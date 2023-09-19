Gopher Dunes Supercross | Everything You Need to Know

Gopher Dunes Supercross | Everything You Need to Know

Supercross & Arenacross is back starting with Round 1September 23 at Gopher Dunes in Courtland, ON for the Outdoor SX Track build!

Round 2 will follow at the Co-Op Place in Medicine Hat, AB for all the indoor bar banging AX action

To close out the 2023 Triple Crown Series we head back to Calgary for the final round of the season, Round 3 will be returning to the Nutrient Western Event Centre for more AX Indoor Racing

SX/AX RIDER SERVICES

RSVP EVENT TICKETS HERE

TRIPLE CROWN PRO REGISTRATION

ROUND 1 UP NEXT !!

**SCHEDULE ABOVE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

IMPORTANT INFORMATION!!

**MANDATORY TECH INSPECTION TIMES**

PRO’S ONLY

FRIDAY – 6:00PM-7:00PM

SATURDAY – 9:00AM-9:45AM

PRO RIDERS MEETING SATURDAY 9:45AM-10:00AM

GATE OPEN’S FRIDAY 10:30AM-10:00PM

SATURDAY 7:00AM-3:00PM

ADULT PASS – $20.00

KID’S PASS – $13.00 (6-12 YEARS OLD)

(ADMISSION FOR FRIDAY & SATURDAY)

IF YOU CAN’T MAKE IT TO THE RACES IN PERSON, DOWNLOAD THE RYDE TV APP TODAY