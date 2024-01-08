GT Arena Motocross | Rounds 9,10 Results and Points

|
2024 GTAMX – R9 Lincoln- PRO – 1/5/2024
Lincoln, NE
|1st
#1
| MICHAEL HICKS
FENTON, MO
| 1st
Heat 1
|1st
|1st
|25
|2nd
#723
| BEN NELKO
ALIQUIPPA, PA
| 2nd
Heat 1
|3rd
|2nd
|24
|3rd
#9
| CHASE MARQUIER
NEWCASTLE, OK
| 1st
Heat 2
|2nd
|3rd
|23
|4th
#800
| MIKE ALESSI
HILLIARD, FL
| 2nd
Heat 2
|4th
|4th
|22
|5th
#3
| CARTER GORDON
LOUISVILLE, IL
| 3rd
Heat 1
|5th
|5th
|21
|6th
#188
| EDDIE NORRED
ROCKFORD, IL
| 4th
Heat 1
|6th
|6th
|20
|7th
#22
| TYLER GIBBS
MISSION, BC
| 3rd
Heat 2
|7th
|7th
|19
|8th
#266
| BRETT GREENLEY
NEW MEMPHIS, IL
| 5th
Heat 2
|8th
|11th
|18
|9th
#999
| CARSON MAINQUIST
HASLET, TX
| 6th
Heat 1
| 1st
Semi 1
|12th
|8th
|17
|10th
#249
| BAILEY KROONE
ANDOVER, MN
| 5th
Heat 1
|11th
|9th
|16
|11th
#23
| DAWSON KAUB
OTTAWA, KS
| 9th
Heat 1
| 2nd
Semi 1
|10th
|10th
|15
|12th
#18
| RONNIE ORRES
FORT DODGE, IA
| 4th
Heat 2
|9th
|12th
|14
|13th
#104
| BRYCE MCLAUD
CEDAR RAPIDS IA, IA
| 7th
Heat 2
| 3rd
Semi 1
|13th
|DNS
|13
|14th
#75
| JALEN MCMANIS
TOPEKA, KS
| 7th
Heat 1
| 4th
Semi 1
|14th
|DNS
|12
