekend I’ll take some time off and probably do some duck hunting and keep busy raising my cows. I was hoping the ski resort close to my house would have snow to get some boarding in, but it doesn’t look like it will for a while.

So, for now, it will be hunting and taking care of cows with some riding mixed in there when the weather is good.

What are your winter plans? Will we see you trying to qualify for a Supercross or racing Supercross Futures?

I won’t be heading to Supercross or Supercross Futures at all, maybe another year for that. I’ll stay home for most of the winter and try and get some riding in around here before I head to the states for the 2024 training season.

And how about for the 2024 season in Canada? Will you guys chase the series again?

We are definitely doing the series again next year. I’m not sure on our exact plans for the year but will hopefully head to California sometime in the new year for a couple months to get some training in. I’ve never been to California so I’m excited to see how it goes!

Hey, who was your motocross hero when you were a little kid?

Not to sure if I’d say that I had a motocross “hero” when I was a little kid, but Ken Roczen was for sure my favourite rider.

Who impresses you the most these days?

Devyn Smith.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to 2015 Devyn Smith. | Clayton Racicot photo

Everyone talks about the way Jett Lawrence rides. Do young pro riders like you try to emulate the things he does?

I’ve definitely tried to work on having a technique like Jett but it’s hard to learn when you have been riding a certain way for so long. Sometimes you have to find what works best for you, I think. But I am still going to try and get better at technique and do a lot of work on that for next year.

OK, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Good luck this weekend, and who do you want to thank?

There’s a lot of great people that supported me this year, so I’d like to give a shoutout to them: Mapleridgemotorsports, BCL construction, Tri-City Plumbing and Heating, Applewood Auto Group, Fox Canada, Matrix Concepts, Ride 100%, Mobius Brace, Atlas Brace, Canadian Kawasaki, Rynopower, Seco Seat Covers, Sky Racing Suspension.

DEFENDING MXGP WORLD CHAMPION JORGE PRADO TO OPEN 2024 SEASON WITH AMA SUPERCROSS CAMEO

A two-week shakedown in Southern California training at RD Field is all it took for defending MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado to make the decision to try his hand at AMA Supercross, set to make a fascinating cameo appearance across the opening three rounds of the 2024 season.

MXGP World Champion to make AMA Supercross Championship debut in 2024

Partnering with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing Team

Planning to line up in 450SX Class at Anaheim 1, San Francisco and San Diego

That’s right, our Spanish sensation is in for Anaheim 1, San Francisco and San Diego this coming January, equipped with the GASGAS MC 450F in what will be his first-ever American Supercross start – straight into the premier 450SX ranks on debut. And we’re stoked to see it!

Fresh from clinching the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship in the MXGP category, which was a milestone achievement for both himself and GASGAS with the Davide De Carli-managed squad, Jorge had expressed his lifelong dream of sampling the sport of Supercross – and potentially making a 450SX start! – in the United States.

From there, accompanied by a blitz of media attention throughout his brief off-season excursion, the capabilities of the the talented 22-year-old were evident from the outset while applying his craft within the tighter confines of training on a full-scale supercross track layout.

Together between Jorge, his regular Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team and the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing Team, it was decided that he will go on to contest the opening three rounds of the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship in a bid to gain experience via a series of gate-drops and race mileage in the U.S. during what will still be the Grand Prix off-season.

Jorge Prado: “Since I started riding my dream has always been to one day race in the U.S., specifically to race Supercross. I have watched it my whole life on television and always thought it must be great to race under lights with a huge crowd and atmosphere! And more specifically, it must be great to race at an iconic stadium like Angel Stadium. I was lucky enough in 2015, while visiting and training in the U.S., to go to Anaheim 1 – it was a great experience and made me want to try it even more. So given I won the MXGP title this year and am totally healthy and looking for a new challenge, I thought it was the perfect time in my career to come and train in USA properly to prepare for a few Supercross races. I don’t want to waste another whole year wondering if I could or should, so I am here and I am going to try it out. I’m really looking forward to it and am lucky enough to have the full support of my Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team back home with Claudio and Davide de Carli, and the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing Team here in the USA behind me.”

Roger De Coster (Director of Motorsports, North America): “The main goal for Jorge in 2024 is to defend the world title he earned this past season, but of course we are excited to see what he can do on a Supercross track. We all know that he is very talented, given he’s already a multiple times Motocross World Champion, having won in MX2 and being the current MXGP Champion. However, we also know that Supercross at the highest level is extremely competitive and to race with the top here requires a lot of toughness besides talent, so this will be a huge challenge for him. We wish him the very best and are glad that with the support of TLD GASGAS we are able to support his wishes to try Supercross!”

Davide De Carli (Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager): “Jorge fulfilled his dream in Europe to become MXGP World Champion this year and we are so proud of him. His desire now is to train in the U.S. and to try Supercross, because he hasn’t had the opportunity until now and from our side he completely deserves it. We, as a team, along with Pit Beirer and Robert Jonas have been completely open since day one with Jorge about giving him the opportunity to race Supercross and we will support him from Europe! We can’t wait to see him line up at A1 as it’s important for him to race those first three rounds to clarify in his mind where his racing future is, as he’s still really young and can try it out. It’s also good winter training for him before the start of the MXGP season, where his goal is to defend his number one plate in 2024. Good luck, Jorge!”

Following his scheduled three-round appearance in the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship, Jorge will return to Europe and prepare for his MXGP World Championship defence, which will open at the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina on March 10, 2024.

Road to Recovery Fund for Kade Walker

From: https://road2recovery.com/cause-view/kade-tinkler/

DONATE HERE

Professional Off-road Racer and the 2023 NGPC Pro2 Champion Kade Tinkler-Walker sustained critical injuries while competing in the 56th SCORE Baja 1000 in Baja, California, on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Kade, riding for team SLR Honda, was airlifted to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, where he is currently undergoing treatment for a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and remains unconscious.

Medical professionals at Scripps Mercy have confirmed that apart from the TBI, Kade has no other emergent physical injuries. To support his recovery and minimize any potential strain during unconsciousness, he is under medical sedation to facilitate healing. The medical team is encouraged by Kade’s progress in body functions and response to external stimulation. In response to this positive progression, this afternoon, doctors plan to closely monitor his ability to breathe independently without the support of a ventilator.

The duration of Kade’s unconscious state is uncertain, with estimates provided by his medical staff ranging from 30 to 60 days, depending heavily on individual factors and injury severity. Upon regaining consciousness, Kade is expected to face a lengthy recovery period. We request that everyone respect the privacy of Kade and his family during this sensitive time.

To help keep everyone accurately informed of Kade Tinkler-Walker’s recovery, all official updates will be released via the SLR Honda website and social media pages and then updated here on Kade’s R2R Cause Page. Kade’s family and the SLR Honda Team extend their heartfelt thanks for your continued support and outreach.

Road 2 Recovery Foundation encourages those who can to contribute to his cause on his R2R page here. Your donations will significantly aid in managing medical expenses and provide relief to his family. We also welcome positive messages for Kade and his family, which can be posted below.

I’ve still got the second 250 A moto video to put together where we had 3 Canadians (#138 Dylan Rempel, #800 Preston Masciangelo, and #50 Austin Jones) on the track and will get to that this weekend.

Have a great weekend, everyone. You can follow along with the racing at the final weekend of racing in Chilliwack HERE.

Remember to pace yourself heading into the weekend! “See you at the races...” | Bigwave photo