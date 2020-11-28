Future West Moto AX Called after 6 Rounds

By Billy Rainford

Lesley Reid and the gang at Future West Moto have decided to call the 2020 FWM Canadian Arenacross Championships over after 6 of 8 rounds.

Here’s the release from FWM:

So, after a lot of thought and deliberation we have decided that we are going to call the 2020 Arenacross series a wrap at 6 rounds. We are not confident that we will be able to hold the final rounds in March and we know that riders are itching to get their contingency cash.

We are still considering the March and April dates, but they will not be a part of this series.

Trophies for the AX series will be available at the next Future West Moto event, whenever and wherever that may be.

We would like to thank everyone for their support during these last few months and look forward to seeing you all in the new year.

We had a great time broadcasting the series live on the FWM Facebook page and hope to do so again in the future.

Now that the series has been called, Casey Keast is the 2020 250 Pro Am and Pro Open champion.