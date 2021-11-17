Future West AX Series Schedule Changes Due to BC Flooding

From Future West Moto:

Due to the current situation in the Lower Mainland with flooding, we have decided to postpone the races scheduled for November 26-28th and December 2 – 5

Rescheduled dates:

January 7-9th 2022

January 13th-16th 2022.

Your 2021 membership is still good for these 2 rounds.

All current entries, including camping, wristbands, and schools will be moved over to this date unless requested otherwise for a full refund will be issued.

We feel that this will be sufficient time for the roads to be opened and things to get back to normal. We hope that you understand and that you will continue to support Future West Moto in the new year.

Thank you