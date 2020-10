FWM AX Championships LIVE BROADCAST Link

Riders meeting is at 12:00 Pacific/3:00 Eastern today for round 3 of the Future West Moto Canadian AX Championships.

We’ll be broadcasting LIVE from the FWM Facebook page as soon as qualifying starts after the meeting.

Here’s the link:

https://facebook.com/BcMotocross/