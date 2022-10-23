Future West Moto AX | Round 4 Results

Results from Round 4 of the @futurewestmoto Canadian Arenacross Championships in Chilliwack, BC.

Main #1:
1. 12 @julienbenek50 KAW
2. 2 @brock_hoyer YAM
3. 66 @tyleryates133 GAS

Main #2:
1. 12 Julien Benek KAW
2. 2 Brock Hoyer YAM
3. 510 @marcusdeausy YAM

Pro Am Open – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall   Name Heat Moto 1 Moto 2
1st
#12
 Kawasaki  JULIEN BENEK
 MISSION, BC 		  1st
  Heat 1		 1st 1st
2nd
#2
 Yamaha  BROCK HOYER
 WILLIAMS LAKE, BC 		  5th
  Heat 1		 2nd 2nd
3rd
#510
 Yamaha  MARCUS DEAUSY
 150 MILE HOUSE, BC 		  3rd
  Heat 1		 6th 3rd
4th
#58
 Husqvarna  BLAKE DAVIES
 MISSION, BC 		  2nd
  Heat 1		 5th 4th
5th
#66
 GasGas  TYLER YATES
 DUNCAN, BC 		  7th
  Heat 1		 3rd 6th
6th
#18
 KTM  PARKER EALES
 MAPLE RIDGE, BC 		  4th
  Heat 1		 7th 5th
7th
#130
 Kawasaki  DEVYN SMITH
 MAPLE RIDGE, BC 		  6th
  Heat 1		 4th 8th
8th
#187
 KTM  LAYNE NUYENS
 LAKE COUNTRY, BC 		  8th
  Heat 1		 8th 7th
9th
#212
 Yamaha  LUKE SVENSSON
 LANGLEY, BC 		  10th
  Heat 1		 9th 9th
10th
#15
 KTM  TYSON DUBUC
 MISSION, BC 		  9th
  Heat 1		 10th DNS

📱📸 @rtba.films Matt Koeleman

Full results HERE.