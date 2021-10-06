Future West Moto Arenacross Championships | All You Need to Know
Important note:
-Riders do not require vaccinations to race
– Spectators will be permitted but DO require proof of vaccination to enter the building
– Parents and family of riders DO require proof of vaccination to enter the building to watch your rider, or can watch from outside.
– Masks are still mandatory in all public spaces
GATE OPENS
Thursday 4:00 pm – 10:00pm
Friday 7:00 am – 8:00 pm
Saturday 7:00 am – 7:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 12:00 pm)
Sunday 7:00 am – 3:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 8:45 am)
ABSOLUTELY NO ENTRY OTHER THAN THESE TIMES – ALL CAMPERS NEED TO BE CHECKED IN AT THE GATE
FAMILY INFORMATION
All prices plus GST
GATE FEES:
Friday – Sunday
$20 wristband per Family Member – (to be paid and registered online)
Mechanic Wristband required to go to Start Gate
CAMPING – (to be paid online at time of registration)
$20 – No Hookup
$35 – Hookup Per Night
RIDER INFORMATION
REGISTRATION FEES: (price includes wristband)
$65 first class
$40 second class
$30 third class
$10 Tykes – NO TRANSPONDER. NO SCORING. PARTICIPATION AWARDS ONLY.
PRO ENTRY FEES: (price includes wristband)
$70 per class – 100% Payback
RACE DETAILS
Registration Sign Up:
ONLINE ONLY Friday Practice and Saturday Racing – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/?event=88
Sunday Racing – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/?event=94
Wristbands and Camping –
https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/?event=90
** Please Note: Everyone must purchase a wristband separately to have your name on the gate list. **
FRIDAY:
Open practice: $40
10:00 am – 2:00 pm
2:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Limit one practice per bike. If you have 2 bikes you need to select 2 practice groups when signing up.
RIDING SCHOOL:
SATURDAY
$65 for expert instruction by Ryan Lockhart and Tanner Ward.
25 SPOTS PER SCHOOL
Sign up : https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/?event=91
8-9am – Advanced 85cc and Big Bike
9:10-10:10am – Advanced 50/65cc and Beginner/Junior 85
10:20-11:20am – Beginner/Junior 50/65
All riders must be ready 15 minutes before class. Registration and waivers must be completed online
SATURDAY:
12:00 noon Mandatory riders meeting
Practice to follow Riders Meeting
Qualifiers to follow practice
Main Event to follow Qualifier
Sunday:
8:45 am Mandatory riders meeting
Practice to follow Riders Meeting
Qualifiers to follow practice
Main Event to follow Qualifier
Practice Schedule:
Saturday & Sunday:
To be announced over loudspeaker, radio and posted at Admin Trailer
CLASSES (subject to change)
Note: race format will be posted trackside on the day of the race
Tyke 50cc Participation Awards only
New Kid Beginner (50cc, 65cc, One year or less experience) Ages 4-9 Trophy 1-5
Girls Ages 7-14 Trophy 1-3
50 cc 4-6 Trophy 1-5
50 cc 7-8 Trophy 1-5
50 cc Open Trophy 1-5
65 cc 7-9 Trophy 1-3
65 cc 10-11 Trophy 1-3
65 cc Open: Trophy 1-3
85 cc 7-11 Trophy 1-3
85 cc 12-16 Trophy 1-3
Supermini Trophy 1-3
School Boy 12-17 Trophy 1-3
Schoolboy 2 – (13 to 16) – 122cc to 153cc two-stroke – 150cc to 250cc four-stroke – Intermediates can only ride Schoolboy 2 Minimum wheel base 53 inches. No mini cycle. No Super Mini bikes. Trophy 1-3
Open Beginner Trophy 1-3
250 Junior Trophy 1-3
Open Junior Trophy 1-3
250 Intermediate 50% payout
Open Intermediate 50% payout
Ladies 50% payout
Under 30 50% payout
+30 Vet Junior Trophy 1-3
+30 Vet Master 50% payout
Vet +40 50% payout
Vet +50 50% payout
Pro Open 100% payout
Pro Am Lites (Intermediates allowed) 100% payout
No trophy for payout classes
All Payout classes must have 5 riders or more on the gate for pay. All trophy classes go back to 3rd places, no matter the numbers, unless otherwise noted above.
PLEASE NOTE: RIDERS MUST HAVE AN MRC MEMBERSHIP
Membership can be bought online www.mrcracing.com
TRANSPONDERS:
Transponders are now mandatory for all racers. Your transponder number must be included on your registration sign up. There are limited transponders available to rent for $20 per day.
TRACK RULES:
NO one permitted on the track other than FWM staff and parent assist classes (Tykes, NKB and 50 cc 4-6).
One mechanic permitted at the start gate with their rider – online registration for wristband.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR 2021
• NO INDOOR PITTING
• If you are sick, please do not enter the building. STAY HOME
• Dispose of all used oil at the appropriate site in the parking lot. Site marked.
• No alcohol in the building. This will be strictly enforced by Heritage Park.
• No smoking in the building.
• NO RIDING YOUR BIKE IN FRONT PARKING LOT UNLESS IN DESIGNATED BIKE LANE
• No pit bikes.
• Please obey NO PARKING LANE SIGNS. Vehicles will be towed with no warning.
• Please be respectful and follow the rules – we are doing our best to provide you with more great racing, but we must be mindful of the times we are living in.
• MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING – NO EXCEPTIONS!!
ONLINE REGISTRATION:
https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/?event=88&fbclid=IwAR3V_Fa0dXCKDHV8O7EWwlF2kGWgnKrHS_6ep9Deok0pFKKrlkMvxUsUKDs
