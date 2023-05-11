U.S. CHAMPION TRYSTAN HART TO CONTEST 2023 FIM HARD ENDURO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP WITH FMF KTM FACTORY RACING

MURRIETA, Calif. – FMF KTM Factory Racing rider Trystan Hart will enter the complete FIM Hard Enduro World Championship in 2023, beginning with the Xross Hard Enduro Rally in Serbia between May 17-20 and spanning a total of seven rounds.

The 26-year-old Canadian is the defending AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series Champion and has won the opening three rounds of this season. Hart also captured the AMA Extreme Off-Road Grand Championship title last year and was recently named the AMA Athlete of the Year for his outstanding performances delivered throughout 2022.

Upon entering a partial FIM Hard Enduro schedule last season, Hart starred with a first-career world championship round victory at the 2022 Red Bull TKO in Tennessee, once again showcasing his capabilities on the international stage and setting him up for a full campaign this time around.

Hart also claimed second position in Canada’s Red Bull Outliers event and was third at the iconic Red Bull Erzbergrodeo in a historic achievement upon only his second visit to the Iron Giant. Combined, his results placed him seventh in the final standings despite missing multiple rounds.

Trystan Hart:“I’m extremely excited for this opportunity to go and race on the world stage, to give myself a chance to become a world champion. I’m really thankful for KTM giving me this chance and I look forward to the season beginning in Serbia. Last year I was able to gain some good experience at selected rounds of the FIM Hard Enduro series, which we can now aim to build upon in 2023 with a full season.”

The 2023 season will see Hart ride alongside Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s reigning FIM Hard Enduro World Champion Manuel Lettenbichler. That commitment will come in addition to his AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series title defense and contesting the AMA EnduroCross Championship, in which he finished second overall in 2022.