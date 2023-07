Gopher Dunes National Weekend | Everything You Need to Know

RIDER SERVICES

IF YOU ARE A PRO, WMX, PREMIX OR INTERMEDIATE RIDER THAT WILL BE COMPETING ON NATIONAL DAY JUNE 11, PLEASE REVIEW THE PRO RIDER’S HANDBOOK & 2023 PRO RULEBOOK FOR DETAILS AS THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING ALL TRIPLE CROWN SERIES EVENTS!

**MANDATORY TECH INSPECTION IS BACK & WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY JULY 8 FROM 1:00PM – 4:00PM** (PRO CLASSES ONLY)

**WMX / PREMIX RIDER TRANSPONDER RENTAL 1:00PM – 4:00PM

LATE REGISTRATION AVAILABLE ($50.00 LATE FEE)

LOCATION: TRIPLECROWN SEMI

**REFER TO THE 2023 PRO RULEBOOK FOR ALL DETAILS**

LINK HERE

GOPHER DUNES PRO WEEKEND SCHEDULE

PARTS CANADA AMATEUR OPEN REGISTRATION

TRIPLE CROWN PRO REGISTRATION

