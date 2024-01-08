GT Arena Motocross | Rounds 9,10 Results and Points

GT Arena Motocross

2024 GTAMX – R9 Lincoln- PRO – 1/5/2024
Lincoln, NE
Open Pro   View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
1st

#1
 Yamaha  MICHAEL HICKS
 FENTON, MO 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 1st 25
2nd

#723
 Kawasaki  BEN NELKO
 ALIQUIPPA, PA 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 3rd 2nd 24
3rd

#9
 Gas Gas  CHASE MARQUIER
 NEWCASTLE, OK 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 2nd 3rd 23
4th

#800
 Honda  MIKE ALESSI
 HILLIARD, FL 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 4th 4th 22
5th

#3
 Honda  CARTER GORDON
 LOUISVILLE, IL 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 5th 5th 21
6th

#188
 Kawasaki  EDDIE NORRED
 ROCKFORD, IL 		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 6th 6th 20
7th

#22
 KTM  TYLER GIBBS
MISSION, BC  		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 7th 7th 19
8th

#266
 Honda  BRETT GREENLEY
 NEW MEMPHIS, IL 		  5th
  Heat 2		  – 8th 11th 18
9th

#999
 KTM  CARSON MAINQUIST
 HASLET, TX 		  6th
  Heat 1		  1st
  Semi 1 		 12th 8th 17
10th

#249
 KTM  BAILEY KROONE
 ANDOVER, MN 		  5th
  Heat 1		  – 11th 9th 16
11th

#23
 KTM  DAWSON KAUB
 OTTAWA, KS 		  9th
  Heat 1		  2nd
  Semi 1 		 10th 10th 15
12th

#18
 Honda  RONNIE ORRES
 FORT DODGE, IA 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – 9th 12th 14
13th

#104
 Honda  BRYCE MCLAUD
 CEDAR RAPIDS IA, IA 		  7th
  Heat 2		  3rd
  Semi 1 		 13th DNS 13
14th

#75
 KTM  JALEN MCMANIS
 TOPEKA, KS 		  7th
  Heat 1		  4th
  Semi 1 		 14th DNS 12
Open Pro   View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
1st

#723
 Kawasaki  BEN NELKO
 ALIQUIPPA, PA 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 2nd 1st 25
2nd

#1
 Yamaha  MICHAEL HICKS
 FENTON, MO 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 6th 24
3rd

#3
 Honda  CARTER GORDON
 LOUISVILLE, IL 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 3rd 5th 23
4th

#800
 Honda  MIKE ALESSI
 HILLIARD, FL 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 6th 3rd 22
5th

#22
 KTM  TYLER GIBBS
MISSION, BC  		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 7th 4th 21
6th

#996
 Kawasaki  PRESTON TAYLOR
 HASTINGS, NE 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 4th 8th 20
7th

#9
 Gas Gas  CHASE MARQUIER
 NEWCASTLE, OK 		  5th
  Heat 2		  – 14th 2nd 19
8th

#249
 KTM  BAILEY KROONE
 ANDOVER, MN 		  7th
  Heat 1		  2nd
  Semi 1 		 9th 7th 18
9th

#999
 KTM  CARSON MAINQUIST
 HASLET, TX 		  5th
  Heat 1		  – 5th 13th 17
10th

#266
 Honda  BRETT GREENLEY
 NEW MEMPHIS, IL 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – 8th 11th 16
11th

#188
 Kawasaki  EDDIE NORRED
 ROCKFORD, IL 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 12th 9th 15
12th

#18
 Honda  RONNIE ORRES
 FORT DODGE, IA 		  7th
  Heat 2		  3rd
  Semi 1 		 11th 10th 14
13th

#23
 KTM  DAWSON KAUB
 OTTAWA, KS 		  6th
  Heat 1		  4th
  Semi 1 		 10th 14th 13
14th

#692
 Honda  BRETT MCLAUD
 CEDAR RAPIDS, IA 		  6th
  Heat 2		  1st
  Semi 1 		 13th 12th 12
Open Pro POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 2024 GTAMX – R 01 Topeka – PRO
11/3/2023
Points		 2024 GTAMX – R 02 Topeka – PRO
11/4/2023
Points		 2024 GTAMX – R5 Enid – PRO
12/1/2023
Points		 2024 GTAMX – R6 Enid – PRO
12/2/2023
Points		 2024 GTAMX – R7 Lebanon – PRO
12/9/2023
Points		 2024 GTAMX – R8 Lebanon – PRO
12/10/2023
Points		 2024 GTAMX – R9 Lincoln- PRO
1/5/2024
Points		 2024 GTAMX – R10 Lincoln- PRO
1/6/2024
Points		 Total Points
1st – MICHAEL HICKS
#1  – FENTON, MO		 25 21 25 25 23 25 25 24 193
2nd – BEN NELKO
#723  – ALIQUIPPA, PA		 21 19 22 21 25 24 24 25 181 (-12)
3rd – CHASE MARQUIER
#9  – NEWCASTLE, OK		 23 24 24 22 24 21 23 19 180 (-13)
4th – MIKE ALESSI
#800  – HILLIARD, FL		     20 23 21 22 22 22 130 (-63)
5th – TYLER GIBBS
#22  – MISSION, BC 		 12   19 15 17 18 19 21 121 (-72)
6th – CARTER GORDON
#3  – LOUISVILLE, IL		     14 19 20 23 21 23 120 (-73)
6th – RONNIE ORRES
#18  – FORT DODGE, IA		 14 15 17 18 14 14 14 14 120 (-73)
8th – EDDIE NORRED
#188  – ROCKFORD, IL		 5 12 18 16 16 17 20 15 119 (-74)
9th – CHEYENNE HARMON
#7  – ROANOKE, TX		 24 25 23 24 22       118 (-75)
10th – JORGEN TALVIKU
#26  – PARNU – ESTONIA, 		 16 5 21 20 19 20     101 (-92)

Next Round: Dallas, Texas – January 12-13 Fair Park Coliseum