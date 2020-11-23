History of Canadian Motocross Podcasts | Carl Bastedo

By Billy Rainford

We’ll be doing more ‘History of Canadian Motocross‘ podcasts and we thought starting with Carl Bastedo was as good a place as any to start.

Carl has pretty much seen it all in our sport, and he’s seen it from all the way back at its inception!

Sit back and take a trip down memory lane and learn how the sport started in Canada.

iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/carl-bastedo-interview-scott-sports-canada/id1499153886?i=1000472581903