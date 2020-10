Future West Moto Canadian AX Championships | Round 2 LIVE STREAM

Future West Moto Canadian AX Championships | Round 2 LIVE STREAM

We will be going live for the afternoon program (Mains) here at Round 2 of the @Futurewestmoto Canadian Arenacross Championships.

With 32 qualifiers to get through, we’re guessing that will be around 12:00pm Pacific/3:00pm Eastern.

FUTURE WEST MOTO FB PAGE is where you’ll find us.

LINK: https://www.facebook.com/BcMotocross

EDIT: It looks like we’ll be closer to 1:00pm Pacific/4:00pm Eastern