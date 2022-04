Gopher Dunes April VLOG | Dylan Wright/Ryder McNabb/Derek Schuster | Leatt

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Leatt

Headed over to Gopher Dunes April 13th to ride the GP/Vet track with Derek Schuster and try out a new Leatt 7.5 helmet and Velocity 4.5 goggle. Team riders Dylan Wright and Ryder McNabb were also on the track that day to make things interesting…