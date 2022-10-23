Future West Moto AX | Round 4 Results

Results from Round 4 of the @futurewestmoto Canadian Arenacross Championships in Chilliwack, BC.

Main #1:

1. 12 @julienbenek50 KAW

2. 2 @brock_hoyer YAM

3. 66 @tyleryates133 GAS

Main #2:

1. 12 Julien Benek KAW

2. 2 Brock Hoyer YAM

3. 510 @marcusdeausy YAM

📱📸 @rtba.films Matt Koeleman

