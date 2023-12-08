Frid’Eh Update #49 | Josh Gedak | Brought to You by Yamaha Motor Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #49 belongs to Josh Gedak from Innisfail, Alberta. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #49 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week brought to you by Yamaha Motor Canada. I’ve got one more Frid’Eh in Kamloops after this one. So far, the weather has been about the same as I’d be seeing back home in Ontario. There’s always talk of the weather on the Coquihalla Highway in these parts, and there have been some warnings already this winter season. They even closed Highway #1 last week due to the “Atmospheric River” they were anticipating that threatened to bring enough rain to flood the area again.

We’ve got lots going on in our sport right now here in Canada. We’ve got teams dissolving, riders heading to teams in the USA, riders already racing in the USA, team manager signings, and riders getting ready for another run at AMA Supercross. We’ll have a quick look at some of those things further down the page.

Josh Gedak from Innisfail, Alberta, was #49 for the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series season. Josh raced Round 1 and Round 3 in Edmonton and Calgary last summer in the 450 class, but didn’t cross the country chasing the entire series.

Here’s what Josh had to say this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Josh. How’s the weather these days in Innisfail, Alberta?

Josh Gedak: Hey man, mild for sure! Crazy that we have temps in the +’s in December and very minimal snow for this time of year!

You’re right by Red Deer. Do you like the Drumheller track and did you wish we went back there this past season?

15 minutes south of Red Deer, so pretty close! I actually grew up racing in Drumheller through our southern race series. Definitely a good track growing up racing as an amateur. As a pro, still a decent track just needs some structure on track layout and a good watering system. Definitely has potential! The 3-moto format we had there in 2022 was definitely suiting for the track and conditions. I would’ve like to see them step up for 2023 after what they learned the past summer from the national they had!

You only raced at Edmonton and Calgary this summer at the Nationals. How come you didn’t race more?

In September of 2022 I ended up breaking my right femur at a local race which put the reality back into my head of racing/working full time, and it’s pretty hard to work with a busted up leg. Haha. I focussed on my recovery which I fully healed and was cleared in 3 months and headed back to work for the winter. This spring I switched jobs which was an hour farther from my home track in Calgary which made riding during the week pretty difficult.

I went to Kamloops and raced the WCAN with intentions to race the pro day but got taken out in my last Under 30 moto which left me with some broken ribs and pretty big hit to my head. I did race Calgary and Edmonton tho which was good to put in some laps and see where I was at!

Ohh, that’s what happened. I forgot about all that. Also, you’re #49 this season but I think you ran your traditional #170. How come you didn’t run the 49?

Haha I ran my regular number because I wasn’t a fan of the 49 and growing up 170 was my number as an amateur.

Josh raced 2 rounds this summer but ran his familiar #170. | Bigwave 2020 photo

You finished 13th and 11th at the 2 rounds you did. How did those rounds go for you? How did you feel?

Edmonton was decent, but not my best work, to be honest. Between fighting with a new clutch we put in and not liking the track, I was just happy to finish where I did with how uncomfortable I was. Calgary was great. My fitness was definitely a little weak but overall I was happy with how I finished. I was just happy to have my family and friends there to watch and cheer me on!

What were your thoughts on the RAD Torque Raceway hybrid round?

With some more time leading up to the event it could be a good idea. It felt rushed and a bit dangerous not having the proper water and dirt. I raced there back on 85’s when it was the full outdoor track. It was an awesome track back in the day!

I took a look at your Instagram page and there hasn’t been any activity since the summer. What did you do after the series headed east?

I went back to work and spent my days off out in Sicamous at our lot. I used our boat lots also which was nice!

Had you planned on racing the SX/AX series, at least the rounds in Alberta? Why didn’t you race those?

I didn’t plan on racing any indoor stuff. It’s just not my thing! Outdoors is definitely more my style.

Josh at his home track National in Drumheller, AB. | Bigwave photo

What do you do for work?

I’m a 3rd heavy duty mechanic! Almost finished my ticket! I work on truck and trailers that haul oil.

I do see that you hit the mountains on the sled in the winter. Is that something you’ll do again this winter?

You bet! Just bought my new sled for this season. Excited to get out and explore! It’s crazy where and what you can see up in the mountains on a snowmobile!

What are your winter plans as for as moto or travel are concerned?

I actually don’t have any plans. Just work and sled for now. Not saying I’m “retiring” but just unsure what my direction is at the moment!

So what about next summer? Do you plan on racing again?

I’m rebuilding my 250 2-stroke this winter to ride around here next year. As for racing plans, not too many planned to date. But you never know, I might show up at the the Calgary national on the 2-stroke, but we’ll see.

Next time we see Josh it may be on a 2-stroke at the Nationals. | Bigwave photo

OK, let me ask you silly, seasonal, 2-part question to end this off: What’s the best Christmas song and what’s the best Christmas movie or show?

