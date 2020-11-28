Future West Moto AX Called after 6 Rounds

By Billy Rainford

Lesley Reid and the gang at Future West Moto have decided to call the 2020 FWM Canadian Arenacross Championships over after 6 of 8 rounds.

Here’s the release from FWM:

So, after a lot of thought and deliberation we have decided that we are going to call the 2020 Arenacross series a wrap at 6 rounds. We are not confident that we will be able to hold the final rounds in March and we know that riders are itching to get their contingency cash.

We are still considering the March and April dates, but they will not be a part of this series.

Trophies for the AX series will be available at the next Future West Moto event, whenever and wherever that may be.

We would like to thank everyone for their support during these last few months and look forward to seeing you all in the new year.

We had a great time broadcasting the series live on the FWM Facebook page and hope to do so again in the future.

Now that the series has been called, Casey Keast is the 2020 250 Pro Am and Pro Open champion.

Casey Keast is the 2020 250 Pro Am and Pro Open champion. | Bigwave photo
Pro Am Lights 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 10/17/2020
Finish		 10/18/2020
Finish		 10/24/2020
Finish		 10/25/2020
Finish		 11/7/2020
Finish		 11/8/2020
Finish		 Total Points
1st – CASEY KEAST
#77 – KELOWNA, BC		 2nd 1st 3rd 1st 1st 1st 142
2nd – JULIEN BENEK
#170 – MISSION, BC		 1st 2nd 2nd 2nd 2nd 2nd 135 (-7)
3rd – TYLER YATES
#133 – DUNCAN, BC		 6th 6th 5th 5th 5th 5th 94 (-48)
4th – DEVYN SMITH
#30 – MISSION, BC		 8th 8th 6th 7th 6th 7th 84 (-58)
5th – LUKE SVENSSON
#12 – LANGLEY, BC		 9th 9th 9th 6th 8th 8th 77 (-65)
6th – TEREN GERBER
#482 – CALGARY, AB		 3rd 3rd 4th 4th     76 (-66)
7th – PARKER EALES
#36 – MAPLE RIDGE, BC		 4th 4th     4th 3rd 74 (-68)
8th – ZACH UFIMZEFF
#234 – LAKE COUNTRY, BC		     8th 3rd 3rd 4th 71 (-71)
9th – DAWSON GRAVELLE
#819 – MISSION, BC		 11th   7th 9th 7th 6th 65 (-77)
10th – JACOB PICCOLO
#381 – ABBOTSFORD, BC		 DNS   1st 11th DNF DNS 35 (-107)
Pro Open 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 10/17/2020
Finish		 10/18/2020
Finish		 10/24/2020
Finish		 10/25/2020
Finish		 11/7/2020
Finish		 11/8/2020
Finish		 Total Points
1st – CASEY KEAST
#77 – KELOWNA, BC		 1st 2nd 2nd 3rd 1st 3rd 134
2nd – KEYLAN MESTON
#10 – CALGARY, AB		 3rd 1st 1st 4th 4th 2nd 128 (-6)
3rd – BROCK HOYER
#2 – WILLIAMS LAKE, BC		 2nd 3rd 3rd 5th 2nd 1st 125 (-9)
4th – JULIEN BENEK
#170 – MISSION, BC		 5th 4th 4th 2nd 3rd 4th 112 (-22)
5th – JACOB PICCOLO
#381 – ABBOTSFORD, BC		 DNS   5th 1st 5th 5th 73 (-61)
6th – TEREN GERBER
#482 – CALGARY, AB		 6th 5th 6th 6th     61 (-73)
7th – PARKER EALES
#36 – MAPLE RIDGE, BC		 4th DNF     6th 6th 48 (-86)
8th – DYLAN DELAPLACE
#291 – LANGLEY, BC		 DNF 6th 7th       29 (-105)
9th – CODIE ROUSE
#700 – WEYBURN, SK		 8th 8th         26 (-108)