#3 Malia Garant Signs with PRMX Partzilla Kawasaki

Canada’s #3 WMX racer Malia Garant has signed to race on the PRMX Partzilla Kawasaki team for the 2022 season. The deal will see her racing here in Canada as well as select races south of the border.

Here’s the announcement from Julien Perrier on the Team PRMX Instagram page: