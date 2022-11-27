Future West Moto Rounds 5-6 Results

2022 Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships Chilliwack Heritage Park Chilliwack, BC November 25-26, 2022

#4 Jake Piccolo showed up on his new Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing 250 and got the job done, but past champion, Collin Jurin, turned up Saturday to make things difficult.

Round 5 – Saturday

Pro Am Open   View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
1st

#4
 KTM  JACOB PICCOLO
 ABBOTSFORD, BC 		 1st 1st 50
2nd

#18
 KTM  PARKER EALES
 MAPLE RIDGE, BC 		 2nd 2nd 44
3rd

#58
 Husqvarna  BLAKE DAVIES
 MISSION, BC 		 3rd 4th 38
4th

#30
 KTM  TYLER YATES
 DUNCAN, BC 		 5th 3rd 36
5th

#187
 KTM  LAYNE NUYENS
 LAKE COUNTRY, BC 		 6th 5th 31
6th

#130
 Kawasaki  DEVYN SMITH
 MAPLE RIDGE, BC 		 7th 6th 29
7th

#2
 Yamaha  BROCK HOYER
 WILLIAMS LAKE, BC 		 4th DNS 18
8th

#15
 KTM  TYSON DUBUC
 MISSION, BC 		 8th DNS 13
DNF

#510
 Yamaha  MARCUS DEAUSY
 150 MILE HOUSE, BC 		 DNF DNS 0

Round 6 – Sunday

Pro Am Open    View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
1st

#4
 KTM  JACOB PICCOLO
 ABBOTSFORD, BC 		 3rd 1st 45
2nd

#18
 KTM  PARKER EALES
 MAPLE RIDGE, BC 		 2nd 2nd 44
3rd

#58
 Husqvarna  BLAKE DAVIES
 MISSION, BC 		 4th 4th 36
4th

#476
 Unknown  COLLIN JURIN
 MONROE, WA 		 1st DNF 25
5th

#30
 KTM  TYLER YATES
 DUNCAN, BC 		 DNS 3rd 20
DNS

#130
 Kawasaki  DEVYN SMITH
 MAPLE RIDGE, BC 		 DNS DNS 0

Full results HERE.

Final rounds 7-8 next weekend.