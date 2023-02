Help Support 2023 Team Canada MXON

The 2023 Motocross of Nations will take place October 8th in Ernee, France and Team Canada will be there. Kourtney Lloyd returns as Team Manager and has started a fundraiser on the official Team Canada MXON website.

Click HERE to see what’s available to purchase. 100% of the proceeds got to support the team.