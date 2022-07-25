FXR Race Review | 2022 Canadian MX Nationals – Round 7 at River Glade

FXR Race Review | 2022 Canadian MX Nationals – Round 7 at River Glade

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by FXR Moto

Larry Northrup from Toys for Big Boys and River Glade MX joins Billy to talk about a busy weekend at Round 7 of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals at River Glade MX just outside of Moncton, New Brunswick.

(We thought it would be cool to do it up high with the track in the background and then the wind picked up, of course. There are spots where the sound is tricky. Sorry.)