Future West Moto Arenacross Championships | All You Need to Know

Important note:

-Riders do not require vaccinations to race

– Spectators will be permitted but DO require proof of vaccination to enter the building

– Parents and family of riders DO require proof of vaccination to enter the building to watch your rider, or can watch from outside.

– Masks are still mandatory in all public spaces

GATE OPENS

Thursday 4:00 pm – 10:00pm

Friday 7:00 am – 8:00 pm

Saturday 7:00 am – 7:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 12:00 pm)

Sunday 7:00 am – 3:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 8:45 am)

ABSOLUTELY NO ENTRY OTHER THAN THESE TIMES – ALL CAMPERS NEED TO BE CHECKED IN AT THE GATE

FAMILY INFORMATION

All prices plus GST

GATE FEES:

Friday – Sunday

$20 wristband per Family Member – (to be paid and registered online)

Mechanic Wristband required to go to Start Gate

CAMPING – (to be paid online at time of registration)

$20 – No Hookup

$35 – Hookup Per Night

RIDER INFORMATION

REGISTRATION FEES: (price includes wristband)

$65 first class

$40 second class

$30 third class

$10 Tykes – NO TRANSPONDER. NO SCORING. PARTICIPATION AWARDS ONLY.

PRO ENTRY FEES: (price includes wristband)

$70 per class – 100% Payback

RACE DETAILS

Registration Sign Up:

ONLINE ONLY Friday Practice and Saturday Racing – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/?event=88

Sunday Racing – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/?event=94

Wristbands and Camping –

https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/?event=90

** Please Note: Everyone must purchase a wristband separately to have your name on the gate list. **

FRIDAY:

Open practice: $40

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

2:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Limit one practice per bike. If you have 2 bikes you need to select 2 practice groups when signing up.

RIDING SCHOOL:

SATURDAY

$65 for expert instruction by Ryan Lockhart and Tanner Ward.

25 SPOTS PER SCHOOL

Sign up : https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/?event=91

8-9am – Advanced 85cc and Big Bike

9:10-10:10am – Advanced 50/65cc and Beginner/Junior 85

10:20-11:20am – Beginner/Junior 50/65

All riders must be ready 15 minutes before class. Registration and waivers must be completed online

SATURDAY:

12:00 noon Mandatory riders meeting

Practice to follow Riders Meeting

Qualifiers to follow practice

Main Event to follow Qualifier

Sunday:

8:45 am Mandatory riders meeting

Practice to follow Riders Meeting

Qualifiers to follow practice

Main Event to follow Qualifier

Practice Schedule:

Saturday & Sunday:

To be announced over loudspeaker, radio and posted at Admin Trailer

CLASSES (subject to change)

Note: race format will be posted trackside on the day of the race

Tyke 50cc Participation Awards only

New Kid Beginner (50cc, 65cc, One year or less experience) Ages 4-9 Trophy 1-5

Girls Ages 7-14 Trophy 1-3

50 cc 4-6 Trophy 1-5

50 cc 7-8 Trophy 1-5

50 cc Open Trophy 1-5

65 cc 7-9 Trophy 1-3

65 cc 10-11 Trophy 1-3

65 cc Open: Trophy 1-3

85 cc 7-11 Trophy 1-3

85 cc 12-16 Trophy 1-3

Supermini Trophy 1-3

School Boy 12-17 Trophy 1-3

Schoolboy 2 – (13 to 16) – 122cc to 153cc two-stroke – 150cc to 250cc four-stroke – Intermediates can only ride Schoolboy 2 Minimum wheel base 53 inches. No mini cycle. No Super Mini bikes. Trophy 1-3

Open Beginner Trophy 1-3

250 Junior Trophy 1-3

Open Junior Trophy 1-3

250 Intermediate 50% payout

Open Intermediate 50% payout

Ladies 50% payout

Under 30 50% payout

+30 Vet Junior Trophy 1-3

+30 Vet Master 50% payout

Vet +40 50% payout

Vet +50 50% payout

Pro Open 100% payout

Pro Am Lites (Intermediates allowed) 100% payout

No trophy for payout classes

All Payout classes must have 5 riders or more on the gate for pay. All trophy classes go back to 3rd places, no matter the numbers, unless otherwise noted above.

PLEASE NOTE: RIDERS MUST HAVE AN MRC MEMBERSHIP

Membership can be bought online www.mrcracing.com

TRANSPONDERS:

Transponders are now mandatory for all racers. Your transponder number must be included on your registration sign up. There are limited transponders available to rent for $20 per day.

TRACK RULES:

NO one permitted on the track other than FWM staff and parent assist classes (Tykes, NKB and 50 cc 4-6).

One mechanic permitted at the start gate with their rider – online registration for wristband.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR 2021

• NO INDOOR PITTING

• If you are sick, please do not enter the building. STAY HOME

• Dispose of all used oil at the appropriate site in the parking lot. Site marked.

• No alcohol in the building. This will be strictly enforced by Heritage Park.

• No smoking in the building.

• NO RIDING YOUR BIKE IN FRONT PARKING LOT UNLESS IN DESIGNATED BIKE LANE

• No pit bikes.

• Please obey NO PARKING LANE SIGNS. Vehicles will be towed with no warning.

• Please be respectful and follow the rules – we are doing our best to provide you with more great racing, but we must be mindful of the times we are living in.

• MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING – NO EXCEPTIONS!!

ONLINE REGISTRATION:

https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/?event=88&fbclid=IwAR3V_Fa0dXCKDHV8O7EWwlF2kGWgnKrHS_6ep9Deok0pFKKrlkMvxUsUKDs