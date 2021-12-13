FWM Canadian Arenacross Championships Moved to February

After much consideration and thought we have decided to once again postpone the last rounds of Arenacross.

We will now be having the last 5 rounds:

February 5, 6

February 18, 19, 20.

We feel this is the best option to put less strain on the infrastructure in BC in January and will give a chance for the corridor between the Interior and the Fraser Valley to be open and running smoothly.

We look forward to your continued support and truly thank you for your patience and understanding with all the schedule changes.

We at Future West Moto would like to wish you all a safe and Merry Christmas and Happy New Year and we will see you all in February!