Future West Moto Rounds 5-6 Results
2022 Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships Chilliwack Heritage Park Chilliwack, BC November 25-26, 2022
#4 Jake Piccolo showed up on his new Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing 250 and got the job done, but past champion, Collin Jurin, turned up Saturday to make things difficult.
Round 5 – Saturday
Round 6 – Sunday
Full results HERE.
Final rounds 7-8 next weekend.