Probably “Let It Snow” which is what I’m wishing for right now. Lol And The Grinch is definitely a good one to watch over the holidays!

You’ll slip to #53 for 2024 so this could be our last Update Interview! Thanks for chatting with us this week. Good luck with everything, and who would you like to thank?

Thanks a lot. It’s always good to check in! I’d like to give a huge thanks to my mom and dad for everything they’ve done for me the last 14 years of my racing career. Would also like to thank my wonderful girlfriend Piper for everything she has done for me and pushing me to be my best! Big thanks to Phil and Seth from Mountains Edge Sled and Cycle in Sundre for being my main sponsor and helping me with everything I need for the past 3 years. As well, I’d like to thank everyone else that gave me support the last few seasons, especially Ryan Lockhart with Matrix Concepts, Mitch Robertson with IRide supplements, and Tom from Savage Four Ride Co.

Tyler Medaglia Changing Teams

Tyler Medaglia announced on his Instagram page this week that he will be changing teams for the 2024 season. The official release will be made on Monday, so watch for that. Here’s his post:

LT McDonnell Stepping Away after Big Crash in Edmonton

If you’ll remember, LT McDonnell was the rider who took the big crash early on at Round 1 at RAD Torque Raceway in Edmonton, Alberta, last summer. The end result was a broken femur, collarbone, and wrist. Well, he made a post last month on Instagram that appears to announce that he’s stepping away from the sport.

I’ll try to get in touch with him to see what he’s got going on in his life these days, so watch for that.

Steve Simms Heads to WLTN Kawasaki as Team Manager

WLTN Kawasaki will field the all-star line-up of Canadian talent led by Tanner Ward on a 2024 Kawasaki KX450, alongside Quinn Amyotte aboard the 2024 Kawasaki KX250 under the guidance of Team Manager Steve Simms and Team Principals Brett Lee and Melody Hodgson.

New to the team is Team Manager Steve Simms. Simms comes to WLTN Kawasaki with an extensive racing resume in Canadian racing and around the world. Leading several teams, including his own, Steve will bring experience and knowledge that will give the team techs and riders a technical advantage in 2024.

Steve Simms – WLTN Kawasaki Team Manager:

Kowalchuk photo

“Our 2024 team is excited to start the new race season. It is new to me, so getting to know one another and developing their bikes specific to the riders’ needs and riding styles will be a challenge, but I am excited to take that on. I have a great relationship with both Brett and Melody, and we have been clear with each other about what we each expect. I believe in the riders on the team and I am excited to work with both Jadon Brown and Mitch Godkin helping them give the riders every opportunity to be successful. This is exciting for me to have this opportunity, and I am motivated to be successful with WLTN Kawasaki.”

Brett Lee – Principal WLTN Kawasaki

“I am very impressed with the dynamic amongst the WLTN Kawasaki team and I’m looking forward to the start of the new season. We want team players and riders who fit into the team, earned their place on this team, understand the expectations of Pro racing and are prepared to deliver results. The riders, and the technical support team all understand what we want to achieve in 2024 and the work it will take. It is a very exciting time for this team and I can’t wait for round one.”

Video | 2023 Team Canada Vet Cup of Nations at Glen Helen

Coverage of Team Canada at the 2023 Dubya World Vet Cup of Nations at Glen Helen Raceway.

Team Manager: Ryan “Skippy” Mobbs

Team Canada 1: (+30) Mitch Cooke, (+40) Shane Cuthbertson, (+50) Julian Cerny

Team Canada 2: Brady Breemersch, Jim Frederickson, Earl Reimer

Team Canada 3: Bryce Cook, Merick Groom, Marc Coulombe

250 A Moto at the 2023 Mini O’s at Gatorback

A look at the 250 A class at the 2023 Mini O’s at Gatorback Cycle Park in Gainesville, Florida, with focus on our 3 Canadian riders, #138 Dylan Rempel, #50 Austin Jones, and #800 Preston Masciangelo. Music: Mitch Ryder – When You Were Mine

Tyler Gibbs Racing GT Arena Motocross

Tyler Gibbs from Mission, BC is currently competing in the GT Arena Motocross series for the CREO KTM team. It’s called “Arena Motocross” because the series received a cease and desist order against using the trademarked name, is what I’m told.

Next Round: December 9,10 – Lebanon, MO

Watch it on FS1 and MAVTV.

Here’s Tyler’s summary of last weekend of racing:

Guillaume St Cyr in California

Guillaume St Cyr is out in California getting ready to race 250 West in the 2024 AMA Supercross series. Here’s his latest post on his Instagram page:

Good luck this season, Guac!

It hasn’t been easy this past week to sit on my laptop or the phone to dig around for stories. Looking after someone with advancing dementia makes it difficult to turn your attention anywhere other than them. You can tell she doesn’t like it when I’m staring at my computer or phone. As my dad always said, “Getting old is not for the faint of heart, but it beats the alternative!”

Have a great weekend, everyone.