GASGAS TLD TEAM COLLECTION IS HERE!

TLD TEAM COLLECTION AVAILABLE NOW AT YOUR LOCAL GASGAS DEALERSHIP

Here it is, the all-new TLD Team Collection! We’ve been working on this for a while and we’re super pleased to finally unveil our comprehensive range of high-quality casual clothing, inspired by the Troy Lee Designs / GASGAS race team. With everything you need to represent your favourite dirt bike brand in style, discover the full collection today at your local GASGAS dealership.

All-new TLD Team Collection clothing line by GASGAS

Full range of race team inspired casual wear available now

Grab your favorites from your local GASGAS dealer today

At the track, out for lunch, or maybe just to ensure you’ve got the GASGAS look during a regular working day, the TLD Team Collection offers practical and stylish solutions for any occasion. With a mix of loud and subtle designs (yes, we can do subtle too!) to choose from, it’s never been easier to align your casualwear with your one true passion for awesome red dirt bikes!

With three race team inspired t-shirts, two hoodie options, and a jacket that’s capable of fending off even the harshest of weather, you can easily layer up, or down, with the TLD Team Collection. Top it all off with a choice of two caps or a beanie and you’ll step out the house in style!

Check out the full TLD Team Collection here, on GASGAS.com!