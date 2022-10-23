Future West Moto AX | Round 4 Results
Results from Round 4 of the @futurewestmoto Canadian Arenacross Championships in Chilliwack, BC.
Main #1:
1. 12 @julienbenek50 KAW
2. 2 @brock_hoyer YAM
3. 66 @tyleryates133 GAS
Main #2:
1. 12 Julien Benek KAW
2. 2 Brock Hoyer YAM
3. 510 @marcusdeausy YAM
|1st
#12
| JULIEN BENEK
MISSION, BC
| 1st
Heat 1
|1st
|1st
|2nd
#2
|
| BROCK HOYER
WILLIAMS LAKE, BC
| 5th
Heat 1
|2nd
|2nd
|3rd
#510
|
| MARCUS DEAUSY
150 MILE HOUSE, BC
| 3rd
Heat 1
|6th
|3rd
|4th
#58
|
| BLAKE DAVIES
MISSION, BC
| 2nd
Heat 1
|5th
|4th
|5th
#66
|
| TYLER YATES
DUNCAN, BC
| 7th
Heat 1
|3rd
|6th
|6th
#18
|
| PARKER EALES
MAPLE RIDGE, BC
| 4th
Heat 1
|7th
|5th
|7th
#130
|
| DEVYN SMITH
MAPLE RIDGE, BC
| 6th
Heat 1
|4th
|8th
|8th
#187
|
| LAYNE NUYENS
LAKE COUNTRY, BC
| 8th
Heat 1
|8th
|7th
|9th
#212
|
| LUKE SVENSSON
LANGLEY, BC
| 10th
Heat 1
|9th
|9th
|10th
#15
|
| TYSON DUBUC
MISSION, BC
| 9th
Heat 1
|10th
|DNS
